TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 5, 2019
_____
552 FPUS54 KFWD 060902
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
302 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019
TXZ119-062245-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
302 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool.
Temperatures steady in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the morning...then mostly sunny
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ118-062245-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
302 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the
mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the morning...then mostly sunny
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ159-062245-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
302 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool
with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ158-062245-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
302 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool
with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph shifting
to the north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ104-062245-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
302 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool.
Temperatures steady in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the morning...then mostly sunny
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ103-062245-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
302 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the
mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the morning...then mostly sunny
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ093-062245-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
302 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ092-062245-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
302 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds
15 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
morning...then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ091-062245-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
302 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ102-062245-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
302 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around
50. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ101-062245-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
302 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds
15 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around
50. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 50. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ100-062245-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
302 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning...
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ115-062245-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
302 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning...
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ116-062245-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
302 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around
50. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ117-062245-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
302 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers in the morning...then sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around
50. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ131-062245-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
302 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the
mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the morning...then mostly sunny
in the afternoon. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ132-062245-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
302 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the
mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the morning...then mostly sunny
in the afternoon. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ130-062245-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
302 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers in the morning...then mostly sunny
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ129-062245-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
302 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ141-062245-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
302 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around
5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ142-062245-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
302 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around
5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ156-062245-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
302 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning...
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ157-062245-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
302 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool
with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ143-062245-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
302 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the morning...then mostly sunny
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around
5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ144-062245-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
302 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the
mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the morning...then mostly sunny
in the afternoon. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around
5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ133-062245-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
302 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the
mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the morning...then mostly sunny
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ134-062245-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
302 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool.
Temperatures steady in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the morning...then mostly sunny
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ145-062245-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
302 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool.
Temperatures steady in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers in the morning...then partly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around
5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ146-062245-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
302 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool.
Temperatures steady in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around
5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ161-062245-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
302 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Patchy fog this morning. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool
with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around
5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ160-062245-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
302 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Patchy fog this morning. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool
with lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ174-062245-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
302 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Patchy fog this morning. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool
with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ175-062245-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
302 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool
with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ162-062245-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
302 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Patchy
fog this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool
with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ147-062245-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
302 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Patchy fog this morning. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool
with lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around
5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ148-062245-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
302 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Patchy
fog this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool
with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ135-062245-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
302 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool
with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around
5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ122-062245-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
302 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool.
Temperatures steady in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around
5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ121-062245-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
302 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019
.T