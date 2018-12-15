TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 15, 2018

_____

618 FPUS54 KFWD 152100

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

300 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

TXZ119-161145-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

300 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ118-161145-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

300 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ159-161145-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

300 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ158-161145-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

300 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ104-161145-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

300 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph this evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ103-161145-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

300 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ093-161145-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

300 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph this evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ092-161145-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

300 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ091-161145-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

300 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ102-161145-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

300 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ101-161145-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

300 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ100-161145-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

300 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ115-161145-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

300 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ116-161145-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

300 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ117-161145-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

300 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ131-161145-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

300 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ132-161145-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

300 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ130-161145-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

300 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ129-161145-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

300 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ141-161145-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

300 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ142-161145-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

300 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ156-161145-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

300 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ157-161145-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

300 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ143-161145-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

300 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ144-161145-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

300 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ133-161145-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

300 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ134-161145-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

300 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ145-161145-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

300 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph this evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ146-161145-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

300 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ161-161145-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

300 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ160-161145-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

300 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ174-161145-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

300 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the west after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ175-161145-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

300 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ162-161145-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

300 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ147-161145-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

300 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ148-161145-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

300 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ135-161145-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

300 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ122-161145-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

300 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ121-161145-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

300 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ120-161145-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

300 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph this evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ123-161145-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

300 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ105-161145-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

300 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ107-161145-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

300 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ106-161145-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

300 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ095-161145-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

300 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ094-161145-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

300 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather