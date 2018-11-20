TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Monday, November 19, 2018
_____
824 FPUS54 KFWD 200927
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
327 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018
TXZ119-202245-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
327 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning...
then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ118-202245-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
327 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.
Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around
70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ159-202245-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
327 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. East winds around
5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ158-202245-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
327 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool
with highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ104-202245-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
327 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning...
then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ103-202245-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
327 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.
Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around
70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ093-202245-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
327 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.
Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning...
then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ092-202245-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
327 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. East
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.
Cold with lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ091-202245-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
327 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.
Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.
Cold with lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ102-202245-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
327 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.
Cold with lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ101-202245-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
327 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.
Cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ100-202245-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
327 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.
Cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ115-202245-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
327 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.
Cold with lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs
around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ116-202245-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
327 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.
Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.
Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs
around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ117-202245-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
327 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.
Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ131-202245-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
327 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. East
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ132-202245-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
327 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ130-202245-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
327 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. East
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs
around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ129-202245-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
327 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs
around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ141-202245-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
327 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs
around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ142-202245-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
327 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming
partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ156-202245-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
327 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
morning...then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming
partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ157-202245-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
327 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40. East
winds around 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ143-202245-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
327 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ144-202245-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
327 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. East winds around
5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ133-202245-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
327 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and
variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool
with highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ134-202245-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
327 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Light and
variable winds becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning...
then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ145-202245-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
327 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Cold with lows around
40. East winds around 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around
70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ146-202245-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
327 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cold with lows
around 40. East winds around 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. East winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning...then
partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ161-202245-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
327 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows around 40. East winds around 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. East winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning...then
partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ160-202245-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
327 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning...
then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ174-202245-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
327 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning...then
partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ175-202245-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
327 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning...then
partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling
into the upper 50s in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ162-202245-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
327 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows around 40. Light and variable winds
becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. East winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A
40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling
into the mid 50s in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ147-202245-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
327 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 60. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning...then
partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ148-202245-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
327 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows around 40. East winds around 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A
50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 60. Temperatures
falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ135-202245-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
327 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with
a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cold with lows in
the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A
50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ122-202245-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
327 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A
50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures
falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ121-202245-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
327 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning...then
partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ120-202245-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
327 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning...then
partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ123-202245-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
327 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Light and
variable winds becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A
50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ105-202245-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
327 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Light and
variable winds becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning...then
partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ107-202245-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
327 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A
50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ106-202245-
Delta-
Including the city of Cooper
327 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A
50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ095-202245-
Lamar-
Including the city of Paris
327 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A
50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ094-202245-
Fannin-
Including the city of Bonham
327 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning...then
partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather