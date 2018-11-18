TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 18, 2018

_____

463 FPUS54 KFWD 181639 AAA

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product...UPDATED

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

1039 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

TXZ119-182215-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

1039 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ118-182215-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

1039 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ159-182215-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

1039 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ158-182215-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

1039 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Cold with lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ104-182215-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

1039 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy and Much cooler. Temperatures

steady in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Cold with lows around 40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ103-182215-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

1039 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ093-182215-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

1039 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy and Much cooler. Temperatures steady

around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper

30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ092-182215-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

1039 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs around 40.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper

30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ091-182215-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

1039 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with highs in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ102-182215-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

1039 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy late this morning...then becoming

partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ101-182215-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

1039 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy late this morning...then becoming

partly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 40. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ100-182215-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

1039 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ115-182215-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

1039 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ116-182215-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

1039 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ117-182215-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

1039 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ131-182215-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

1039 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning...then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ132-182215-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

1039 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning...then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ130-182215-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

1039 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny late this morning...then becoming

partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ129-182215-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

1039 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny late this morning...then becoming

partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ141-182215-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

1039 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny late this morning...then becoming

partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ142-182215-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

1039 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ156-182215-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

1039 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50.

North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ157-182215-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

1039 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ143-182215-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

1039 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny late this morning...then becoming

partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ144-182215-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

1039 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning...then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ133-182215-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

1039 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning...then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ134-182215-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

1039 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning...then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ145-182215-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

1039 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning...then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ146-182215-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

1039 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning...then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ161-182215-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

1039 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening...

then a chance of showers after midnight. Cold with lows around

40. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning...then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ160-182215-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

1039 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening...

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning...then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ174-182215-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

1039 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers late this morning...

then a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ175-182215-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

1039 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Cold with lows around 40. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ162-182215-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

1039 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning...then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ147-182215-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

1039 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers late this morning...

then a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening...

then a chance of showers after midnight. Cold with lows around

40. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning...then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ148-182215-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

1039 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers late this morning...

then a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Cooler.

Temperatures steady in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with lows around 40. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning...then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ135-182215-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

1039 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers late this morning. Much cooler with highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Colder with lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ122-182215-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

1039 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy and Much cooler. Temperatures

steady around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ121-182215-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

1039 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs around 50.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ120-182215-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

1039 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy and Much cooler. Temperatures

steady in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ123-182215-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

1039 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy and Much cooler. Temperatures

steady in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ105-182215-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

1039 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy and Much cooler. Temperatures steady in

the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Cold with lows around 40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ107-182215-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

1039 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy and Much cooler. Temperatures steady in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Cold with lows around 40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ106-182215-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

1039 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy and Much cooler. Temperatures steady in

the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Cold with lows around 40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ095-182215-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

1039 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy and Much cooler. Temperatures steady in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ094-182215-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

1039 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy and Much cooler. Temperatures steady in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper

30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy i