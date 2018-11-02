TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Friday, November 2, 2018

_____

891 FPUS54 KFWD 021523

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

1023 AM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

TXZ119-022115-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

1023 AM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ118-022115-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

1023 AM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ159-022115-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

1023 AM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ158-022115-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

1023 AM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ104-022115-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

1023 AM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ103-022115-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

1023 AM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 50. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ093-022115-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

1023 AM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 50. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ092-022115-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

1023 AM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ091-022115-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

1023 AM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ102-022115-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

1023 AM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ101-022115-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

1023 AM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ100-022115-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

1023 AM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ115-022115-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

1023 AM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

West winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ116-022115-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

1023 AM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ117-022115-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

1023 AM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ131-022115-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

1023 AM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ132-022115-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

1023 AM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ130-022115-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

1023 AM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to

the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ129-022115-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

1023 AM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

West winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ141-022115-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

1023 AM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

West winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ142-022115-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

1023 AM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ156-022115-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

1023 AM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ157-022115-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

1023 AM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ143-022115-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

1023 AM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ144-022115-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

1023 AM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ133-022115-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

1023 AM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ134-022115-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

1023 AM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ145-022115-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

1023 AM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ146-022115-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

1023 AM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the

upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ161-022115-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

1023 AM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ160-022115-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

1023 AM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ174-022115-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

1023 AM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ175-022115-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

1023 AM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ162-022115-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

1023 AM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ147-022115-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

1023 AM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ148-022115-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

1023 AM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ135-022115-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

1023 AM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ122-022115-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

1023 AM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ121-022115-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

1023 AM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the

mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ120-022115-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

1023 AM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ123-022115-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

1023 AM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ105-022115-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

1023 AM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ107-022115-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

1023 AM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ106-022115-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

1023 AM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ095-022115-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

1023 AM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ094-022115-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

1023 AM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a sl