TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 21, 2018
_____
719 FPUS54 KFWD 212011
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
311 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
TXZ119-221030-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
311 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and
variable winds becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ118-221030-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
311 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Temperatures steady in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ159-221030-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
311 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ158-221030-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
311 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Temperatures steady in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ104-221030-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
311 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ103-221030-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
311 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ093-221030-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
311 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ092-221030-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
311 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ091-221030-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
311 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ102-221030-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
311 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ101-221030-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
311 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ100-221030-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
311 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Temperatures steady in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ115-221030-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
311 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Temperatures steady in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ116-221030-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
311 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ117-221030-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
311 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Temperatures steady in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ131-221030-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
311 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Temperatures steady in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ132-221030-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
311 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds around
5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler
with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Temperatures steady in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ130-221030-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
311 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds around
5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler
with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ129-221030-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
311 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler
with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Temperatures steady in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ141-221030-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
311 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler
with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Temperatures steady around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ142-221030-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
311 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ156-221030-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
311 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Temperatures steady in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Temperatures steady in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ157-221030-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
311 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ143-221030-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
311 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ144-221030-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
311 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ133-221030-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
311 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Temperatures steady in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ134-221030-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
311 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and
variable winds becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ145-221030-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
311 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ146-221030-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
311 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ161-221030-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
311 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a
less than 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ160-221030-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
311 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds becoming
northeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ174-221030-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
311 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds becoming northeast
around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ175-221030-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
311 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ162-221030-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
311 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds becoming
northeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ147-221030-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
311 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ148-221030-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
311 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ135-221030-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
311 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Light and variable
winds becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ122-221030-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
311 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and
variable winds becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ121-221030-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
311 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ120-221030-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
311 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ123-221030-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
311 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ105-221030-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
311 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ107-221030-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
311 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ106-221030-
Delta-
Including the city of Cooper
311 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ095-221030-
Lamar-
Including the city of Paris
311 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ094-221030-
Fannin-
Including the city of Bonham
311 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid