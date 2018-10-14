TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 14, 2018
_____
356 FPUS54 KFWD 141712
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
1212 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
TXZ119-142200-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
1212 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning...
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening...then
showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much
cooler. Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Temperatures steady in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ118-142200-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
1212 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning...
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as
cool with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening...then
showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much
cooler. Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Temperatures steady in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Temperatures steady in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ159-142200-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
1212 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then
showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming north 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with rain likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Breezy and Much cooler. Less humid. Temperatures
steady in the upper 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Temperatures steady in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Temperatures steady in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Temperatures steady in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
TXZ158-142200-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
1212 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then
showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph becoming north 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with rain likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper
40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Temperatures steady in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Temperatures steady in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
TXZ104-142200-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
1212 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning...then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening...then
showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much
cooler. Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Temperatures steady in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Temperatures steady in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ103-142200-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
1212 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning...then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening...then
showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 40s. North winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain. Much cooler
with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Temperatures steady in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Temperatures steady in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ093-142200-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
1212 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of
showers this morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening...then
showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Much cooler. Less humid with lows around 40. North winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain. Much cooler
with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain. Lows in
the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Temperatures steady in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ092-142200-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
1212 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of
showers this morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 70. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northeast this afternoon. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening...
then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Much colder. Less humid with lows in the upper 30s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain
likely. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain, cold with
lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows
around 50.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ091-142200-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
1212 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of
showers this morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely this
afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast this afternoon.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening...
then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Much colder. Less humid with lows in the upper 30s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain
likely. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain, cold with
lows around 40. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain. Highs in the
upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ102-142200-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
1212 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning...then
showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Not as cool with
highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening...then
showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Much colder. Less humid with lows in the upper 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain
likely. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Temperatures steady in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Temperatures steady in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows
around 50.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ101-142200-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
1212 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning...then
showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Not as cool with
highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
north this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening...then
showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Much colder. Less humid with lows in the upper 30s. North winds
10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain
likely. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain, cold.
Temperatures steady in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Temperatures steady in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ100-142200-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
1212 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning...
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as
cool with highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening...
then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Much colder. Less humid with lows in the upper 30s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Rain likely. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds
15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain, cold with
lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain. Highs in the
upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Temperatures steady in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ115-142200-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
1212 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this
afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening...
then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Much colder. Less humid with lows in the upper 30s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain
likely. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cold.
Temperatures steady around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Temperatures steady in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Temperatures steady in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ116-142200-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
1212 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning...
then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening...then
showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Much colder. Less humid with lows in the upper 30s. North winds
10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain. Much cooler
with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cold
with lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Temperatures steady in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ117-142200-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
1212 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning...
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as
cool with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening...then
showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Much colder. Less humid with lows in the upper 30s. North winds
15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain. Much cooler.
Temperatures steady in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Temperatures steady in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Temperatures steady in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Temperatures steady around 50.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Temperatures steady in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ131-142200-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
1212 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening...then
showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much
cooler. Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain. Rain may
be heavy at times after midnight. Temperatures steady in the
lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Temperatures steady in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows
around 50.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ132-142200-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
1212 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening...then
showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much
cooler. Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Temperatures steady in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Temperatures steady in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows
around 50.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ130-142200-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
1212 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening...then
showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Much colder. Less humid with lows in the upper 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much
cooler. Temperatures steady in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain. Rain may
be heavy at times after midnight. Cold. Temperatures steady in
the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Temperatures steady in
the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Temperatures steady in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ129-142200-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
1212 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this
afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening...then
showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Much colder. Less humid with lows in the upper 30s. North winds
10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain. Much cooler
with highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain. Rain may
be heavy at times after midnight. Cold. Temperatures steady in
the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cold.
Temperatures steady around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Temperatures steady in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ141-142200-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
1212 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening...then
showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Much colder. Less humid with lows in the upper 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much
cooler. Temperatures steady in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain. Rain may
be heavy at times after midnight. Cold. Temperatures steady in
the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Temperatures steady in
the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Temperatures steady in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
TXZ142-142200-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
1212 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening...then
showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain. Much cooler.
Temperatures steady in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Temperatures steady in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain. Highs in the
mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Temperatures steady in
the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Temperatures steady in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
TXZ156-142200-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
1212 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening...then
showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with rain likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Much cooler. Temperatures steady in the mid 40s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Temperatures steady in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain. Highs in the
mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Temperatures steady in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Temperatures steady around 50.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
TXZ157-142200-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
1212 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening...then
showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming north 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with rain likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Breezy and Much cooler. Temperatures steady in the
mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Temperatures steady in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Temperatures steady in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
TXZ143-142200-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
1212 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening...then
showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much
cooler. Temperatures steady in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Temperatures steady in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Temperatures steady in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Temperatures steady in
the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Temperatures steady around 50.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
TXZ144-142200-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
1212 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening...then
showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Breezy and
Much cooler. Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. North winds
20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Temperatures steady in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows
around 50.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
TXZ133-142200-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
1212 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning...
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening...then
showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much
cooler. Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Temperatures steady in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Temperatures steady in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ134-142200-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
1212 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening...then
showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain. Much cooler.
Temperatures steady in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Temperatures steady in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Temperatures steady in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ145-142200-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
1212 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then
showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain, breezy and Much
cooler. Temperatures steady in the upper 40s. North winds 20 to
25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Temperatures steady in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Temperatures steady in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
TXZ146-142200-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
1212 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this
morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph shifting
to the southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then
showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph becoming north 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain. Much cooler and
Less humid. Temperatures steady in the upper 40s. North winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Temperatures steady in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Temperatures steady in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Temperatures steady in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
TXZ161-142200-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
1212 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler with lows in
the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with rain likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower
50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Temperatures steady in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Temperatures steady in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Temperatures steady in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
TXZ160-142200