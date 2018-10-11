TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 10, 2018
_____
414 FPUS54 KFWD 110303 AAA
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product...UPDATED
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
1003 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
TXZ119-110915-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
1003 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 70. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the upper
40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ118-110915-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
1003 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with lows in the
mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ159-110915-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
1003 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ158-110915-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
1003 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures
falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ104-110915-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
1003 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with lows in the
mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ103-110915-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
1003 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the mid
40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ093-110915-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
1003 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after
midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the mid
40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ092-110915-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
1003 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the mid
40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ091-110915-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
1003 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures
falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the lower
40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ102-110915-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
1003 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the mid
40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ101-110915-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
1003 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the lower
40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ100-110915-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
1003 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with
lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with lows in the
lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ115-110915-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
1003 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with
lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with lows in the
lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ116-110915-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
1003 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with lows in the
lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ117-110915-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
1003 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with lows in the
mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ131-110915-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
1003 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with lows in the
mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ132-110915-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
1003 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 60. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 70. Temperatures falling into
the mid 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with lows in the
mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ130-110915-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
1003 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures
falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with lows in the
mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ129-110915-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
1003 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the lower
40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ141-110915-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
1003 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures
falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with lows in the
lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ142-110915-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
1003 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with lows in the
mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ156-110915-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
1003 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling
to around 70 in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with lows in the
mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ157-110915-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
1003 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ143-110915-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
1003 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures
falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with lows in the
mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ144-110915-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
1003 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures
falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the upper
40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ133-110915-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
1003 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with lows in the
mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ134-110915-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
1003 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures
falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the upper
40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ145-110915-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
1003 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ146-110915-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
1003 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 60. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the upper
40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ161-110915-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
1003 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows around 50.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Much cooler with highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ160-110915-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
1003 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East