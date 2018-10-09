TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 9, 2018
_____
341 FPUS54 KFWD 091218
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
718 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
TXZ119-092115-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
718 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then showers
and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Cooler with lows in the
upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest
after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ118-092115-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
718 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then showers
and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening...then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ159-092115-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
718 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then showers
and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening...then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ158-092115-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
718 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then showers
and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening...then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ104-092115-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
718 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then showers
and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then
showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ103-092115-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
718 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then showers
and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening...then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ093-092115-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
718 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then showers
and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ092-092115-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
718 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then showers
and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening...then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ091-092115-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
718 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then showers
and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly clear after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Much cooler. Less humid with
lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ102-092115-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
718 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then showers
and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming south 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Much cooler with lows in the lower
50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph becoming northwest after
midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ101-092115-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
718 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then showers
and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Much cooler. Less humid with lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ100-092115-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
718 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then showers
and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Cooler with lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and
variable winds becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ115-092115-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
718 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then showers
and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ116-092115-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
718 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then showers
and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and
variable winds becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ117-092115-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
718 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then showers
and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ131-092115-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
718 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then showers
and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Much cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable
winds becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ132-092115-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
718 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then showers
and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable
winds becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ130-092115-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
718 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then showers
and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ129-092115-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
718 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then showers
and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler
with highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ141-092115-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
718 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then showers
and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph shifting
to the northwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ142-092115-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
718 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then showers
and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph shifting
to the north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ156-092115-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
718 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then showers
and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ157-092115-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
718 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then showers
and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after
midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ143-092115-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
718 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then showers
and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening...then a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Cooler with lows in
the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest
after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ144-092115-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
718 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then showers
and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening...then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable
winds becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ133-092115-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
718 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then showers
and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening...then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ134-092115-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
718 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then showers
and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Cooler with lows in the
upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest
after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ145-092115-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
718 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then showers
and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening...then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ146-092115-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
718 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then showers
and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Cooler with lows in the lower
60s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the west after
midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ161-092115-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
718 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then showers
and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s.
South winds around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ160-092115-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
718 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then showers
and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower
60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after
midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler
with highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ174-092115-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
718 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then showers
and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after
midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ175-092115-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
718 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ162-092115-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
718 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Humid with lows in the upper
60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after
midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 50s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ147-092115-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
718 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperatures
falling into the upper 70s this afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ148-092115-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
718 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms, showers. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 50s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ135-092115-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
718 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hig