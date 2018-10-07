TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 6, 2018
_____
020 FPUS54 KFWD 070856
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
356 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
TXZ119-072115-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
356 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning...then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then
showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Heavy rainfall
possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ118-072115-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
356 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning...then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Heavy rainfall
possible. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening...then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Heavy rainfall possible
in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ159-072115-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
356 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning...then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Heavy
rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ158-072115-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
356 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning...then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Heavy
rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ104-072115-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
356 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning...then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Heavy rainfall
possible. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then
showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Heavy rainfall
possible in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ103-072115-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
356 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning...then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening...then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Heavy rainfall possible
in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ093-072115-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
356 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning...then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then
showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Heavy rainfall
possible in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ092-072115-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
356 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall possible.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening...then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Heavy rainfall possible
in the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ091-072115-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
356 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall possible.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ102-072115-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
356 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall possible.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ101-072115-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
356 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall possible.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy
after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ100-072115-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
356 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall possible.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the
west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy
after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ115-072115-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
356 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall possible.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the
west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy
after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ116-072115-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
356 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall possible.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with
lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ117-072115-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
356 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall possible.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ131-072115-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
356 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall possible.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ132-072115-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
356 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning...then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Heavy rainfall
possible. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening...then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ130-072115-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
356 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall possible.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ129-072115-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
356 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall possible.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy
after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ141-072115-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
356 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall possible.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with
lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ142-072115-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
356 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall possible.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ156-072115-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
356 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning...then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ157-072115-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
356 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning...then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Heavy rainfall
possible. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening...then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Heavy rainfall possible
in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ143-072115-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
356 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning...then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ144-072115-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
356 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning...then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Heavy rainfall
possible. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening...then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ133-072115-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
356 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning...then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Heavy rainfall
possible. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening...then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Heavy rainfall possible
in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ134-072115-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
356 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning...then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then
showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Heavy rainfall
possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ145-072115-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
356 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning...then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ146-072115-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
356 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then
showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Heavy rainfall
possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ161-072115-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
356 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then
showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Heavy rainfall
possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ160-072115-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
356 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then
showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Heavy rainfall
possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ174-072115-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
356 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Heavy rainfall possible. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then
showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Heavy rainfall
possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ175-072115-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
356 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of show