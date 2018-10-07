TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 6, 2018

_____

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

356 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

356 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning...then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Heavy rainfall

possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s.

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

356 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning...then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Heavy rainfall

possible. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening...then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Heavy rainfall possible

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s.

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

356 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning...then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

356 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning...then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s.

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

356 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning...then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Heavy rainfall

possible. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Heavy rainfall

possible in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s.

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

356 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning...then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening...then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Heavy rainfall possible

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

356 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning...then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Heavy rainfall

possible in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

356 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall possible.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening...then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Heavy rainfall possible

in the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

356 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall possible.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

356 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall possible.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

356 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall possible.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy

after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

356 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall possible.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy

after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

356 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall possible.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy

after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

356 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall possible.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with

lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

356 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall possible.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s.

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

356 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall possible.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

356 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning...then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Heavy rainfall

possible. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening...then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

356 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall possible.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

356 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall possible.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy

after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

356 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall possible.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with

lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

356 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall possible.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

356 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning...then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

356 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning...then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Heavy rainfall

possible. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening...then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Heavy rainfall possible

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

356 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning...then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

356 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning...then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Heavy rainfall

possible. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening...then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

356 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning...then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Heavy rainfall

possible. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening...then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Heavy rainfall possible

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

356 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning...then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Heavy rainfall

possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

356 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning...then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

356 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

356 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

356 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Heavy rainfall

possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

356 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Heavy rainfall possible. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s.

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

356 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of show