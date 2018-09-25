TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Monday, September 24, 2018
_____
086 FPUS54 KFWD 250237 AAB
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product...UPDATED
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
937 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
TXZ119-250915-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
937 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper
60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows around 70.
Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers.
Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ118-250915-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
937 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper
60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ159-250915-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
937 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper
60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around
90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperatures
falling into the upper 70s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ158-250915-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
937 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows around 70.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the lower 80s. Temperatures falling into the upper 70s
in the afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ104-250915-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
937 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper
60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph becoming northeast 10 to
15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ103-250915-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
937 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper
60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ093-250915-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
937 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper
60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with highs in the lower
70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ092-250915-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
937 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers
in the evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph becoming north 10 to
15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers
likely in the morning...then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ091-250915-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
937 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers
in the evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph becoming north 15 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers
likely in the morning...then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph becoming northeast 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ102-250915-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
937 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers
in the evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph becoming northeast
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with highs in the upper
60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ101-250915-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
937 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers
in the evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph becoming northeast
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers
likely in the morning...then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ100-250915-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
937 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers
in the evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph becoming north 15 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers
likely in the morning...then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Much cooler. Temperatures steady in the lower 60s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ115-250915-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
937 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers
in the evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph becoming north 15 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers
likely in the morning...then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Much cooler. Temperatures steady in the lower 60s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the
lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ116-250915-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
937 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers
in the evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph becoming northeast
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler. Temperatures steady in the
mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the
upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ117-250915-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
937 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler. Temperatures steady in the
upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ131-250915-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
937 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper
60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 90. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler. Temperatures steady around
70. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the upper
50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ132-250915-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
937 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper
60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 90. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows around 70.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the upper
50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ130-250915-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
937 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with highs in the lower
70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ129-250915-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
937 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers
in the evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph becoming northeast
10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler. Temperatures steady in the
mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the lower
50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the
upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ141-250915-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
937 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with highs in the lower
70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ142-250915-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
937 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the upper
50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers.
Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ156-250915-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
937 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures falling into the
mid 70s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the upper
50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ157-250915-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
937 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper
60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Warmer with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s.
Temperatures falling into the mid 70s in the afternoon. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler with lows around 60.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ143-250915-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
937 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling into the
lower 70s in the afternoon. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
to around 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the upper
50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers.
Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ144-250915-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
937 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper
60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 90. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures falling into the
lower 70s in the afternoon. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler with lows around 60.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ133-250915-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
937 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper
60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows around 70.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler with lows around 60.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers.
Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ134-250915-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
937 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper
60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ145-250915-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
937 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper
60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds around 10 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ146-250915-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
937 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Temperatures steady
in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ161-250915-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
937 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Temperatures steady
around 70. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning...
then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ160-250915-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
937 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 70.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning...
then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the lower 80s. Temperatures falling into the upper 70s
in the afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows