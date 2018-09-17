TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

_____

792 FPUS54 KFWD 172046

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

346 PM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018

TXZ119-180930-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

346 PM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm this evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ118-180930-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

346 PM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm this evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ159-180930-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

346 PM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ158-180930-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

346 PM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ104-180930-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

346 PM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ103-180930-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

346 PM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm this evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ093-180930-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

346 PM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ092-180930-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

346 PM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ091-180930-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

346 PM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm this evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ102-180930-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

346 PM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm this evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around

5 mph increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ101-180930-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

346 PM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ100-180930-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

346 PM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ115-180930-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

346 PM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ116-180930-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

346 PM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around

5 mph increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ117-180930-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

346 PM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around

5 mph increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ131-180930-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

346 PM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ132-180930-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

346 PM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ130-180930-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

346 PM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around

5 mph increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ129-180930-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

346 PM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ141-180930-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

346 PM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ142-180930-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

346 PM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ156-180930-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

346 PM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

around 5 mph increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ157-180930-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

346 PM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ143-180930-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

346 PM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ144-180930-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

346 PM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ133-180930-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

346 PM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds around 5 mph increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ134-180930-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

346 PM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm this evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ145-180930-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

346 PM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ146-180930-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

346 PM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm this evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ161-180930-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

346 PM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm this evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ160-180930-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

346 PM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ174-180930-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

346 PM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ175-180930-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

346 PM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ162-180930-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

346 PM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm this evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ147-180930-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

346 PM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm this evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ148-180930-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

346 PM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm this evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph this evening becoming light and variable.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ135-180930-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

346 PM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of sh