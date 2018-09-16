TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 15, 2018
_____
103 FPUS54 KFWD 160805
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
305 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
TXZ119-162145-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
305 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs
in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then partly
cloudy after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the
lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ118-162145-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
305 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then partly
cloudy after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the
lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ159-162145-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
305 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the
lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
TXZ158-162145-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
305 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs
around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the
lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
TXZ104-162145-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
305 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then partly
cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the
lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ103-162145-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
305 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
East winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and
variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the
lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ093-162145-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
305 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. A slight
chance of showers this morning...then a chance of showers this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
East winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and
variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ092-162145-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
305 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 90. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
East winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and
variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Humid with highs around
90. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 70. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ091-162145-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
305 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then partly
cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 70. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ102-162145-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
305 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then partly
cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Humid with highs around
90. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ101-162145-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
305 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then partly
cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ100-162145-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
305 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then partly
cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 70. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ115-162145-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
305 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then partly
cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ116-162145-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
305 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then partly
cloudy after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and
variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ117-162145-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
305 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then partly
cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the
lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ131-162145-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
305 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then partly
cloudy after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and
variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ132-162145-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
305 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Humid with lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming
light and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs around 90. Southwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ130-162145-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
305 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after
midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ129-162145-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
305 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then partly
cloudy after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ141-162145-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
305 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then partly
cloudy after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 70. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ142-162145-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
305 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after
midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ156-162145-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
305 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs
in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after
midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
TXZ157-162145-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
305 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs
in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then partly
cloudy after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after
midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
TXZ143-162145-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
305 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then partly
cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ144-162145-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
305 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then partly
cloudy after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after
midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the
lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
TXZ133-162145-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
305 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then partly
cloudy after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the
lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ134-162145-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
305 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs
in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then partly
cloudy after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the
lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ145-162145-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
305 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs
around 90. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then partly
cloudy after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the
lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
TXZ146-162145-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
305 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs
in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the
lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
TXZ161-162145-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
305 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the
lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
TXZ160-162145-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
305 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the
lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
TXZ174-162145-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
305 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the
lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
TXZ175-162145-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
305 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. A slight
chance of showers this morning...then a chance of showers this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the
lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows