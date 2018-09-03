TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 2, 2018
_____
931 FPUS54 KFWD 030851
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
351 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018
TXZ119-032130-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
351 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ118-032130-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
351 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ159-032130-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
351 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ158-032130-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
351 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ104-032130-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
351 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast
10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ103-032130-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
351 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ093-032130-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
351 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast
10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ092-032130-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
351 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ091-032130-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
351 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ102-032130-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
351 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
$$
TXZ101-032130-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
351 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ100-032130-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
351 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid
with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ115-032130-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
351 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.
Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ116-032130-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
351 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid
with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
$$
TXZ117-032130-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
351 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid
with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ131-032130-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
351 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ132-032130-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
351 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ130-032130-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
351 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ129-032130-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
351 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.
Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ141-032130-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
351 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ142-032130-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
351 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ156-032130-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
351 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
$$
TXZ157-032130-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
351 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
$$
TXZ143-032130-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
351 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ144-032130-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
351 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ133-032130-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
351 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ134-032130-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
351 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ145-032130-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
351 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ146-032130-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
351 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ161-032130-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
351 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ160-032130-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
351 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ174-032130-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
351 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ175-032130-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
351 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and
variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent