TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 11, 2018
_____
715 FPUS54 KFWD 120834
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
334 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
TXZ119-122115-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
334 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ118-122115-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
334 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ159-122115-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
334 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid
with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ158-122115-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
334 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ104-122115-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
334 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ103-122115-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
334 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ093-122115-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
334 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ092-122115-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
334 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ091-122115-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
334 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening...then
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ102-122115-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
334 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ101-122115-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
334 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening...then
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ100-122115-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
334 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to
the southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening...then
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ115-122115-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
334 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening...then
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. South winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ116-122115-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
334 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening...then
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ117-122115-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
334 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening...then
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ131-122115-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
334 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening...then
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ132-122115-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
334 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening...then
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ130-122115-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
334 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening...then
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ129-122115-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
334 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening...then
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ141-122115-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
334 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening...then
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ142-122115-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
334 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening...then
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ156-122115-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
334 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ157-122115-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
334 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ143-122115-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
334 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening...then
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ144-122115-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
334 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ133-122115-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
334 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid
with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ134-122115-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
334 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ145-122115-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
334 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid
with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ146-122115-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
334 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ161-122115-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
334 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning...
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ160-122115-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
334 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning...
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ174-122115-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
334 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning...
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with
highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ175-122115-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
334 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning...
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ162-122115-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
334 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning...
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ147-122115-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
334 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning...
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ148-122115-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
334 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning...
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ135-122115-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
334 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ122-122115-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
334 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ121-122115-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
334 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ120-122115-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
334 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ105-122115-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
334 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ123-122115-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
334 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ107-122115-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
334 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY