TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 11, 2018

_____

715 FPUS54 KFWD 120834

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

334 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

TXZ119-122115-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

334 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ118-122115-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

334 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ159-122115-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

334 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid

with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ158-122115-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

334 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ104-122115-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

334 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ103-122115-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

334 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ093-122115-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

334 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ092-122115-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

334 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ091-122115-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

334 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening...then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ102-122115-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

334 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ101-122115-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

334 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening...then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ100-122115-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

334 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to

the southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening...then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ115-122115-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

334 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening...then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ116-122115-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

334 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening...then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ117-122115-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

334 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening...then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ131-122115-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

334 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening...then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ132-122115-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

334 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening...then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ130-122115-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

334 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening...then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ129-122115-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

334 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening...then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ141-122115-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

334 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening...then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ142-122115-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

334 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening...then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ156-122115-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

334 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ157-122115-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

334 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ143-122115-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

334 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening...then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ144-122115-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

334 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ133-122115-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

334 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid

with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ134-122115-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

334 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ145-122115-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

334 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid

with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ146-122115-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

334 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ161-122115-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

334 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning...

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ160-122115-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

334 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning...

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ174-122115-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

334 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning...

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ175-122115-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

334 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning...

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ162-122115-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

334 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning...

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ147-122115-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

334 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning...

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ148-122115-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

334 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning...

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ135-122115-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

334 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ122-122115-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

334 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ121-122115-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

334 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ120-122115-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

334 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ105-122115-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

334 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ123-122115-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

334 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ107-122115-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

334 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY