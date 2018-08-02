TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 2, 2018

_____

175 FPUS54 KFWD 021235

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

735 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

TXZ119-022115-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

735 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ118-022115-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

735 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ159-022115-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

735 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ158-022115-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

735 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ104-022115-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

735 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs

in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings

up to 105.

$$

TXZ103-022115-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

735 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs

in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings

up to 105.

$$

TXZ093-022115-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

735 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs

in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings

up to 105.

$$

TXZ092-022115-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

735 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs

in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ091-022115-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

735 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers this

morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs

in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ102-022115-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

735 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers this

morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs

in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ101-022115-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

735 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers this

morning...then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs

in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ100-022115-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

735 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers this

morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs

in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ115-022115-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

735 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers this

morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ116-022115-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

735 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers this

morning...then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ117-022115-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

735 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

this morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ131-022115-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

735 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers this

morning. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ132-022115-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

735 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers this

morning. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ130-022115-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

735 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

this morning. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ129-022115-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

735 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ141-022115-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

735 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ142-022115-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

735 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

this morning. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ156-022115-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

735 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ157-022115-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

735 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ143-022115-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

735 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ144-022115-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

735 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ133-022115-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

735 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ134-022115-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

735 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ145-022115-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

735 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ146-022115-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

735 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs

in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ161-022115-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

735 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the

upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ160-022115-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

735 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the

upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ174-022115-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

735 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ175-022115-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

735 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ162-022115-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

735 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs

in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings

up to 105.

$$

TXZ147-022115-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

735 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the

upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs

in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings

up to 105.

$$

TXZ148-022115-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

735 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs

in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings

up to 105.

$$

TXZ135-022115-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

735 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs

in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings

up to 105.

$$

TXZ122-022115-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

735 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs

in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings

up to 105.

$$

TXZ121-022115-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

735 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs

in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings

up to 105.

$$

TXZ120-022115-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

735 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to

105.

$$

TXZ105-022115-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

735 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs

in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings

up to 105.

$$

TXZ123-022115-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

735 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to

105.

$$

TXZ107-022115-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

735 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ106-022115-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

735 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ095-022115-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

735 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ094-022115-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

735 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather