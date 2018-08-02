TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 2, 2018
175 FPUS54 KFWD 021235
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
735 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
TXZ119-022115-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
735 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ118-022115-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
735 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ159-022115-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
735 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ158-022115-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
735 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.
$$
TXZ104-022115-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
735 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs
in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings
up to 105.
$$
TXZ103-022115-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
735 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs
in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings
up to 105.
$$
TXZ093-022115-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
735 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs
in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings
up to 105.
$$
TXZ092-022115-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
735 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs
in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ091-022115-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
735 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers this
morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs
in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ102-022115-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
735 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers this
morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs
in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ101-022115-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
735 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers this
morning...then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs
in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ100-022115-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
735 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers this
morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs
in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ115-022115-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
735 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers this
morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ116-022115-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
735 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers this
morning...then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ117-022115-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
735 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
this morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ131-022115-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
735 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers this
morning. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.
$$
TXZ132-022115-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
735 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers this
morning. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ130-022115-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
735 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
this morning. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ129-022115-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
735 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ141-022115-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
735 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in
the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ142-022115-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
735 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
this morning. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ156-022115-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
735 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ157-022115-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
735 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.
$$
TXZ143-022115-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
735 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ144-022115-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
735 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.
$$
TXZ133-022115-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
735 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ134-022115-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
735 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ145-022115-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
735 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.
$$
TXZ146-022115-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
735 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs
in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ161-022115-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
735 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the
upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ160-022115-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
735 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the
upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ174-022115-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
735 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ175-022115-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
735 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ162-022115-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
735 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs
in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings
up to 105.
$$
TXZ147-022115-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
735 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the
upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs
in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings
up to 105.
$$
TXZ148-022115-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
735 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs
in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings
up to 105.
$$
TXZ135-022115-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
735 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs
in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings
up to 105.
$$
TXZ122-022115-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
735 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs
in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings
up to 105.
$$
TXZ121-022115-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
735 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs
in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings
up to 105.
$$
TXZ120-022115-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
735 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to
105.
$$
TXZ105-022115-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
735 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs
in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings
up to 105.
$$
TXZ123-022115-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
735 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to
105.
$$
TXZ107-022115-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
735 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ106-022115-
Delta-
Including the city of Cooper
735 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ095-022115-
Lamar-
Including the city of Paris
735 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ094-022115-
Fannin-
Including the city of Bonham
735 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
