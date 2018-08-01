TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 1, 2018
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
336 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018
TXZ119-020915-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
336 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR THURSDAY...
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ118-020915-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
336 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR THURSDAY...
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ159-020915-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
336 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ158-020915-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
336 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ104-020915-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
336 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR THURSDAY...
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 90s.
TXZ103-020915-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
336 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR THURSDAY...
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with
highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ093-020915-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
336 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
TXZ092-020915-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
336 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ091-020915-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
336 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ102-020915-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
336 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR THURSDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ101-020915-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
336 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear this evening...then partly cloudy with a less
than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ100-020915-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
336 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ115-020915-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
336 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear this evening...then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ116-020915-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
336 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ117-020915-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
336 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR THURSDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ131-020915-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
336 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR THURSDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ132-020915-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
336 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ130-020915-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
336 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ129-020915-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
336 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ141-020915-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
336 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ142-020915-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
336 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ156-020915-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
336 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ157-020915-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
336 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ143-020915-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
336 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ144-020915-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
336 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ133-020915-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
336 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR THURSDAY...
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ134-020915-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
336 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR THURSDAY...
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ145-020915-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
336 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ146-020915-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
336 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ161-020915-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
336 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ160-020915-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
336 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ174-020915-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
336 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ175-020915-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
336 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ162-020915-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
336 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ147-020915-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
336 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ148-020915-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
336 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ135-020915-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
336 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR THURSDAY...
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ122-020915-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
336 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
TXZ121-020915-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
336 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR THURSDAY...
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
TXZ120-020915-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
336 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR THURSDAY...
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ105-020915-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
336 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR THURSDAY...
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 90s.
TXZ123-020915-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
336 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.
TXZ107-020915-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
336 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
TXZ106-020915-
Delta-
Including the city of Cooper
336 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
TXZ095-020915-
Lamar-
Including the city of Paris
336 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
TXZ094-020915-
Fannin-
Including the city of Bonham
336 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
