TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Friday, July 27, 2018

_____

213 FPUS54 KFWD 280825

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

325 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

TXZ119-282115-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

325 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Hot

with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the

north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ118-282115-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

325 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ159-282115-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

325 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with

highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ158-282115-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

325 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds around

5 mph becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ104-282115-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

325 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Hot

with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph shifting

to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ103-282115-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

325 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers this morning...then a

slight chance of showers this afternoon. Hot with highs in the

upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ093-282115-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

325 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Hot

with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Not as warm with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ092-282115-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

325 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers this morning...then a slight chance of showers this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Not as warm with highs in the upper 80s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ091-282115-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

325 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Not as warm with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ102-282115-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

325 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers this morning...then a slight chance of showers this

afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ101-282115-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

325 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ100-282115-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

325 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the lower 90s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ115-282115-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

325 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ116-282115-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

325 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ117-282115-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

325 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ131-282115-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

325 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ132-282115-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

325 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ130-282115-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

325 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ129-282115-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

325 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

A slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ141-282115-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

325 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers this

morning...then partly sunny this afternoon. Hot with highs in the

upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ142-282115-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

325 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with

highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ156-282115-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

325 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 5 mph becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with

highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ157-282115-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

325 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

this morning. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with

highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ143-282115-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

325 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers this

morning. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with

highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ144-282115-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

325 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

A slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with

highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ133-282115-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

325 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ134-282115-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

325 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Hot with highs in the

upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ145-282115-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

325 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with

highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ146-282115-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

325 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning...

then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm

this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast this afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then partly

cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with

highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ161-282115-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

325 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100.

Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with

highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ160-282115-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

325 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ174-282115-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

325 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds around

5 mph becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ175-282115-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

325 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ162-282115-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

325 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ147-282115-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

325 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning...

then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm

this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast this afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then partly

cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with

highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ148-282115-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

325 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning...

then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm

this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then partly

cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with

highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ135-282115-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

325 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

South winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast this

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then partly

cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ122-282115-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

325 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Hot

with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then partly

cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ121-282115-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

325 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Hot

with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then partly

cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the

north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ120-282115-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

325 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs

in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then partly

cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the north

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ105-282115-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

325 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Hot

with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then partly

cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ123-282115-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

325 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs

in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then partly

cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the

north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ107-282115-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

325 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming p