TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 26, 2018

_____

625 FPUS54 KFWD 270846

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

346 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018

TXZ119-272115-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

346 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. An isolated shower or thunderstorm

possible in the evening...then a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ118-272115-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

346 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower or thunderstorm

possible in the evening...then partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ159-272115-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

346 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 103.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. An isolated shower or thunderstorm

possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ158-272115-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

346 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 102.

Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. An isolated shower or thunderstorm

possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ104-272115-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

346 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. An isolated shower or thunderstorm

possible in the evening...then a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Not as warm with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ103-272115-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

346 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the

upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. An isolated shower or thunderstorm

possible in the evening...then a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Not as warm with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ093-272115-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

346 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. An isolated shower or thunderstorm

possible in the evening...then a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ092-272115-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

346 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. An isolated shower or thunderstorm

possible in the evening...then a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with

highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ091-272115-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

346 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower or thunderstorm

possible in the evening...then partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with

highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Not as warm with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ102-272115-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

346 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower or thunderstorm

possible in the evening...then partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Not as warm with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ101-272115-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

346 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower or thunderstorm

possible in the evening...then partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as

warm with highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ100-272115-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

346 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower or thunderstorm

possible in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less

than 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ115-272115-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

346 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower or thunderstorm

possible in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less

than 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ116-272115-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

346 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower or thunderstorm

possible in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less

than 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ117-272115-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

346 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower or thunderstorm

possible in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less

than 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ131-272115-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

346 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. West

winds around 5 mph shifting to the north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower or thunderstorm

possible in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less

than 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ132-272115-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

346 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. West

winds around 5 mph shifting to the north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower or thunderstorm

possible in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less

than 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ130-272115-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

346 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. West

winds around 5 mph shifting to the north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. An isolated shower or thunderstorm

possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ129-272115-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

346 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds around 5 mph shifting

to the north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. An isolated shower or thunderstorm

possible in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ141-272115-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

346 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then partly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Hot with highs around 101. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. An isolated shower or thunderstorm

possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ142-272115-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

346 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. West

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. An isolated shower or thunderstorm

possible in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ156-272115-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

346 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. West

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. An isolated shower or thunderstorm

possible in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ157-272115-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

346 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. West

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. An isolated shower or thunderstorm

possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ143-272115-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

346 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then partly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Hot with highs around 101. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. An isolated shower or thunderstorm

possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ144-272115-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

346 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then partly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Hot with highs around 102. West winds around 5 mph shifting to

the northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. An isolated shower or thunderstorm

possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ133-272115-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

346 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. West

winds around 5 mph shifting to the north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower or thunderstorm

possible in the evening...then partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ134-272115-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

346 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 101.

Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the north this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower or thunderstorm

possible in the evening...then partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ145-272115-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

346 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then partly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Hot with highs around 102. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. An isolated shower or thunderstorm

possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ146-272115-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

346 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then partly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Hot with highs around 101. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower or thunderstorm

possible in the evening...then partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ161-272115-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

346 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 101.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. An isolated shower or thunderstorm

possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ160-272115-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

346 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 101.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. An isolated shower or thunderstorm

possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ174-272115-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

346 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 101.

Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. An isolated shower or thunderstorm

possible in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of rain

less than 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ175-272115-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

346 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. An isolated shower or thunderstorm

possible in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of rain

less than 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ162-272115-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

346 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. An isolated shower or thunderstorm

possible in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of rain

less than 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ147-272115-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

346 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 101.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. An isolated shower or thunderstorm

possible in the evening...then a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ148-272115-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

346 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then partly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Hot with highs around 100. Temperatures falling into the mid 90s

this afternoon. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the

south this afternoon. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. An isolated shower or thunderstorm

possible in the evening...then a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ135-272115-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

346 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100.

Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast this

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower or thunderstorm

possible in the evening...then partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ122-272115-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

346 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. An isolated shower or thunderstorm

possible in the evening...then a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ121-272115-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

346 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. An isolated shower or thunderstorm

possible in the evening...then a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ120-272115-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

346 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. An isolated shower or thunderstorm

possible in the evening...then a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ105-272115-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

346 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 m