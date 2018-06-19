TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
Updated 5:18 am, Tuesday, June 19, 2018
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Monday, June 18, 2018
_____
189 FPUS54 KFWD 190912 AAA
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product...UPDATED
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
412 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
TXZ119-192115-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
412 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ118-192115-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
412 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Humid with
highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ159-192115-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
412 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers
this morning...then showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the
mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph
this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings
up to 105.
$$
TXZ158-192115-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
412 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers
this morning...then showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the
mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ104-192115-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
412 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ103-192115-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
412 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Humid with
highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ093-192115-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
412 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Humid with
highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to
the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ092-192115-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
412 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Humid with
highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the north
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ091-192115-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
412 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ102-192115-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
412 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon.
Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the north
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ101-192115-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
412 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers
this morning...then a slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ100-192115-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
412 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers this morning...then a slight chance of showers this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ115-192115-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
412 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers this morning...then a slight chance of showers this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ116-192115-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
412 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ117-192115-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
412 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon.
Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the
northwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ131-192115-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
412 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ132-192115-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
412 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms. Humid with
highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings
up to 105.
$$
TXZ130-192115-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
412 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon.
Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the
northwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ129-192115-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
412 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ141-192115-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
412 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of
showers in the morning...then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ142-192115-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
412 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the east in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ156-192115-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
412 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Humid with
highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ157-192115-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
412 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers
this morning...then showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the
mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ143-192115-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
412 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ144-192115-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
412 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ133-192115-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
412 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the evening...then a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Humid with highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ134-192115-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
412 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ145-192115-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
412 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ146-192115-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
412 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ161-192115-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
412 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers
this morning...then showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance
of showers in the morning...then showers likely in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ160-192115-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
412 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers
this morning...then showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening...then a slight
chance of showers after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ174-192115-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
412 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the morning...then showers likely in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ175-192115-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
412 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ162-192115-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
412 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers
this morning...then showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the
lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ147-192115-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
412 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers
this morning...then showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the morning...then showers likely in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the
lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ148-192115-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
412 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers
this morning...then showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the
lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ135-192115-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
412 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the morning...then showers likely in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
A chance of showers. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs around 90. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ122-192115-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
412 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the morning...then showers likely in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings
up to 105.