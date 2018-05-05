TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
Updated 4:08 pm, Saturday, May 5, 2018
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 5, 2018
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
301 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018
TXZ119-060930-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
301 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR SUNDAY...
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph
this evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
TXZ118-060930-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
301 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR SUNDAY...
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
TXZ159-060930-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
301 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
TXZ158-060930-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
301 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
TXZ104-060930-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
301 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR SUNDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ103-060930-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
301 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR SUNDAY...
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ093-060930-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
301 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around
5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ092-060930-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
301 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ091-060930-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
301 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ102-060930-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
301 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR SUNDAY...
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ101-060930-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
301 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
TXZ100-060930-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
301 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ115-060930-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
301 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ116-060930-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
301 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs
around 90.
TXZ117-060930-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
301 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR SUNDAY...
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
TXZ131-060930-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
301 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR SUNDAY...
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
TXZ132-060930-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
301 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
TXZ130-060930-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
301 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ129-060930-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
301 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
TXZ141-060930-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
301 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ142-060930-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
301 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ156-060930-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
301 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ157-060930-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
301 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
TXZ143-060930-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
301 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around
5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ144-060930-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
301 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
TXZ133-060930-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
301 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR SUNDAY...
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
TXZ134-060930-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
301 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR SUNDAY...
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Highs
in the upper 80s.
TXZ145-060930-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
301 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph this evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
TXZ146-060930-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
301 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
TXZ161-060930-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
301 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
TXZ160-060930-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
301 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
TXZ174-060930-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
301 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
TXZ175-060930-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
301 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
TXZ162-060930-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
301 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and
variable winds becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ147-060930-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
301 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
TXZ148-060930-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
301 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds
around 5 mph this evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ135-060930-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
301 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR SUNDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around
5 mph this evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ122-060930-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
301 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around
5 mph this evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ121-060930-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
301 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR SUNDAY...
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph
this evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
TXZ120-060930-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
301 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR SUNDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
TXZ105-060930-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
301 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR SUNDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around
5 mph this evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
TXZ123-060930-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
301 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around
5 mph this evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ107-060930-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
301 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ106-060930-
Delta-
Including the city of Cooper
301 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ095-060930-
Lamar-
Including the city of Paris
301 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around
5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around
5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ094-060930-
Fannin-
Including the city of Bonham
301 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around
5 mph this evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
