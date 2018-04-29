TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 29, 2018

_____

389 FPUS54 KFWD 291542

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

1042 AM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018

TXZ119-292115-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

1042 AM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ118-292115-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

1042 AM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ159-292115-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

1042 AM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 70. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ158-292115-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

1042 AM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny late this morning...then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 70. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ104-292115-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

1042 AM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ103-292115-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

1042 AM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ093-292115-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

1042 AM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ092-292115-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

1042 AM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ091-292115-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

1042 AM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 80. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ102-292115-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

1042 AM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ101-292115-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

1042 AM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ100-292115-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

1042 AM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ115-292115-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

1042 AM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ116-292115-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

1042 AM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ117-292115-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

1042 AM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ131-292115-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

1042 AM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ132-292115-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

1042 AM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ130-292115-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

1042 AM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ129-292115-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

1042 AM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ141-292115-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

1042 AM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ142-292115-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

1042 AM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ156-292115-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

1042 AM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ157-292115-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

1042 AM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ143-292115-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

1042 AM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ144-292115-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

1042 AM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ133-292115-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

1042 AM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ134-292115-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

1042 AM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 70. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ145-292115-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

1042 AM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 70. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ146-292115-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

1042 AM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 70. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ161-292115-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

1042 AM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 70. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ160-292115-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

1042 AM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 70. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ174-292115-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

1042 AM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny late this morning...then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ175-292115-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

1042 AM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ162-292115-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

1042 AM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 70. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ147-292115-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

1042 AM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 70. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ148-292115-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

1042 AM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 70. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ135-292115-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

1042 AM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 70. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ122-292115-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

1042 AM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY.