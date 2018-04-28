TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 28, 2018

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

318 PM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018

TXZ119-290930-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

318 PM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

TXZ118-290930-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

318 PM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

TXZ159-290930-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

318 PM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 70. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

TXZ158-290930-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

318 PM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 70. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ104-290930-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

318 PM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

TXZ103-290930-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

318 PM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ093-290930-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

318 PM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s.

TXZ092-290930-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

318 PM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ091-290930-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

318 PM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ102-290930-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

318 PM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ101-290930-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

318 PM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ100-290930-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

318 PM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ115-290930-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

318 PM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ116-290930-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

318 PM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ117-290930-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

318 PM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ131-290930-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

318 PM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

TXZ132-290930-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

318 PM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

TXZ130-290930-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

318 PM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ129-290930-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

318 PM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ141-290930-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

318 PM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ142-290930-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

318 PM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

TXZ156-290930-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

318 PM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

TXZ157-290930-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

318 PM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

TXZ143-290930-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

318 PM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

TXZ144-290930-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

318 PM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

TXZ133-290930-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

318 PM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

TXZ134-290930-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

318 PM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

TXZ145-290930-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

318 PM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

TXZ146-290930-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

318 PM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

TXZ161-290930-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

318 PM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 70. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ160-290930-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

318 PM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 70. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ174-290930-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

318 PM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

TXZ175-290930-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

318 PM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 70. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clou