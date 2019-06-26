TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Friday, June 28, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Partly sunny;91;71;SSE;11;59%;27%;12
Abilene Dyess;Partly sunny;91;70;SSE;12;51%;26%;12
Alice;Partly sunny;93;72;SE;11;67%;16%;12
Alpine;Partly sunny, nice;88;62;SE;8;47%;0%;13
Amarillo;Partly sunny;92;68;S;15;48%;33%;12
Angleton;Partly sunny;90;72;SE;7;71%;31%;12
Arlington;Clouds and sun;92;73;SSE;8;60%;24%;12
Austin;A t-storm in spots;90;71;SSE;3;68%;49%;11
Austin Bergstrom;A stray thunderstorm;93;69;SSE;7;71%;48%;11
Bay;Partly sunny, humid;91;74;ESE;7;73%;30%;12
Beaumont;Partial sunshine;94;73;SSW;6;63%;26%;12
Beeville;Partly sunny;95;74;SE;9;62%;29%;12
Borger;Partly sunny;95;71;S;12;44%;33%;12
Bowie;Partly sunny;90;70;SSE;7;66%;25%;12
Breckenridge;Partly sunny;93;73;SSE;8;54%;30%;12
Brenham;Partly sunny;92;70;SSE;5;66%;37%;9
Bridgeport;Partly sunny;91;70;SSE;6;62%;24%;12
Brownsville;Mostly sunny;93;77;ESE;10;68%;44%;13
Brownwood;Sun and some clouds;91;68;SSE;8;61%;9%;12
Burnet;Some sun;90;69;SSE;6;65%;34%;12
Canadian;Partly sunny;93;69;S;12;50%;6%;12
Castroville;A t-storm in spots;91;71;ESE;7;67%;55%;12
Childress;Partly sunny;95;71;S;13;49%;3%;12
Cleburne;Partly sunny;90;71;SSE;8;71%;23%;11
College Station;Partly sunny;91;70;SE;6;71%;39%;9
Comanche;Partly sunny;90;68;SSE;8;63%;32%;12
Conroe;Partial sunshine;91;70;SE;6;68%;39%;12
Corpus Christi;Partly sunny;92;74;SE;11;70%;29%;12
Corsicana;Partly sunny;90;71;SSE;7;67%;33%;8
Cotulla;Mostly sunny;96;72;SE;10;62%;34%;12
Dalhart;Partly sunny, breezy;92;62;SW;18;40%;31%;12
Dallas Love;Partly sunny;93;76;S;8;60%;23%;12
Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny;90;72;S;9;65%;22%;12
Dallas/Ft Worth;Periods of sun;92;74;S;10;61%;24%;12
Decatur;Clouds and sun;91;71;S;7;57%;25%;12
Del Rio;Breezy with some sun;91;72;SE;13;71%;44%;12
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny, humid;90;70;SE;11;74%;44%;12
Denton;Clouds and sun;92;72;SSE;8;60%;26%;12
Dryden;Partly sunny, breezy;90;71;SE;14;58%;27%;12
Dumas;Partly sunny;91;65;WSW;14;45%;38%;12
Edinburg;Mostly sunny;94;76;ESE;9;59%;44%;13
El Paso;Partly sunny, warm;101;74;SE;8;25%;5%;13
Ellington;Partly sunny;91;73;SSE;6;64%;33%;12
Falfurrias;Mostly sunny;94;73;ESE;8;60%;44%;12
Fort Hood;A stray thunderstorm;89;70;SSE;7;70%;49%;11
Fort Worth;Clouds and sun;92;73;SSE;9;56%;25%;12
Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny;92;73;S;11;60%;25%;12
Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny;93;75;S;10;56%;24%;12
Fort Worth Spinks;Clouds and sun;92;71;S;7;61%;24%;12
Fredericksburg;A t-storm in spots;87;69;SSE;7;64%;55%;12
Gainesville;Humid with some sun;90;70;SSE;8;68%;24%;12
Galveston;Partly sunny;89;78;SE;8;74%;31%;12
Gatesville;A t-storm in spots;89;70;SSE;7;68%;47%;11
Georgetown;A t-storm in spots;90;71;SSE;6;67%;49%;11
Giddings;A stray thunderstorm;91;70;SSE;5;71%;51%;9
Gilmer;A t-storm in spots;90;69;S;5;66%;48%;11
Graham;Clouds and sunshine;93;70;SSE;7;59%;14%;12
Granbury;Partly sunny;93;72;SSE;8;57%;21%;9
Grand Prairie;Clouds and sun;92;73;SSE;8;60%;24%;12
Greenville;Clouds and sun;92;72;SSE;6;56%;16%;12
Guadalupe Pass;Partly sunny;90;67;E;16;42%;0%;13
Hamilton;Partly sunny, nice;90;69;SSE;8;66%;33%;12
Harlingen;Mostly sunny;92;76;SE;12;70%;32%;13
Hearne;A t-storm in spots;90;69;SE;6;78%;53%;8
Hebbronville;Mostly sunny;94;73;ESE;9;56%;44%;13
Henderson;Clouds and sun;90;68;SSE;5;69%;38%;11
Hereford;Partly sunny;93;67;S;13;45%;33%;12
Hillsboro;Some sun;90;71;SSE;7;64%;35%;9
Hondo;Partly sunny;90;68;ESE;9;70%;44%;12
Houston;Partly sunny;93;74;SSE;6;65%;34%;12
Houston (Hobby Airport);Partial sunshine;92;73;SSE;8;65%;33%;12
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny;94;73;SSE;2;60%;33%;12
Houston / Southwest Airport;Sun and some clouds;91;68;SE;2;74%;33%;12
Houston Clover;Partial sunshine;92;72;SSE;5;67%;32%;12
Houston Hooks;Partial sunshine;91;69;SSE;5;66%;37%;12
Houston Hull;Partly sunny, humid;92;70;SSE;7;73%;33%;12
Houston Intercontinental;Humid with some sun;93;72;SSE;7;71%;36%;12
Huntsville;Partly sunny;92;72;SSE;6;66%;40%;9
Ingleside;Partly sunny, humid;90;76;SE;10;74%;29%;12
Jacksonville;Partly sunny, humid;89;70;S;5;75%;38%;9
Jasper;Partly sunny;91;67;SE;4;67%;38%;12
Junction;Partly sunny;91;70;SSE;8;62%;28%;12
Kellyusa Airport;A stray thunderstorm;89;70;ESE;8;74%;56%;12
Kerrville;Nice with some sun;88;70;SE;8;67%;44%;12
Killeen;A stray thunderstorm;89;70;SSE;7;70%;49%;11
Killeen/Ft Hood;A stray thunderstorm;89;69;SSE;8;73%;49%;11
Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny, humid;92;73;SE;11;71%;30%;12
La Grange;A stray thunderstorm;92;71;SSE;5;74%;48%;9
Lago Vista;A t-storm in spots;88;68;SSE;5;73%;48%;11
Lancaster;Clouds and sun;91;71;SSE;7;63%;22%;12
Laredo;Partly sunny, nice;96;76;SE;12;52%;29%;12
Llano;Partly sunny;93;70;SE;7;62%;31%;12
Longview;A t-storm in spots;91;70;S;6;63%;50%;11
Lubbock;Partly sunny;92;70;S;13;50%;5%;12
Lufkin;Partly sunny;89;66;SE;4;73%;42%;9
Mcallen;Mostly sunny;95;77;SE;11;65%;31%;13
Mcgregor;A stray thunderstorm;90;69;SSE;7;72%;50%;8
Mckinney;Humid with some sun;90;70;S;9;67%;36%;12
Mesquite;Clouds and sun;91;72;SSE;7;61%;20%;12
Midland;Partly sunny;93;69;SSE;13;52%;4%;12
Midland Airpark;Partly sunny;93;69;SSE;13;52%;4%;12
Midlothian;Partly sunny, humid;90;69;S;6;70%;22%;7
Mineola;A t-storm in spots;89;70;SSE;5;70%;46%;9
Mineral Wells;Clouds and sunshine;91;69;SSE;9;63%;25%;12
Mount Pleasant;A t-storm in spots;90;69;S;5;63%;48%;12
Nacogdoches;Partial sunshine;90;68;SSE;5;66%;42%;9
New Braunfels;A stray thunderstorm;91;71;SE;7;67%;48%;12
Odessa;Partly sunny;92;70;SSE;12;52%;27%;12
Orange;Partly sunny;92;71;SW;5;61%;25%;12
Palacios;Partly sunny;91;76;SE;10;64%;30%;12
Palestine;Partly sunny;89;69;SSE;5;66%;37%;9
Pampa;Partly sunny;92;68;S;14;46%;30%;12
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly sunny;94;67;SSW;14;43%;31%;12
Paris;Partly sunny;90;70;S;7;60%;35%;12
Pecos;Partly sunny;96;70;SE;11;43%;4%;12
Perryton;Partly sunny;94;69;S;15;43%;32%;12
Plainview;Partly sunny;89;67;S;12;56%;28%;12
Pleasanton;Partly sunny;92;72;SE;7;64%;33%;12
Port Aransas;Partly sunny, humid;88;80;ESE;10;75%;19%;12
Port Isabel;Nice with sunshine;89;79;ESE;11;71%;44%;13
Port Lavaca;Some sun;91;76;SE;9;69%;29%;12
Randolph AFB;A stray thunderstorm;89;69;SE;8;78%;48%;12
Robstown;Partial sunshine;90;72;SE;10;72%;29%;12
Rockport;Partly sunny, humid;89;79;SE;9;71%;18%;12
Rocksprings;Sun and some clouds;86;69;SE;11;65%;28%;13
San Angelo;Partly sunny;93;66;SSE;8;59%;27%;12
San Antonio;A stray thunderstorm;91;72;SE;7;68%;48%;12
San Antonio Stinson;A t-storm in spots;92;72;SE;7;65%;48%;12
San Marcos;A t-storm in spots;91;70;SSE;7;67%;48%;10
Seminole;Partly sunny;92;66;S;9;48%;6%;12
Sherman-Denison;Partly sunny, humid;90;71;SSE;9;66%;37%;12
Snyder;Partly sunny;91;69;SSE;10;56%;2%;12
Sonora;Sun and some clouds;89;70;SSE;11;57%;27%;12
Stephenville;Clouds and sun, nice;89;70;SSE;7;62%;34%;12
Sulphur Springs;Clouds and sun;92;71;S;6;58%;13%;12
Sweetwater;Partly sunny;92;71;SSE;11;52%;2%;12
Temple;A t-storm in spots;89;69;SSE;9;79%;51%;9
Terrell;Clouds and sun;91;72;SSE;7;66%;17%;12
Tyler;A t-storm in spots;90;71;SSE;6;66%;48%;9
Uvalde;Some sunshine;90;71;ESE;8;71%;44%;12
Vernon;Partly sunny;97;75;SSE;10;43%;3%;12
Victoria;Partly sunny;93;73;SE;8;67%;29%;12
Waco;A t-storm in spots;91;70;SSE;11;66%;49%;8
Weslaco;Mostly sunny;93;76;ESE;9;63%;44%;13
Wharton;Partly sunny;91;71;SSE;5;72%;31%;12
Wichita Falls;Sun and clouds;95;72;SSE;11;55%;7%;12
Wink;Partly sunny, breezy;95;70;SE;15;50%;4%;12
Zapata;Mostly sunny;96;76;ESE;9;57%;13%;13
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather