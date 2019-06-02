TX Forecast for Tuesday, June 4, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Variable cloudiness;89;70;SSE;10;69%;44%;9

Abilene Dyess;Variable clouds;87;70;SSE;10;61%;44%;9

Alice;Partly sunny;94;74;ESE;11;64%;67%;12

Alpine;A strong t-storm;84;64;SSE;8;58%;80%;11

Amarillo;Variable clouds;83;62;S;13;74%;66%;10

Angleton;Partly sunny, humid;90;74;SE;8;67%;16%;12

Arlington;A t-storm in spots;91;74;SSE;9;60%;42%;11

Austin;Clouds and sun;93;74;SSE;3;60%;12%;12

Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny;95;74;SSE;8;61%;14%;12

Bay;Partly sunny, humid;91;74;SE;7;69%;36%;12

Beaumont;Partly sunny, warm;94;74;SSE;6;64%;13%;12

Beeville;Partial sunshine;95;77;ESE;9;61%;31%;12

Borger;Variable cloudiness;85;66;S;10;69%;66%;10

Bowie;A t-storm in spots;87;72;SSE;6;74%;71%;11

Breckenridge;A t-storm in spots;91;71;SSE;10;60%;55%;9

Brenham;Partly sunny;94;73;SSE;6;64%;15%;12

Bridgeport;A t-storm in spots;89;72;SSE;5;66%;42%;11

Brownsville;Clouds and sun;92;79;ESE;12;68%;78%;8

Brownwood;Clouds and sunshine;89;67;SSE;8;63%;13%;11

Burnet;Partly sunny;91;70;SSE;7;59%;8%;12

Canadian;More clouds than sun;84;66;S;11;78%;66%;8

Castroville;Partly sunny;93;73;SE;7;65%;25%;11

Childress;More clouds than sun;86;69;SE;10;73%;66%;6

Cleburne;Clouds and sun;91;72;SSE;9;69%;12%;11

College Station;Partial sunshine;94;74;SSE;7;64%;15%;12

Comanche;Clouds and sun;90;68;SSE;8;62%;11%;12

Conroe;Partly sunny;94;71;SE;6;61%;15%;11

Corpus Christi;Partial sunshine;92;78;ESE;13;66%;60%;12

Corsicana;Partly sunny, humid;91;73;SE;7;66%;17%;11

Cotulla;Partly sunny;98;74;SE;11;58%;28%;11

Dalhart;A strong t-storm;83;59;SSW;14;65%;74%;12

Dallas Love;A t-storm in spots;92;77;SSE;7;62%;42%;11

Dallas Redbird;A t-storm in spots;90;73;SSE;9;66%;42%;11

Dallas/Ft Worth;A t-storm in spots;90;75;SSE;9;65%;42%;11

Decatur;A t-storm in spots;89;72;SSE;8;61%;42%;11

Del Rio;Episodes of sunshine;93;72;SE;15;66%;31%;7

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Clouds and sun;92;72;SE;13;67%;17%;8

Denton;A t-storm in spots;90;74;SSE;9;64%;42%;11

Dryden;More clouds than sun;88;72;SE;14;69%;44%;9

Dumas;A strong t-storm;81;61;SSW;11;73%;73%;12

Edinburg;Partly sunny;93;78;ESE;11;63%;75%;12

El Paso;Clouds and sun;96;69;SE;8;25%;40%;13

Ellington;Partial sunshine;93;76;SSE;6;60%;14%;12

Falfurrias;Some sun;94;75;ESE;9;64%;69%;12

Fort Hood;Partly sunny;92;72;SSE;9;61%;9%;12

Fort Worth;A t-storm in spots;92;74;SSE;9;58%;42%;11

Fort Worth Alliance;A t-storm in spots;90;75;SSE;10;65%;42%;10

Fort Worth Nas;A t-storm in spots;92;75;SSE;9;61%;42%;11

Fort Worth Spinks;A t-storm in spots;91;71;SSE;7;65%;42%;11

Fredericksburg;Partly sunny;88;68;SE;7;63%;15%;10

Gainesville;A t-storm in spots;87;72;SSE;7;73%;71%;11

Galveston;Partly sunny;89;79;SSE;8;71%;15%;12

Gatesville;Periods of sun, warm;91;71;SSE;7;60%;9%;10

Georgetown;Sun and clouds;92;72;SSE;7;62%;9%;12

Giddings;Partial sunshine;93;73;SSE;5;64%;15%;12

Gilmer;A shower or t-storm;90;72;SSW;4;70%;63%;11

Graham;A t-storm in spots;90;70;SE;7;61%;48%;9

Granbury;A t-storm in spots;93;72;SSE;9;55%;42%;11

Grand Prairie;A t-storm in spots;91;75;SSE;8;62%;42%;11

Greenville;A t-storm in spots;91;74;SSE;7;60%;47%;11

Guadalupe Pass;A strong t-storm;85;64;ESE;19;50%;80%;13

Hamilton;Partly sunny;90;69;SSE;9;61%;10%;11

Harlingen;Clouds and sun;92;76;ESE;14;69%;73%;11

Hearne;Humid with some sun;92;71;SSE;5;69%;15%;12

Hebbronville;Clouds and sun;92;75;ESE;9;61%;66%;12

Henderson;A t-storm around;91;72;S;5;63%;43%;12

Hereford;A strong t-storm;84;61;S;11;69%;73%;12

Hillsboro;Partly sunny;91;72;SSE;8;60%;12%;11

Hondo;Clouds and sunshine;93;71;SE;10;61%;27%;11

Houston;Sun and some clouds;94;75;SE;6;63%;14%;12

Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny, warm;93;76;SSE;8;59%;32%;12

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny, warm;96;75;SSE;2;55%;15%;12

Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly sunny, humid;91;74;N;3;69%;15%;12

Houston Clover;Partly sunny;92;74;SSE;6;63%;33%;12

Houston Hooks;Partly sunny;93;74;SSE;4;59%;15%;12

Houston Hull;Partly sunny, humid;94;75;SSE;7;66%;15%;12

Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny;94;76;SSE;7;64%;14%;12

Huntsville;Partly sunny, warm;94;73;SSE;4;62%;18%;10

Ingleside;Partly sunny, humid;90;77;SE;12;72%;59%;12

Jacksonville;Partly sunny, humid;91;72;SE;4;63%;29%;12

Jasper;Partly sunny, warm;93;68;SSE;3;65%;17%;12

Junction;Partly sunny;92;70;SE;9;60%;14%;12

Kellyusa Airport;Sunny intervals;93;72;SE;9;63%;30%;11

Kerrville;Partly sunny;89;70;SE;8;68%;18%;8

Killeen;Partly sunny;92;72;SSE;9;61%;9%;12

Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly sunny;92;72;SSE;9;64%;9%;12

Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny, humid;93;75;ESE;12;67%;60%;12

La Grange;Humid with some sun;94;75;SE;4;70%;16%;12

Lago Vista;Partly sunny;90;72;SSE;5;65%;10%;12

Lancaster;A t-storm in spots;90;73;SE;7;63%;42%;10

Laredo;Clouds and sun, nice;96;78;SE;12;56%;44%;9

Llano;Partly sunny;93;69;SE;7;62%;9%;12

Longview;A t-storm in spots;92;73;S;6;63%;44%;12

Lubbock;Variable cloudiness;83;66;S;13;80%;67%;10

Lufkin;Partly sunny, warm;92;71;SSW;4;65%;25%;12

Mcallen;Partly sunny;92;79;ESE;12;67%;73%;12

Mcgregor;Clouds and sun, warm;93;72;SE;9;65%;8%;11

Mckinney;A t-storm in spots;88;74;SSE;8;72%;43%;11

Mesquite;A t-storm in spots;90;74;SE;8;64%;42%;11

Midland;Variable cloudiness;85;70;S;11;77%;69%;9

Midland Airpark;Variable cloudiness;85;70;S;11;77%;69%;9

Midlothian;A t-storm in spots;90;72;SSE;6;69%;42%;10

Mineola;A t-storm in spots;89;72;SSE;5;71%;50%;11

Mineral Wells;A t-storm in spots;90;71;SE;8;63%;42%;9

Mount Pleasant;A shower or t-storm;88;72;S;5;67%;80%;11

Nacogdoches;Partly sunny;93;72;SSE;5;64%;18%;12

New Braunfels;Clouds and sun;93;73;SE;8;65%;19%;11

Odessa;Variable cloudiness;84;69;SSE;14;65%;69%;9

Orange;Partly sunny, warm;92;74;SSE;5;63%;13%;12

Palacios;Partly sunny;91;78;SE;10;69%;41%;12

Palestine;Sun and some clouds;91;71;SE;5;64%;21%;9

Pampa;More clouds than sun;83;64;S;13;71%;66%;10

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Variable cloudiness;84;64;SE;9;68%;66%;9

Paris;A t-storm in spots;86;71;S;7;70%;73%;11

Pecos;A strong t-storm;89;69;SE;11;54%;80%;11

Perryton;Mostly cloudy;85;66;S;12;65%;66%;10

Plainview;Variable clouds;80;62;S;12;84%;66%;10

Pleasanton;Partly sunny;94;73;SE;7;66%;29%;11

Port Aransas;Partly sunny, humid;87;80;ESE;11;78%;60%;12

Port Isabel;Partly sunny;87;81;ESE;14;75%;75%;11

Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;91;78;ESE;10;69%;42%;12

Randolph AFB;Clouds and sunshine;92;73;SE;9;66%;22%;11

Robstown;Partly sunny;91;74;ESE;11;69%;68%;12

Rockport;Partly sunny, humid;88;80;ESE;10;73%;60%;12

Rocksprings;Partly sunny;87;69;SE;12;68%;15%;11

San Angelo;More clouds than sun;87;70;S;9;68%;24%;12

San Antonio;Humid with some sun;94;74;SE;8;67%;29%;11

San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny;95;73;SE;8;55%;26%;12

San Marcos;Partly sunny, humid;93;72;SSE;8;64%;16%;12

Seminole;Variable cloudiness;84;66;SSE;11;63%;72%;9

Sherman-Denison;A t-storm in spots;85;73;S;8;76%;72%;8

Snyder;Variable cloudiness;84;68;SSE;11;79%;66%;7

Sonora;Breezy with some sun;88;69;SSE;14;64%;14%;10

Stephenville;A t-storm around;90;70;SSE;8;60%;42%;10

Sulphur Springs;A t-storm in spots;89;74;S;6;66%;48%;11

Sweetwater;More clouds than sun;86;69;SSE;11;73%;66%;8

Temple;Partly sunny;91;72;SE;9;68%;8%;12

Terrell;A t-storm in spots;90;74;SE;7;65%;43%;11

Tyler;A t-storm in spots;91;73;SE;6;63%;44%;11

Uvalde;Clouds and sun;91;72;SE;8;68%;25%;9

Vernon;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;72;SSE;9;65%;84%;7

Victoria;Partly sunny, humid;94;76;ESE;9;68%;29%;12

Waco;Clouds and sun, warm;93;73;SE;9;60%;8%;11

Weslaco;Periods of sun;91;77;ESE;10;64%;72%;11

Wharton;Partly sunny, humid;92;73;SE;6;70%;19%;12

Wichita Falls;A t-storm in spots;89;72;SSW;8;73%;71%;7

Wink;A strong t-storm;87;71;SE;13;68%;80%;10

Zapata;Clouds and sun;95;76;ESE;9;63%;59%;12

