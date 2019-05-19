TX Forecast for Tuesday, May 21, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;A dangerous t-storm;88;63;SSE;23;75%;86%;4

Abilene Dyess;A damaging t-storm;87;64;SSE;23;68%;86%;4

Alice;Partly sunny, windy;93;77;SSE;20;70%;29%;12

Alpine;Sunshine and breezy;93;53;W;16;21%;5%;13

Amarillo;Mostly cloudy;80;50;SSW;20;48%;44%;9

Angleton;Sunny intervals;87;76;SE;15;73%;12%;12

Arlington;Mostly cloudy;87;67;SSE;14;74%;67%;3

Austin;Partly sunny, breezy;90;73;SSE;14;66%;44%;11

Austin Bergstrom;Clouds and sun;93;75;SSE;18;66%;44%;11

Bay;Sun and clouds;87;77;SE;14;77%;14%;12

Beaumont;Partly sunny, humid;87;76;SE;10;75%;13%;9

Beeville;Partly sunny, breezy;92;78;SE;16;64%;29%;12

Borger;Mostly cloudy;80;54;S;17;61%;44%;8

Bowie;A severe t-storm;84;65;SSE;16;83%;82%;4

Breckenridge;A severe t-storm;87;65;SSE;15;73%;85%;4

Brenham;Clouds and sun;91;76;SE;11;72%;40%;12

Bridgeport;Severe thunderstorms;86;66;SSE;15;80%;85%;4

Brownsville;Turning sunny, windy;93;79;SE;17;68%;7%;12

Brownwood;Mostly cloudy;85;63;SSE;13;74%;73%;4

Burnet;Mostly cloudy, humid;88;67;SSE;10;72%;44%;7

Canadian;Severe thunderstorms;73;55;S;16;96%;78%;2

Castroville;Clouds and sun;92;74;SE;11;71%;44%;6

Childress;A severe t-storm;80;57;S;20;82%;89%;4

Cleburne;Rather cloudy;86;66;SSE;14;86%;67%;4

College Station;Clouds and sun;91;75;SSE;17;71%;44%;9

Comanche;Mostly cloudy;85;63;SSE;13;77%;72%;4

Conroe;Clouds and sun;90;74;SE;10;70%;36%;9

Corpus Christi;Partly sunny, windy;89;78;SSE;22;72%;13%;12

Corsicana;Mostly cloudy, humid;88;74;SSE;11;77%;44%;4

Cotulla;Some sun, windy, hot;99;77;SE;20;58%;15%;11

Dalhart;Mostly cloudy;77;46;N;16;63%;33%;9

Dallas Love;Mostly cloudy, windy;89;69;SSE;17;66%;66%;3

Dallas Redbird;Rather cloudy, windy;87;68;SSE;17;73%;64%;4

Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly cloudy, windy;88;69;SSE;19;70%;67%;3

Decatur;A severe t-storm;84;65;SSE;10;78%;86%;4

Del Rio;Mostly cloudy, windy;95;71;SE;19;68%;43%;7

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Rather cloudy, windy;94;70;SE;20;72%;44%;7

Denton;Mostly cloudy;86;67;SSE;15;74%;69%;3

Dryden;Mainly cloudy;93;63;S;14;52%;66%;9

Dumas;Rather cloudy;76;48;SW;18;54%;38%;8

Edinburg;Mostly sunny and hot;97;79;SE;18;60%;8%;12

El Paso;Windy with some sun;84;52;WNW;20;15%;25%;11

Ellington;Partly sunny, breezy;86;76;SE;14;70%;12%;11

Falfurrias;Mostly sunny, breezy;97;79;SE;14;59%;10%;12

Fort Hood;Mostly cloudy, windy;89;69;SSE;20;70%;44%;7

Fort Worth;Mostly cloudy;87;69;SSE;15;69%;66%;3

Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly cloudy, windy;88;67;SSE;19;71%;69%;3

Fort Worth Nas;Rather cloudy, windy;89;69;SSE;18;69%;66%;4

Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly cloudy, windy;88;69;SSE;17;74%;67%;4

Fredericksburg;Mostly cloudy;86;68;SSE;13;72%;44%;5

Gainesville;A severe t-storm;83;66;SSE;12;80%;84%;3

Galveston;Clouds and sun;84;78;SE;15;79%;44%;12

Gatesville;Mostly cloudy, humid;87;65;SSE;10;77%;44%;5

Georgetown;Mostly cloudy;89;71;SSE;13;73%;44%;7

Giddings;Partly sunny;91;75;SSE;10;69%;33%;11

Gilmer;Rather cloudy, humid;87;73;SSE;7;75%;37%;4

Graham;A severe t-storm;84;64;SSE;9;76%;86%;4

Granbury;Mostly cloudy;88;68;SSE;14;70%;71%;4

Grand Prairie;Mostly cloudy;87;67;SSE;14;74%;66%;3

Greenville;Mostly cloudy, humid;88;74;SSE;9;66%;63%;3

Guadalupe Pass;Windy;81;45;WNW;27;17%;0%;12

Hamilton;Rather cloudy;86;66;SSE;14;77%;71%;4

Harlingen;Mostly sunny, windy;94;78;SE;21;64%;7%;12

Hearne;Partly sunny;89;74;SSE;11;70%;44%;9

Hebbronville;Mostly sunny, windy;96;75;SE;16;61%;6%;12

Henderson;Mostly cloudy;88;73;SSE;8;74%;35%;6

Hereford;Mostly cloudy;84;49;WSW;19;40%;38%;9

Hillsboro;Mostly cloudy;87;68;SSE;13;75%;44%;4

Hondo;Rather cloudy, windy;93;73;SE;18;69%;44%;6

Houston;Clouds and sun;89;76;SE;10;74%;15%;11

Houston (Hobby Airport);Clouds and sun;89;77;SE;15;69%;13%;11

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Sun and clouds;91;77;SE;8;66%;14%;11

Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly sunny;88;75;SE;13;77%;15%;12

Houston Clover;Partly sunny;87;77;SE;14;75%;12%;12

Houston Hooks;Sun and clouds;90;75;SE;13;69%;17%;11

Houston Hull;Partly sunny, breezy;90;77;SE;15;73%;16%;11

Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny, breezy;89;76;SE;15;74%;16%;11

Huntsville;Humid with some sun;90;75;SE;8;69%;38%;9

Ingleside;Partly sunny, windy;86;78;SE;19;79%;28%;12

Jacksonville;Mostly cloudy, humid;88;72;SSE;8;75%;36%;6

Jasper;Mostly cloudy, warm;89;72;SSE;6;76%;34%;6

Junction;Mostly cloudy, windy;89;66;SSE;19;66%;70%;4

Kellyusa Airport;Clouds and sun;92;76;SE;18;69%;44%;6

Kerrville;Mostly cloudy;88;69;SSE;14;74%;44%;7

Killeen;Mostly cloudy, windy;89;69;SSE;20;70%;44%;7

Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly cloudy, windy;90;67;SSE;20;72%;44%;7

Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny, windy;92;79;SSE;21;71%;28%;12

La Grange;Clouds and sun;91;77;SE;9;68%;44%;12

Lago Vista;Mostly cloudy;88;70;SSE;15;73%;44%;7

Lancaster;Mostly cloudy;87;69;SSE;14;75%;64%;4

Laredo;Partly sunny and hot;101;78;SE;22;56%;8%;12

Llano;Mostly cloudy, humid;90;67;SSE;10;71%;44%;4

Longview;Mostly cloudy, humid;89;74;SSE;8;72%;44%;6

Lubbock;Mainly cloudy;84;53;SW;18;47%;44%;9

Lufkin;Mostly cloudy, humid;90;71;SSE;10;71%;36%;6

Mcallen;Mostly sunny, windy;96;80;SE;22;60%;7%;12

Mcgregor;Rather cloudy, windy;90;69;SSE;19;73%;44%;5

Mckinney;Mostly cloudy, windy;87;69;SSE;17;76%;65%;3

Mesquite;Mainly cloudy;87;70;SSE;14;74%;63%;4

Midland;Mostly cloudy, windy;89;58;S;20;64%;74%;6

Midland Airpark;Mostly cloudy, windy;89;58;S;20;64%;74%;6

Midlothian;Mostly cloudy;87;69;SSE;15;78%;65%;4

Mineola;Mostly cloudy, humid;88;73;SSE;7;76%;41%;4

Mineral Wells;Mostly cloudy, windy;86;66;SSE;18;74%;72%;4

Mount Pleasant;Mostly cloudy, humid;86;72;SSE;9;67%;40%;5

Nacogdoches;Mostly cloudy, humid;88;72;SSE;8;76%;44%;6

New Braunfels;Clouds and sun;91;76;SE;14;71%;44%;9

Odessa;Mostly cloudy, windy;88;52;WSW;17;53%;74%;7

Orange;Partly sunny;86;76;SE;9;74%;16%;8

Palacios;Partly sunny, breezy;86;80;SE;18;81%;15%;12

Palestine;Mostly cloudy;89;74;SSE;8;70%;37%;6

Pampa;Mostly cloudy;76;53;SSW;18;65%;44%;8

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly cloudy;75;53;ENE;14;78%;44%;7

Paris;Mostly cloudy, humid;85;71;SE;11;66%;63%;4

Pecos;Mostly sunny and hot;97;56;WNW;8;25%;19%;12

Perryton;Severe thunderstorms;71;53;S;17;75%;81%;3

Plainview;Mostly cloudy;81;49;SSW;17;60%;44%;9

Pleasanton;Clouds and sun;92;75;SE;14;72%;44%;8

Port Aransas;Partly sunny, breezy;83;78;SE;15;89%;28%;12

Port Isabel;Turning sunny, windy;88;79;SE;17;76%;6%;12

Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;87;78;SE;14;70%;16%;12

Randolph AFB;Partly sunny, windy;90;75;SSE;18;74%;44%;8

Robstown;Partly sunny, windy;90;77;SSE;21;72%;29%;12

Rockport;Partly sunny, breezy;84;78;SE;15;83%;13%;12

Rocksprings;Mostly cloudy, windy;86;64;SSE;18;79%;44%;4

San Angelo;A severe t-storm;89;60;SSE;19;70%;85%;4

San Antonio;Breezy with some sun;92;76;SE;14;71%;44%;6

San Antonio Stinson;Windy with some sun;92;77;SE;17;61%;44%;6

San Marcos;Partly sunny;91;74;SSE;14;68%;44%;10

Seminole;Mostly cloudy;88;51;WSW;12;43%;44%;9

Sherman-Denison;A severe t-storm;84;66;SSE;16;81%;81%;3

Snyder;A damaging t-storm;84;56;S;14;75%;86%;4

Sonora;A severe t-storm;88;62;SSE;19;70%;86%;3

Stephenville;Mainly cloudy, windy;86;65;SSE;17;73%;72%;4

Sulphur Springs;Mainly cloudy;88;74;SSE;9;64%;63%;4

Sweetwater;A severe t-storm;85;62;S;17;76%;82%;4

Temple;Mainly cloudy, windy;89;69;SSE;20;76%;44%;6

Terrell;Mostly cloudy;88;69;SSE;13;75%;63%;4

Tyler;Mostly cloudy, humid;89;74;SSE;10;69%;39%;5

Uvalde;Mostly cloudy;93;71;SE;13;78%;38%;6

Vernon;Severe thunderstorms;82;63;SSE;18;81%;88%;2

Victoria;Clouds and sun;90;77;SE;16;75%;19%;12

Waco;Mostly cloudy, windy;89;69;SSE;19;72%;44%;4

Weslaco;Mostly sunny, breezy;95;78;SE;16;61%;8%;12

Wharton;Breezy with some sun;88;75;SE;13;78%;16%;12

Wichita Falls;Severe thunderstorms;84;64;SE;20;83%;88%;4

Wink;Partly sunny, breezy;93;56;W;15;39%;30%;12

Zapata;Mostly sunny and hot;99;77;SE;17;62%;7%;12

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather