TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Monday, May 20, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Plenty of sunshine;87;70;SE;7;39%;59%;12
Abilene Dyess;Plenty of sunshine;87;69;SE;7;33%;59%;12
Alice;Variable cloudiness;92;75;ESE;8;73%;33%;7
Alpine;Sunshine and warmer;89;59;SSE;8;18%;25%;13
Amarillo;Mostly sunny;80;56;SE;11;37%;78%;12
Angleton;A t-storm in spots;88;76;SSE;11;75%;43%;5
Arlington;Mostly sunny, warmer;88;71;ESE;6;44%;17%;11
Austin;Clouds and sun;91;74;SE;4;66%;44%;12
Austin Bergstrom;Clouds and sun;93;75;SE;8;68%;44%;12
Bay;A t-storm in spots;88;74;SSE;10;78%;51%;5
Beaumont;Thunderstorms;87;75;SSE;9;81%;73%;7
Beeville;Variable clouds;92;77;SE;8;72%;44%;5
Borger;Mostly sunny;81;59;SE;8;40%;73%;12
Bowie;Sunny;83;64;ESE;5;54%;44%;11
Breckenridge;Plenty of sunshine;87;70;ESE;6;37%;44%;12
Brenham;Variable clouds;90;76;SSE;7;75%;44%;6
Bridgeport;Sunshine;85;66;ESE;5;49%;44%;11
Brownsville;Humid with some sun;93;79;ESE;13;73%;28%;11
Brownwood;Sunshine;87;69;ESE;6;43%;27%;12
Burnet;Mostly sunny, humid;90;72;SSE;5;53%;29%;12
Canadian;Mostly sunny;79;59;SE;8;47%;69%;11
Castroville;Partly sunny;93;75;SE;6;67%;44%;12
Childress;Mostly sunny, nice;82;62;ESE;9;47%;60%;11
Cleburne;Mostly sunny;86;71;ESE;6;52%;19%;11
College Station;Variable clouds;89;74;SE;9;76%;44%;7
Comanche;Plenty of sunshine;87;69;ESE;6;40%;27%;12
Conroe;Variable cloudiness;89;73;SSE;8;72%;31%;5
Corpus Christi;Variable cloudiness;90;77;ESE;12;73%;32%;6
Corsicana;Mostly sunny, warm;89;72;ESE;8;58%;10%;11
Cotulla;Partly sunny;97;78;ESE;7;64%;11%;11
Dalhart;Increasing clouds;80;54;SE;12;39%;72%;12
Dallas Love;Mostly sunny, warmer;89;74;E;5;47%;27%;11
Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny, warmer;87;71;ESE;7;51%;27%;11
Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny;87;71;E;8;47%;19%;11
Decatur;Abundant sunshine;84;67;E;5;42%;44%;11
Del Rio;Mostly sunny;96;76;SE;6;55%;44%;12
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny;94;75;ESE;7;59%;44%;12
Denton;Sunny and warmer;86;68;E;6;48%;42%;11
Dryden;Sunny;94;73;SE;8;20%;67%;12
Dumas;Sunshine, pleasant;78;54;SE;10;42%;71%;12
Edinburg;Partly sunny;96;79;ESE;11;67%;8%;12
El Paso;Partly sunny;89;66;WSW;10;13%;0%;12
Ellington;A t-storm in spots;88;76;SSE;10;73%;46%;6
Falfurrias;Sunny intervals;94;78;ESE;7;67%;30%;9
Fort Hood;Mostly sunny;89;71;SE;6;62%;29%;12
Fort Worth;Sunny;87;71;ESE;6;42%;20%;11
Fort Worth Alliance;Sunny;87;69;E;8;49%;21%;11
Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny;88;71;ESE;7;46%;20%;11
Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly sunny;87;69;ESE;5;51%;19%;11
Fredericksburg;Periods of sun;90;71;SE;5;52%;29%;12
Gainesville;Abundant sunshine;83;63;E;5;54%;42%;11
Galveston;A heavy thunderstorm;85;76;SSE;15;82%;63%;7
Gatesville;Mostly sunny, warm;89;71;SE;6;51%;29%;12
Georgetown;Sun and clouds;90;74;ESE;7;65%;29%;12
Giddings;Variable cloudiness;90;74;SSE;6;73%;36%;5
Gilmer;Partly sunny, humid;87;69;W;6;71%;28%;11
Graham;Plenty of sun;85;65;ESE;5;46%;44%;11
Granbury;Abundant sunshine;88;70;ESE;6;42%;21%;11
Grand Prairie;Mostly sunny, warmer;88;72;ESE;6;44%;17%;11
Greenville;Mostly sunny;87;69;S;6;46%;27%;11
Guadalupe Pass;Mostly sunny, windy;85;61;E;18;13%;4%;12
Hamilton;Mostly sunny;88;70;SE;6;47%;25%;12
Harlingen;Humid with some sun;94;76;SE;12;69%;27%;11
Hearne;Variable cloudiness;89;74;E;7;77%;34%;10
Hebbronville;Partly sunny;93;75;ESE;7;69%;44%;9
Henderson;Clouds breaking;88;70;SSE;6;71%;29%;11
Hereford;Mostly sunny;82;56;SE;10;31%;59%;12
Hillsboro;Mostly sunny;87;72;SE;6;50%;27%;11
Hondo;Partly sunny;92;75;ESE;7;68%;28%;12
Houston;A t-storm in spots;90;76;SSE;8;72%;44%;6
Houston (Hobby Airport);A t-storm in spots;90;75;SSE;12;70%;44%;6
Houston / Dunn Helistop;A t-storm in spots;92;76;SSE;5;67%;44%;6
Houston / Southwest Airport;A t-storm in spots;89;73;SSE;8;79%;45%;6
Houston Clover;A t-storm in spots;90;75;SSE;10;76%;48%;6
Houston Hooks;Variable cloudiness;90;73;SSE;8;73%;44%;6
Houston Hull;More clouds than sun;91;74;SSE;10;75%;31%;6
Houston Intercontinental;A shower or t-storm;90;75;SSE;11;77%;59%;6
Huntsville;Variable clouds;88;74;S;7;76%;44%;7
Ingleside;Variable cloudiness;87;78;SE;11;79%;31%;5
Jacksonville;Partly sunny;87;71;E;7;70%;44%;11
Jasper;A t-storm in spots;86;70;SSE;6;84%;57%;6
Junction;Mostly sunny;93;73;SE;5;39%;27%;12
Kellyusa Airport;Humid with some sun;92;76;ESE;6;72%;44%;12
Kerrville;Partly sunny;91;72;SE;6;54%;28%;12
Killeen;Mostly sunny;89;71;SE;6;62%;29%;12
Killeen/Ft Hood;Humid with sunshine;90;70;SE;6;65%;29%;12
Kingsville Nas;More clouds than sun;91;76;ESE;10;74%;44%;9
La Grange;Variable cloudiness;91;76;SSE;6;77%;44%;5
Lago Vista;Partly sunny, warmer;89;72;ESE;5;67%;29%;12
Lancaster;Mostly sunny;87;70;SE;5;48%;15%;11
Laredo;Partly sunny and hot;99;78;SE;10;58%;7%;12
Llano;Mostly sunny;92;72;SE;5;59%;29%;12
Longview;Clouds breaking;89;71;E;8;69%;44%;10
Lubbock;Mostly sunny, nice;85;61;SE;11;27%;71%;12
Lufkin;Variable clouds;86;70;S;8;79%;44%;6
Mcallen;Humid with some sun;96;80;SE;11;63%;6%;12
Mcgregor;Mostly sunny;90;70;SE;9;65%;19%;12
Mckinney;Mostly sunny;85;66;SE;11;59%;18%;11
Mesquite;Mostly sunny;86;70;SE;6;48%;14%;11
Midland;Sunny and pleasant;91;72;SE;7;25%;50%;12
Midland Airpark;Sunny and pleasant;91;72;SE;7;25%;50%;12
Midlothian;Mostly sunny;87;69;SE;8;59%;27%;11
Mineola;Humid with sunshine;87;69;S;7;66%;7%;11
Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny;87;66;E;7;47%;43%;11
Mount Pleasant;Mostly sunny, humid;85;66;WSW;7;62%;29%;11
Nacogdoches;Variable clouds;87;71;S;7;80%;44%;9
New Braunfels;Partly sunny;92;74;SE;8;71%;44%;12
Odessa;Sunshine, pleasant;90;68;SE;8;19%;49%;12
Orange;Thunderstorms;85;74;S;9;78%;74%;7
Palacios;Mostly cloudy, humid;87;77;SE;13;81%;30%;5
Palestine;Partly sunny, humid;88;72;E;6;69%;44%;11
Pampa;Mostly sunny, nice;78;58;SE;10;43%;72%;12
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly sunny;79;56;ESE;9;49%;70%;12
Paris;Mostly sunny, warmer;84;65;S;6;60%;27%;11
Pecos;Sunny;94;64;SE;7;21%;33%;12
Perryton;Mostly sunny, nice;78;56;SE;9;47%;71%;11
Plainview;Mostly sunny, nice;80;60;SE;10;37%;69%;12
Pleasanton;Partly sunny;92;75;SE;6;72%;44%;12
Port Aransas;Variable cloudiness;83;78;SE;10;91%;44%;5
Port Isabel;Some sun;87;78;ESE;14;81%;6%;12
Port Lavaca;Mostly cloudy, humid;88;77;SSE;10;80%;44%;5
Randolph AFB;Clouds and sunshine;91;74;SE;6;75%;44%;11
Robstown;Variable cloudiness;90;77;ESE;10;75%;33%;5
Rockport;More clouds than sun;84;78;SE;10;85%;20%;7
Rocksprings;Warm with sunshine;91;70;SE;7;40%;27%;12
San Angelo;Plenty of sunshine;90;71;SE;5;37%;60%;12
San Antonio;Clouds and sun;93;76;ESE;7;71%;44%;12
San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny;93;77;SE;5;64%;44%;12
San Marcos;Clouds and sun;92;74;SE;8;70%;44%;12
Seminole;Mostly sunny;87;65;SE;9;23%;36%;12
Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny, warmer;82;64;E;6;59%;42%;11
Snyder;Sunny and pleasant;86;68;SE;8;29%;61%;12
Sonora;Mostly sunny;92;72;SSE;7;33%;42%;12
Stephenville;Sunshine;86;68;ESE;5;46%;24%;12
Sulphur Springs;Sunshine, less humid;87;68;SSW;7;57%;27%;11
Sweetwater;Plenty of sun;86;69;SE;8;28%;60%;12
Temple;Warmer with some sun;89;71;ESE;10;72%;28%;12
Terrell;Mostly sunny;86;70;ESE;7;53%;11%;11
Tyler;Partly sunny;89;71;ESE;9;66%;44%;11
Uvalde;Mostly sunny, humid;93;74;ESE;7;67%;44%;12
Vernon;Plenty of sunshine;84;63;ESE;8;42%;60%;11
Victoria;Variable cloudiness;91;76;SSE;9;80%;33%;5
Waco;Mostly sunny, warmer;89;72;SE;10;65%;27%;12
Weslaco;Periods of sun;95;78;ESE;10;65%;28%;11
Wharton;Variable cloudiness;89;74;SSE;8;79%;31%;6
Wichita Falls;Sunny and pleasant;83;64;ESE;7;53%;45%;11
Wink;Mostly sunny;91;68;SE;8;22%;33%;12
Zapata;Partly sunny, humid;95;78;SE;7;67%;8%;12
