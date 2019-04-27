TX Forecast for Monday, April 29, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Mostly sunny;87;65;S;15;62%;9%;11

Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny;88;66;S;14;54%;9%;11

Alice;Low clouds breaking;85;65;SE;13;69%;4%;10

Alpine;Mostly sunny, warm;91;58;S;8;21%;2%;12

Amarillo;Sun and clouds;84;52;S;13;54%;10%;10

Angleton;Partly sunny;79;66;SE;11;66%;3%;11

Arlington;Sun and clouds;81;64;S;10;70%;4%;10

Austin;Low clouds breaking;84;65;SSE;7;67%;8%;10

Austin Bergstrom;Low clouds breaking;85;66;SSE;11;68%;9%;10

Bay;Sun and clouds;80;66;SE;11;69%;25%;11

Beaumont;Clouds and sun;81;66;SE;8;65%;25%;11

Beeville;Low clouds breaking;85;69;SE;10;64%;4%;10

Borger;Partly sunny;85;53;S;10;47%;27%;10

Bowie;Mostly cloudy;80;64;SSE;12;69%;11%;8

Breckenridge;Sunshine and warm;88;66;S;11;58%;8%;11

Brenham;Low clouds breaking;85;67;SSE;8;64%;26%;10

Bridgeport;Clouds and sun;81;64;SSE;10;68%;9%;10

Brownsville;Partly sunny;86;72;SE;13;66%;2%;11

Brownwood;Low clouds breaking;85;62;SSE;10;64%;6%;10

Burnet;Low clouds breaking;83;64;SSE;8;64%;7%;10

Canadian;Clouds and sun;77;54;S;10;75%;42%;6

Castroville;Low clouds breaking;86;67;SE;9;68%;8%;10

Childress;Clearing;83;62;S;10;62%;14%;9

Cleburne;Low clouds breaking;81;64;S;11;80%;4%;9

College Station;Low clouds breaking;82;65;SSE;11;70%;27%;10

Comanche;Low clouds breaking;85;62;S;11;68%;6%;10

Conroe;Low clouds breaking;83;64;SSE;8;63%;26%;10

Corpus Christi;Low clouds breaking;83;69;SE;17;70%;3%;10

Corsicana;Low clouds breaking;82;64;S;10;71%;26%;9

Cotulla;Low clouds breaking;88;64;ESE;12;62%;5%;10

Dalhart;Some sun;85;47;WSW;17;42%;13%;10

Dallas Love;Clouds and sun;81;65;SSE;12;68%;5%;10

Dallas Redbird;Clouds and sun;78;63;SSE;12;73%;4%;10

Dallas/Ft Worth;Sun and clouds;80;64;SSE;14;69%;6%;10

Decatur;Clouds and sunshine;81;64;S;9;67%;10%;10

Del Rio;Mostly sunny, warm;91;66;SE;15;63%;5%;11

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Sunshine and breezy;89;64;SE;15;66%;5%;11

Denton;Sunny intervals;82;64;S;12;69%;8%;10

Dryden;Mostly sunny, warm;92;65;SE;10;55%;8%;11

Dumas;Warm with some sun;84;49;SSW;13;52%;12%;10

Edinburg;Low clouds breaking;89;72;SE;12;59%;3%;10

El Paso;Mostly sunny, warm;91;61;W;10;13%;0%;11

Ellington;Sun and clouds;81;68;SE;10;63%;3%;11

Falfurrias;Low clouds breaking;89;70;SE;10;59%;4%;10

Fort Hood;Low clouds breaking;82;63;SSE;13;67%;7%;10

Fort Worth;Partly sunny;82;64;S;11;66%;6%;10

Fort Worth Alliance;Clouds and sun;81;64;SSE;14;67%;6%;10

Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny;82;65;SSE;13;66%;6%;10

Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny;80;64;SSE;11;72%;4%;11

Fredericksburg;Low clouds breaking;83;62;SSE;9;65%;7%;10

Gainesville;Mostly cloudy;80;63;S;10;70%;13%;5

Galveston;Clouds and sun;77;71;SE;12;70%;4%;11

Gatesville;Low clouds breaking;83;65;S;9;67%;5%;10

Georgetown;Low clouds breaking;83;66;SSE;9;65%;7%;10

Giddings;Low clouds breaking;84;65;SSE;7;66%;8%;10

Gilmer;Clouds and sun;81;62;S;6;70%;4%;9

Graham;Some sun, pleasant;86;64;S;8;61%;9%;10

Granbury;Low clouds breaking;85;66;S;10;64%;7%;9

Grand Prairie;Partly sunny;82;64;S;10;68%;4%;10

Greenville;A t-storm in spots;82;65;S;8;66%;41%;7

Guadalupe Pass;Mostly sunny, windy;88;61;W;21;16%;0%;12

Hamilton;Low clouds breaking;84;64;S;11;68%;5%;10

Harlingen;Low clouds breaking;86;67;SE;16;67%;2%;10

Hearne;Low clouds breaking;83;64;SSE;8;73%;27%;10

Hebbronville;Low clouds breaking;88;68;SE;10;62%;26%;10

Henderson;Episodes of sunshine;81;62;S;6;68%;3%;11

Hereford;Clouds and sunshine;86;51;SW;10;49%;9%;11

Hillsboro;Low clouds breaking;81;64;S;11;69%;3%;9

Hondo;Low clouds breaking;86;64;SE;12;69%;8%;10

Houston;Clouds and sunshine;83;68;SSE;8;63%;3%;11

Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny;81;67;SE;11;64%;3%;11

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Clouds and sun;82;68;SE;5;61%;3%;11

Houston / Southwest Airport;Clouds and sun;81;64;SE;7;70%;25%;11

Houston Clover;Clouds and sunshine;80;67;SE;10;70%;25%;11

Houston Hooks;Low clouds breaking;82;65;SSE;8;66%;26%;10

Houston Hull;Partly sunny;83;66;SE;11;65%;25%;11

Houston Intercontinental;Low clouds breaking;83;66;SE;11;68%;25%;10

Huntsville;Low clouds breaking;84;66;SSE;6;62%;27%;10

Ingleside;Clouds and sun;80;71;SE;15;74%;3%;11

Jacksonville;Clouds and sun;81;62;S;6;67%;26%;11

Jasper;Partly sunny;83;60;SSE;5;68%;26%;11

Junction;Mostly sunny, warm;88;63;SSE;11;60%;4%;11

Kellyusa Airport;Low clouds breaking;84;65;SE;11;71%;27%;10

Kerrville;Low clouds breaking;84;63;SSE;11;71%;27%;10

Killeen;Low clouds breaking;82;63;SSE;13;67%;7%;10

Killeen/Ft Hood;Low clouds breaking;82;63;SSE;13;69%;27%;10

Kingsville Nas;Low clouds breaking;84;67;SE;15;68%;4%;10

La Grange;Low clouds breaking;84;66;SSE;7;74%;6%;10

Lago Vista;Low clouds breaking;81;63;SSE;9;69%;27%;10

Lancaster;Partly sunny;80;63;S;9;72%;4%;9

Laredo;Partly sunny, warm;96;71;SE;13;52%;3%;11

Llano;Low clouds breaking;87;64;SSE;8;62%;6%;10

Longview;Clouds and sun;82;62;S;6;67%;4%;10

Lubbock;Mostly sunny, warm;89;63;SSW;10;51%;10%;11

Lufkin;Partly sunny;81;61;SSE;7;71%;4%;11

Mcallen;Low clouds breaking;88;70;SE;14;63%;3%;10

Mcgregor;Low clouds breaking;81;62;SSE;14;72%;4%;10

Mckinney;Partly sunny;79;63;S;13;75%;6%;7

Mesquite;Partly sunny;81;64;S;10;70%;5%;9

Midland;Mostly sunny, warm;95;65;S;10;44%;9%;11

Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny, warm;95;65;S;10;44%;9%;11

Midlothian;Clouds and sunshine;78;62;SSE;10;80%;4%;11

Mineola;Clouds and sun;81;62;S;5;71%;3%;9

Mineral Wells;Partly sunny, breezy;82;62;SSE;15;65%;6%;11

Mount Pleasant;Clouds and sun;81;61;SSE;6;66%;7%;9

Nacogdoches;Partly sunny;81;61;S;6;70%;1%;11

New Braunfels;Low clouds breaking;84;66;SSE;10;66%;9%;10

Odessa;Mostly sunny;94;65;SSE;9;34%;8%;11

Orange;Clouds and sun;80;66;SE;7;66%;2%;11

Palacios;Breezy with some sun;81;71;SE;15;74%;25%;11

Palestine;Clouds and sun;82;63;SSE;7;67%;2%;11

Pampa;Partly sunny, nice;79;53;S;13;55%;11%;9

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Some sun;80;50;S;13;49%;42%;10

Paris;A t-storm in spots;80;61;SSE;9;69%;41%;7

Pecos;Mostly sunny, warm;96;60;ESE;5;26%;7%;11

Perryton;Partly sunny;80;51;S;13;58%;15%;10

Plainview;Clouds and sun, warm;84;58;SSW;10;64%;11%;11

Pleasanton;Low clouds breaking;86;67;SE;10;63%;27%;10

Port Aransas;Sun and clouds, nice;79;72;SE;12;78%;3%;11

Port Isabel;Partly sunny;81;73;SE;15;71%;25%;11

Port Lavaca;Sunny intervals;80;71;SE;12;72%;25%;11

Randolph AFB;Low clouds breaking;82;63;SSE;11;74%;27%;10

Robstown;Low clouds breaking;84;69;SE;15;68%;4%;10

Rockport;Clouds and sun, nice;80;72;SE;12;76%;26%;11

Rocksprings;Mostly sunny, breezy;84;61;SSE;14;65%;5%;11

San Angelo;Mostly sunny, warm;90;63;S;14;58%;6%;11

San Antonio;Low clouds breaking;85;67;SE;9;69%;9%;10

San Antonio Stinson;Low clouds breaking;85;66;SE;10;61%;8%;10

San Marcos;Low clouds breaking;84;66;SSE;10;66%;27%;10

Seminole;Mostly sunny;92;59;S;7;43%;8%;11

Sherman-Denison;Clouds and sun;79;63;S;12;69%;17%;4

Snyder;Mostly sunny;89;64;S;9;60%;10%;11

Sonora;Mostly sunny;89;63;SSE;13;55%;6%;11

Stephenville;Low clouds breaking;80;61;S;11;67%;7%;10

Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny;81;63;S;7;68%;4%;7

Sweetwater;Mostly sunny, warm;89;65;S;12;54%;30%;11

Temple;Low clouds breaking;82;63;S;14;74%;6%;10

Terrell;A t-storm in spots;80;64;S;9;72%;55%;9

Tyler;Clouds and sun;82;63;S;7;65%;3%;9

Uvalde;Mostly sunny;87;64;ESE;9;71%;6%;11

Vernon;A severe t-storm;86;66;SSE;9;60%;64%;9

Victoria;Clouds and sun;83;69;SE;12;70%;2%;11

Waco;Low clouds breaking;81;63;SSE;13;72%;5%;10

Weslaco;Low clouds breaking;87;71;SE;11;60%;3%;10

Wharton;Clouds and sun;82;68;SE;9;71%;25%;11

Wichita Falls;Mostly cloudy;83;65;SSE;13;64%;14%;7

Wink;Mostly sunny, warm;96;61;SSE;7;37%;9%;11

Zapata;Low clouds breaking;92;69;SE;10;61%;3%;10

