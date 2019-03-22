TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Sunday, March 24, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;A shower or t-storm;78;58;SSW;14;59%;59%;3
Abilene Dyess;A t-storm in spots;77;55;SSW;12;50%;46%;4
Alice;A t-storm in spots;79;64;SE;14;68%;43%;2
Alpine;Partly sunny, nice;75;47;WSW;8;24%;0%;8
Amarillo;Clouds and sun;69;39;SSE;12;39%;1%;7
Angleton;A t-storm in spots;74;62;SSE;11;70%;52%;2
Arlington;Showers and t-storms;67;61;S;12;71%;86%;1
Austin;A shower or t-storm;74;63;S;9;65%;81%;2
Austin Bergstrom;A shower or t-storm;76;60;SSE;12;71%;66%;2
Bay;A t-storm in spots;75;64;SE;11;69%;48%;3
Beaumont;Clouds and sun;74;61;SE;8;71%;26%;6
Beeville;A t-storm in spots;80;65;SE;10;71%;44%;2
Borger;Pleasant and warmer;70;40;ESE;8;40%;2%;6
Bowie;A shower or t-storm;67;58;SSE;12;74%;84%;2
Breckenridge;A shower or t-storm;77;61;S;11;59%;82%;2
Brenham;A t-storm in spots;74;63;SSE;8;74%;49%;2
Bridgeport;A thunderstorm;70;58;S;11;70%;83%;2
Brownsville;A t-storm in spots;80;67;SE;15;72%;42%;3
Brownwood;A shower or t-storm;75;59;S;13;70%;82%;2
Burnet;A shower or t-storm;72;62;S;9;70%;84%;2
Canadian;Warmer;72;40;NE;9;41%;2%;6
Castroville;A t-storm in spots;74;62;SE;7;77%;48%;2
Childress;Warmer;75;44;E;11;48%;1%;7
Cleburne;A thunderstorm;68;60;S;12;81%;81%;2
College Station;Showers and t-storms;71;63;SSE;12;74%;68%;2
Comanche;A shower or t-storm;73;60;S;12;71%;82%;2
Conroe;A t-storm in spots;74;60;SSE;8;67%;50%;2
Corpus Christi;A t-storm in spots;79;66;SSE;16;68%;44%;3
Corsicana;Showers and t-storms;68;61;S;9;75%;84%;2
Cotulla;A t-storm in spots;79;63;SE;10;72%;45%;3
Dalhart;Sunny intervals;66;31;SSE;7;40%;1%;6
Dallas Love;Showers and t-storms;68;62;SSE;12;76%;86%;2
Dallas Redbird;Showers and t-storms;66;61;S;13;74%;85%;2
Dallas/Ft Worth;Showers and t-storms;68;61;S;14;72%;86%;2
Decatur;Showers and t-storms;67;60;S;10;74%;84%;2
Del Rio;A t-storm in spots;81;62;SE;9;73%;48%;2
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;A t-storm in spots;79;60;SE;9;73%;50%;2
Denton;Showers and t-storms;66;61;S;12;76%;84%;2
Dryden;Periods of sun;82;57;SE;5;58%;9%;8
Dumas;Partly sunny;66;35;E;8;46%;1%;6
Edinburg;A t-storm in spots;81;68;SE;12;68%;44%;2
El Paso;Mostly sunny, nice;75;47;WNW;9;25%;0%;8
Ellington;Not as warm;72;63;SSE;10;74%;52%;3
Falfurrias;A t-storm in spots;79;66;SE;9;69%;43%;2
Fort Hood;A shower or t-storm;71;61;S;13;66%;82%;2
Fort Worth;Showers and t-storms;68;61;S;12;75%;83%;2
Fort Worth Alliance;Showers and t-storms;69;61;S;16;75%;83%;2
Fort Worth Nas;Showers and t-storms;70;61;S;14;68%;83%;2
Fort Worth Spinks;Showers and t-storms;70;59;S;12;77%;82%;2
Fredericksburg;A t-storm in spots;69;60;S;9;79%;74%;2
Gainesville;Showers and t-storms;65;59;S;11;75%;83%;2
Galveston;A t-storm in spots;71;63;SSE;11;71%;49%;5
Gatesville;A shower or t-storm;71;61;S;10;78%;83%;2
Georgetown;A shower or t-storm;72;63;S;10;71%;80%;2
Giddings;Showers and t-storms;73;61;SSE;7;71%;68%;2
Gilmer;Showers and t-storms;68;57;SSE;5;65%;76%;2
Graham;A shower or t-storm;75;60;S;10;66%;82%;2
Granbury;A shower or t-storm;71;62;S;12;71%;81%;2
Grand Prairie;Showers and t-storms;67;61;S;12;74%;85%;2
Greenville;Showers and t-storms;65;60;SSE;8;73%;85%;2
Guadalupe Pass;Mostly sunny, windy;68;47;W;18;23%;0%;8
Hamilton;A shower or t-storm;71;61;S;12;75%;81%;2
Harlingen;A t-storm in spots;81;67;SE;16;66%;42%;3
Hearne;Showers and t-storms;72;61;SSE;8;75%;71%;2
Hebbronville;A t-storm in spots;77;63;SE;9;74%;44%;2
Henderson;Showers and t-storms;70;58;S;6;67%;74%;2
Hereford;Partly sunny;70;38;WSW;12;39%;1%;7
Hillsboro;Showers and t-storms;69;61;S;11;74%;85%;2
Hondo;A t-storm in spots;77;63;SE;10;75%;49%;2
Houston;A t-storm in spots;74;63;SSE;8;71%;53%;2
Houston (Hobby Airport);A t-storm in spots;73;63;SSE;11;71%;53%;3
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Not as warm;74;64;SSE;7;70%;53%;2
Houston / Southwest Airport;A t-storm in spots;73;60;SSE;7;72%;53%;2
Houston Clover;A t-storm in spots;72;62;SSE;10;78%;57%;3
Houston Hooks;A t-storm in spots;73;60;SSE;9;74%;53%;2
Houston Hull;A t-storm in spots;75;63;SSE;11;71%;50%;2
Houston Intercontinental;Not as warm;73;61;SSE;10;75%;59%;2
Huntsville;Showers and t-storms;73;62;SSE;7;66%;67%;3
Ingleside;A t-storm in spots;77;65;SSE;15;74%;44%;4
Jacksonville;Showers and t-storms;69;59;S;6;68%;77%;2
Jasper;A t-storm in spots;75;57;SSE;5;67%;51%;5
Junction;A t-storm in spots;76;58;SSE;11;67%;47%;2
Kellyusa Airport;A t-storm in spots;74;63;SSE;9;76%;48%;2
Kerrville;A t-storm in spots;69;60;SSE;8;79%;74%;2
Killeen;A shower or t-storm;71;61;S;13;66%;82%;2
Killeen/Ft Hood;A shower or t-storm;72;60;S;12;72%;83%;2
Kingsville Nas;A t-storm in spots;79;66;SE;15;70%;42%;3
La Grange;A t-storm in spots;75;63;SSE;7;75%;51%;2
Lago Vista;A shower or t-storm;72;63;SSE;9;62%;80%;2
Lancaster;Showers and t-storms;67;61;S;11;74%;85%;2
Laredo;A shower in spots;82;66;SE;10;64%;41%;4
Llano;A shower or t-storm;74;61;SSE;9;68%;82%;2
Longview;Showers and t-storms;70;58;SSE;6;67%;78%;2
Lubbock;Partly sunny, warmer;73;42;SW;12;36%;1%;7
Lufkin;A t-storm in spots;69;55;SSE;7;66%;60%;3
Mcallen;A t-storm in spots;83;69;SE;15;70%;44%;2
Mcgregor;Showers and t-storms;70;59;S;12;77%;85%;2
Mckinney;Showers and t-storms;65;59;S;14;75%;85%;2
Mesquite;Showers and t-storms;66;61;S;11;74%;86%;2
Midland;Partly sunny, warmer;79;51;SSW;7;49%;3%;7
Midland Airpark;Partly sunny, warmer;79;51;SSW;7;49%;3%;7
Midlothian;A shower or t-storm;68;60;S;12;79%;83%;2
Mineola;Showers and t-storms;67;58;SSE;6;68%;81%;2
Mineral Wells;A shower or t-storm;72;59;SSE;13;66%;83%;2
Mount Pleasant;Showers and t-storms;65;56;SSE;6;67%;80%;2
Nacogdoches;A t-storm in spots;72;57;S;6;68%;62%;2
New Braunfels;A t-storm in spots;74;62;SSE;9;76%;50%;2
Odessa;Partly sunny, warmer;77;51;SW;9;40%;2%;7
Orange;Partly sunny;73;60;SE;7;69%;36%;6
Palacios;A t-storm in spots;74;64;SE;14;80%;47%;3
Palestine;Showers and t-storms;69;60;SSE;6;67%;77%;3
Pampa;Partly sunny;70;40;E;11;40%;1%;7
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Pleasant and warmer;69;37;SSE;7;48%;2%;6
Paris;Showers and t-storms;62;56;SSE;9;70%;86%;2
Pecos;Mostly sunny, nice;80;46;W;9;32%;0%;8
Perryton;Partly sunny;68;38;N;9;48%;1%;6
Plainview;Partly sunny;70;39;SW;13;38%;2%;7
Pleasanton;A t-storm in spots;75;62;SE;7;69%;48%;2
Port Aransas;A t-storm in spots;71;66;SE;10;85%;44%;4
Port Isabel;A t-storm in spots;77;68;SE;14;76%;42%;4
Port Lavaca;A t-storm in spots;75;65;SE;12;76%;46%;3
Randolph AFB;A t-storm in spots;73;62;SSE;10;75%;50%;2
Robstown;A t-storm in spots;79;65;SSE;17;70%;44%;3
Rockport;A t-storm in spots;73;65;SE;11;78%;45%;4
Rocksprings;A t-storm in spots;70;60;SSE;9;85%;52%;2
San Angelo;Clouds and sun;80;58;S;13;56%;22%;5
San Antonio;A t-storm in spots;74;63;SSE;8;74%;48%;2
San Antonio Stinson;A t-storm in spots;76;63;SSE;10;60%;48%;2
San Marcos;A t-storm in spots;74;62;SSE;10;67%;57%;2
Seminole;Partly sunny;73;44;SW;8;37%;2%;7
Sherman-Denison;Showers and t-storms;64;59;S;13;76%;86%;2
Snyder;Warmer;77;52;SSW;10;53%;9%;7
Sonora;Partly sunny;75;60;SSE;10;70%;37%;4
Stephenville;A shower or t-storm;73;59;S;13;66%;83%;2
Sulphur Springs;Showers and t-storms;65;59;SSE;8;72%;85%;2
Sweetwater;Clouds and sunshine;78;57;SSW;12;52%;15%;7
Temple;Showers and t-storms;71;60;S;12;78%;85%;2
Terrell;Showers and t-storms;66;61;SSE;10;76%;85%;2
Tyler;Showers and t-storms;69;59;S;7;67%;77%;2
Uvalde;A t-storm in spots;74;61;ESE;6;84%;51%;2
Vernon;A shower or t-storm;78;52;S;13;47%;58%;5
Victoria;A t-storm in spots;77;64;SE;12;74%;46%;3
Waco;Showers and t-storms;71;59;S;12;72%;85%;2
Weslaco;A t-storm in spots;79;67;SE;12;68%;43%;3
Wharton;A t-storm in spots;75;62;SE;8;75%;47%;2
Wichita Falls;A shower or t-storm;75;55;SSE;13;64%;83%;3
Wink;Mostly sunny;79;45;W;6;36%;1%;7
Zapata;A t-storm in spots;82;66;SE;8;66%;42%;3
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather