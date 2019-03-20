TX Forecast for Friday, March 22, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Warmer;72;50;SE;5;42%;2%;7

Abilene Dyess;Warmer with some sun;70;47;SE;4;37%;3%;7

Alice;Decreasing clouds;75;58;SE;7;58%;15%;4

Alpine;A t-storm in spots;66;49;SE;8;74%;55%;3

Amarillo;Inc. clouds;64;44;SSE;9;43%;23%;6

Angleton;Partly sunny;73;47;SW;5;49%;2%;8

Arlington;Mostly sunny, warmer;74;45;ESE;7;39%;0%;7

Austin;Partly sunny;77;51;SE;1;37%;1%;7

Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny, nice;77;47;SE;4;44%;1%;7

Bay;Partly sunny, nice;74;49;S;4;49%;2%;8

Beaumont;Sunny and pleasant;75;48;WSW;5;48%;0%;7

Beeville;Partly sunny;78;57;SE;6;57%;14%;8

Borger;Inc. clouds;68;46;SSE;6;37%;29%;6

Bowie;Partly sunny, warmer;71;44;N;5;44%;0%;7

Breckenridge;Partly sunny, warmer;75;49;SE;5;42%;1%;7

Brenham;Partly sunny;75;46;SSE;4;49%;0%;7

Bridgeport;Partly sunny, warmer;72;42;NE;5;44%;0%;7

Brownsville;Clearing, a shower;76;62;ESE;8;64%;60%;5

Brownwood;Warmer;73;46;SE;5;51%;2%;7

Burnet;Partly sunny;74;49;SE;4;44%;1%;7

Canadian;Inc. clouds;69;44;SSE;6;42%;25%;6

Castroville;Clouds and sun;75;54;SE;6;62%;5%;4

Childress;Clouds and sun;70;46;ESE;6;36%;15%;6

Cleburne;Partly sunny, warmer;74;46;S;7;46%;0%;7

College Station;Mostly sunny;73;48;SSE;4;53%;0%;7

Comanche;Clouds and sun;73;48;SSE;5;41%;1%;7

Conroe;Mostly sunny;75;45;NW;5;45%;0%;7

Corpus Christi;Partly sunny;75;60;SE;10;58%;13%;8

Corsicana;Mostly sunny, warmer;74;46;S;6;48%;0%;7

Cotulla;Spotty showers;74;59;SSE;6;59%;70%;4

Dalhart;Inc. clouds;63;40;SE;10;37%;58%;6

Dallas Love;Mostly sunny, warmer;75;49;E;7;43%;0%;7

Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny, warmer;74;48;ESE;8;41%;0%;7

Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny, warmer;74;48;E;8;42%;0%;7

Decatur;Partly sunny, warmer;72;45;E;6;40%;0%;7

Del Rio;Mostly cloudy;71;56;SSE;9;70%;14%;2

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly cloudy;70;56;SE;8;69%;12%;2

Denton;Partly sunny, warmer;73;45;ENE;8;47%;0%;7

Dryden;Mostly cloudy, cool;67;53;ESE;10;77%;36%;2

Dumas;Inc. clouds;63;41;SSE;8;47%;30%;6

Edinburg;Clearing, a shower;76;62;ESE;7;60%;60%;4

El Paso;A p.m. t-storm;73;50;SSE;9;42%;60%;5

Ellington;Plenty of sun;74;51;WSW;4;43%;0%;7

Falfurrias;Clearing and warmer;77;58;SE;6;60%;19%;4

Fort Hood;Partly sunny;75;49;SSE;4;34%;0%;7

Fort Worth;Partly sunny, warmer;74;46;ESE;7;41%;0%;7

Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny, warmer;73;46;E;8;42%;0%;7

Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny;75;48;E;8;38%;0%;7

Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny, warmer;74;44;SSW;6;44%;0%;7

Fredericksburg;Partly sunny;71;49;S;5;65%;4%;8

Gainesville;Partly sunny, warmer;72;43;E;7;40%;0%;7

Galveston;Plenty of sun;69;58;WSW;7;50%;2%;8

Gatesville;Partly sunny, warmer;74;46;SSE;4;45%;0%;7

Georgetown;Partly sunny;75;48;SSE;4;43%;1%;7

Giddings;Partly sunny;74;46;SE;3;48%;2%;7

Gilmer;Mostly sunny;72;41;N;6;49%;0%;7

Graham;Partly sunny, warmer;74;45;ESE;5;42%;1%;7

Granbury;Partly sunny, warmer;75;44;SSE;5;43%;0%;7

Grand Prairie;Mostly sunny, warmer;75;48;ESE;7;41%;0%;7

Greenville;Mostly sunny, warmer;74;43;ENE;7;41%;0%;7

Guadalupe Pass;A p.m. t-storm;54;44;ENE;22;80%;66%;2

Hamilton;Partly sunny, warmer;74;48;SSE;5;42%;1%;7

Harlingen;Clearing, a shower;77;60;E;10;61%;60%;4

Hearne;Partly sunny;73;44;SSE;4;52%;1%;7

Hebbronville;Spotty showers;72;58;SE;5;60%;66%;3

Henderson;Mostly sunny;72;43;NNW;6;51%;0%;7

Hereford;Mainly cloudy;62;45;SSE;8;54%;36%;3

Hillsboro;Partly sunny, warmer;74;47;S;6;44%;0%;7

Hondo;Mostly cloudy;75;55;SE;6;60%;6%;3

Houston;Mostly sunny;76;49;SW;6;43%;0%;7

Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly sunny, nice;74;51;WNW;5;42%;0%;7

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly sunny, nice;75;52;NW;3;36%;0%;7

Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly sunny;73;47;NW;2;47%;1%;7

Houston Clover;Mostly sunny;74;48;SW;4;45%;1%;7

Houston Hooks;Mostly sunny, nice;74;48;NNW;4;45%;0%;7

Houston Hull;Mostly sunny;76;49;NW;5;44%;0%;7

Houston Intercontinental;Mostly sunny, nice;75;50;NNW;5;45%;0%;7

Huntsville;Mostly sunny, nice;73;46;SW;5;49%;0%;7

Ingleside;Partly sunny;73;61;SE;8;59%;10%;8

Jacksonville;Mostly sunny;72;47;NNW;6;46%;0%;7

Jasper;Sunshine, pleasant;73;44;WNW;5;54%;0%;7

Junction;Mostly cloudy;71;50;SSE;3;58%;7%;4

Kellyusa Airport;Clouds and sun;73;53;ESE;4;55%;4%;6

Kerrville;Partly sunny;71;51;S;5;65%;6%;5

Killeen;Partly sunny;75;49;SSE;4;34%;0%;7

Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly sunny;74;49;SSE;3;40%;0%;7

Kingsville Nas;Warmer with clearing;76;60;SE;8;61%;16%;6

La Grange;Partly sunny;75;46;SE;3;54%;1%;7

Lago Vista;Clouds and sunshine;76;53;SE;1;32%;1%;7

Lancaster;Mostly sunny, warmer;74;45;ESE;7;40%;0%;7

Laredo;Spotty showers;76;61;SE;8;55%;62%;4

Llano;Warmer;76;49;SSE;4;54%;3%;7

Longview;Mostly sunny, nice;73;43;NNW;7;50%;0%;7

Lubbock;Mostly cloudy;64;49;S;8;53%;39%;5

Lufkin;Mostly sunny;72;43;WNW;5;52%;0%;7

Mcallen;Clearing, a shower;77;62;ESE;8;64%;60%;4

Mcgregor;Partly sunny;74;46;SSE;4;46%;0%;7

Mckinney;Partly sunny, warmer;71;43;NE;8;48%;0%;7

Mesquite;Mostly sunny;74;45;E;7;42%;0%;7

Midland;Mainly cloudy, cool;66;50;SSE;7;65%;25%;2

Midland Airpark;Mainly cloudy, cool;66;50;SSE;7;65%;25%;2

Midlothian;Mostly sunny;73;46;ESE;6;48%;0%;7

Mineola;Mostly sunny;73;43;NE;7;46%;0%;7

Mineral Wells;Partly sunny, warmer;74;44;ENE;6;40%;0%;7

Mount Pleasant;Mostly sunny, warmer;71;41;N;7;49%;0%;7

Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny, nice;72;42;WNW;7;55%;0%;7

New Braunfels;Clouds and sun;75;50;SE;5;55%;2%;8

Odessa;Mostly cloudy;64;52;SE;9;68%;33%;2

Orange;Sunny and pleasant;74;46;SW;5;49%;0%;7

Palacios;Partly sunny;74;55;SSE;7;53%;2%;8

Palestine;Mostly sunny, nice;73;44;S;6;49%;0%;7

Pampa;Inc. clouds;66;43;SSE;6;38%;13%;6

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Inc. clouds;68;42;S;4;39%;12%;6

Paris;Mostly sunny, warmer;71;42;NE;8;48%;0%;7

Pecos;A p.m. t-storm;66;51;ESE;9;71%;66%;2

Perryton;Inc. clouds;68;43;SSE;7;42%;11%;6

Plainview;Mostly cloudy;62;45;SSE;8;53%;36%;5

Pleasanton;Partly sunny;75;54;SE;5;59%;4%;8

Port Aransas;Partly sunny;68;61;SE;8;74%;10%;8

Port Isabel;Clearing, a shower;73;64;ESE;9;68%;60%;5

Port Lavaca;Partly sunny, nice;74;54;SSE;7;60%;4%;8

Randolph AFB;Partly sunny;73;52;SE;5;50%;3%;8

Robstown;Warmer;75;58;SE;8;59%;15%;8

Rockport;Partly sunny;70;59;SE;8;67%;8%;8

Rocksprings;Mainly cloudy;68;53;SSE;7;74%;29%;3

San Angelo;Rather cloudy;69;50;E;5;57%;4%;6

San Antonio;Clouds and sunshine;75;53;SSE;5;62%;4%;6

San Antonio Stinson;Sun and clouds;75;54;ESE;4;44%;4%;8

San Marcos;Sunny intervals;75;49;SE;5;49%;2%;7

Seminole;A t-storm in spots;63;48;SSE;7;74%;55%;2

Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny, warmer;70;43;NE;7;47%;0%;7

Snyder;Mostly cloudy;68;51;SSE;8;59%;30%;5

Sonora;Mostly cloudy;69;53;SSE;8;69%;29%;2

Stephenville;Partly sunny, warmer;73;48;SE;4;39%;1%;7

Sulphur Springs;Mostly sunny, warmer;72;44;NE;8;43%;0%;7

Sweetwater;Mostly cloudy;71;51;SSE;7;47%;28%;5

Temple;Partly sunny;74;46;SE;4;48%;0%;7

Terrell;Mostly sunny, warmer;74;44;E;7;43%;0%;7

Tyler;Mostly sunny;73;45;NNE;8;45%;0%;7

Uvalde;Spotty showers;72;55;ESE;6;72%;70%;3

Vernon;Partly sunny;73;46;ESE;5;35%;3%;6

Victoria;Partly sunny, nice;76;50;SSE;6;59%;5%;8

Waco;Partly sunny, warmer;74;45;S;5;47%;0%;7

Weslaco;Clearing, a shower;75;61;ESE;7;62%;60%;4

Wharton;Partly sunny, nice;74;46;S;5;53%;1%;8

Wichita Falls;Partly sunny, warmer;71;45;SE;4;43%;1%;6

Wink;A t-storm in spots;64;49;SE;14;60%;55%;2

Zapata;Spotty showers;74;60;ESE;5;61%;63%;3

