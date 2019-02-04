TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Wednesday, February 6, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Warm with some sun;78;61;SSW;14;61%;31%;4
Abilene Dyess;Partly sunny, warm;77;60;SSW;13;55%;24%;4
Alice;Misty in the morning;79;67;SSE;11;79%;63%;1
Alpine;Partly sunny;72;56;WSW;12;39%;31%;4
Amarillo;Partly sunny, mild;69;45;SW;15;45%;2%;4
Angleton;A shower;74;67;SSE;9;88%;60%;1
Arlington;Mostly cloudy;75;66;S;10;68%;39%;1
Austin;Mist in the morning;77;67;S;6;75%;69%;1
Austin Bergstrom;Misty in the morning;78;68;S;10;79%;74%;1
Bay;Misty in the morning;76;68;SSE;9;89%;78%;1
Beaumont;A passing shower;76;67;SSE;8;86%;62%;1
Beeville;Misty in the morning;79;69;SSE;8;82%;62%;1
Borger;Mild with some sun;70;48;SSW;13;41%;3%;4
Bowie;Mostly cloudy, warm;75;61;S;9;70%;44%;2
Breckenridge;Partly sunny, warm;79;64;S;9;57%;63%;3
Brenham;Mostly cloudy;77;68;SSE;6;82%;81%;1
Bridgeport;Warm with some sun;77;60;S;9;68%;44%;3
Brownsville;Morning mist;81;70;SSE;13;78%;64%;2
Brownwood;Fog in the morning;78;62;S;9;72%;41%;2
Burnet;Morning mist, fog;75;65;S;7;75%;67%;1
Canadian;Partly sunny, mild;73;47;SSW;12;49%;2%;4
Castroville;Mostly cloudy;75;65;SE;5;82%;64%;1
Childress;Some sun;79;50;SW;12;47%;3%;4
Cleburne;Areas of morning fog;74;64;S;11;83%;38%;1
College Station;Mostly cloudy;77;68;S;11;84%;79%;1
Comanche;Clearing;77;64;SSW;10;69%;42%;2
Conroe;Misty in the morning;77;66;SSE;7;76%;78%;1
Corpus Christi;Misty in the morning;78;67;SSE;13;82%;50%;1
Corsicana;Morning mist, fog;75;65;S;9;79%;70%;1
Cotulla;Low clouds may break;79;65;SE;8;82%;27%;1
Dalhart;Mostly sunny, breezy;67;38;SW;21;42%;4%;4
Dallas Love;Mostly cloudy;76;66;S;12;73%;51%;1
Dallas Redbird;Areas of morning fog;74;64;S;12;74%;39%;1
Dallas/Ft Worth;Fog in the morning;75;65;S;13;73%;39%;2
Decatur;Partly sunny, warm;75;62;S;9;68%;44%;3
Del Rio;Partly sunny, warm;79;64;SE;9;78%;36%;2
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Clouds and sun, warm;78;64;ESE;10;77%;44%;2
Denton;Partly sunny, warm;75;64;S;11;74%;42%;3
Dryden;Partly sunny, warm;81;58;SE;7;62%;33%;4
Dumas;Breezy with some sun;65;41;SSW;16;50%;2%;4
Edinburg;Low clouds may break;83;70;SSE;11;72%;14%;2
El Paso;Periods of sun;63;49;W;8;58%;41%;2
Ellington;A shower in spots;75;66;SSE;9;81%;53%;1
Falfurrias;Low clouds may break;82;69;SSE;8;72%;14%;2
Fort Hood;Morning mist, fog;76;65;S;11;76%;62%;1
Fort Worth;Areas of morning fog;76;66;S;10;68%;51%;3
Fort Worth Alliance;Areas of morning fog;77;64;S;13;69%;41%;3
Fort Worth Nas;Fog in the morning;77;65;S;13;67%;51%;3
Fort Worth Spinks;Areas of morning fog;75;64;S;11;74%;38%;1
Fredericksburg;Morning mist, fog;73;63;S;8;78%;54%;1
Gainesville;Partly sunny, warm;74;62;S;10;70%;44%;3
Galveston;A morning shower;70;63;SSE;9;94%;45%;1
Gatesville;Morning mist, fog;75;64;S;8;79%;68%;1
Georgetown;Morning mist, fog;75;66;S;8;75%;70%;1
Giddings;Mostly cloudy;74;65;S;6;83%;75%;1
Gilmer;Areas of morning fog;74;65;S;6;76%;44%;1
Graham;Partly sunny, warm;78;62;S;7;63%;53%;3
Granbury;Fog in the morning;77;65;S;9;71%;41%;1
Grand Prairie;Mostly cloudy;75;65;S;10;69%;39%;1
Greenville;Low clouds;74;66;S;9;67%;38%;1
Guadalupe Pass;Partly sunny;62;46;W;27;51%;16%;3
Hamilton;Low clouds;76;64;S;9;76%;38%;1
Harlingen;Low clouds may break;80;68;SSE;16;79%;30%;2
Hearne;Mist in the morning;75;66;S;7;83%;80%;1
Hebbronville;Low clouds may break;79;66;SSE;8;78%;34%;2
Henderson;Mostly cloudy;74;65;S;7;76%;72%;1
Hereford;Partly sunny;68;44;SW;14;48%;3%;4
Hillsboro;Morning mist, fog;74;65;S;11;78%;81%;1
Hondo;Morning mist;78;67;ESE;8;80%;74%;1
Houston;A passing shower;77;68;SSE;7;80%;66%;1
Houston (Hobby Airport);A shower in places;76;67;SSE;9;82%;51%;1
Houston / Dunn Helistop;A shower in the a.m.;77;68;SSE;5;79%;66%;1
Houston / Southwest Airport;A shower in the a.m.;76;67;SSE;7;87%;66%;1
Houston Clover;A shower in places;76;67;SSE;8;88%;50%;1
Houston Hooks;Mist in the morning;78;68;SSE;8;82%;74%;1
Houston Hull;A shower in the a.m.;79;69;SSE;10;80%;67%;1
Houston Intercontinental;A shower;78;67;SSE;10;84%;67%;1
Huntsville;Mostly cloudy;76;67;SSE;6;80%;79%;1
Ingleside;Mist in the morning;73;66;SSE;10;88%;58%;1
Jacksonville;Morning mist, fog;74;65;S;7;78%;73%;1
Jasper;Mostly cloudy;77;65;S;5;80%;81%;1
Junction;Clouds and sun, warm;79;63;SSE;9;67%;32%;4
Kellyusa Airport;Mostly cloudy;75;67;SE;7;84%;80%;1
Kerrville;Morning mist, cloudy;74;63;S;9;80%;77%;1
Killeen;Morning mist, fog;76;65;S;11;76%;62%;1
Killeen/Ft Hood;Morning mist, cloudy;76;65;S;11;78%;61%;1
Kingsville Nas;Misty in the morning;81;68;SSE;11;80%;50%;1
La Grange;Mostly cloudy;76;68;SSE;6;83%;75%;1
Lago Vista;Morning mist, fog;75;66;SSE;8;83%;69%;1
Lancaster;Fog in the morning;74;65;S;9;73%;44%;1
Laredo;Partly sunny;83;67;SE;8;77%;2%;3
Llano;Mostly cloudy;80;64;S;7;72%;62%;1
Longview;Morning mist, fog;75;66;S;7;74%;76%;1
Lubbock;Clouds and sun, mild;71;50;SW;15;48%;2%;3
Lufkin;Morning mist, fog;76;62;S;8;85%;66%;1
Mcallen;Low clouds may break;82;70;SSE;13;78%;14%;3
Mcgregor;Morning mist, fog;76;66;S;12;81%;71%;1
Mckinney;Areas of morning fog;74;62;S;13;78%;39%;1
Mesquite;Areas of morning fog;74;66;S;10;72%;44%;1
Midland;Periods of sun, mild;77;57;W;11;51%;13%;4
Midland Airpark;Periods of sun, mild;77;57;W;11;51%;13%;4
Midlothian;Areas of morning fog;75;64;S;10;80%;55%;1
Mineola;Areas of morning fog;74;66;S;7;75%;44%;1
Mineral Wells;Partly sunny, warm;77;62;S;11;65%;43%;3
Mount Pleasant;Fog in the morning;73;64;S;8;74%;44%;1
Nacogdoches;Morning mist, fog;76;64;S;7;76%;78%;1
New Braunfels;Misty in the morning;76;66;SSE;8;81%;72%;1
Odessa;Partly sunny, mild;75;54;S;9;49%;15%;4
Orange;A passing shower;75;66;SSE;7;83%;73%;1
Palacios;Morning mist;74;66;SSE;11;93%;71%;1
Palestine;Morning mist, fog;75;66;S;7;77%;81%;1
Pampa;Partly sunny;70;47;SSW;15;43%;2%;4
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly sunny;71;44;SSW;14;44%;3%;4
Paris;Mostly cloudy, warm;72;64;S;10;74%;44%;3
Pecos;Becoming cloudy;77;50;SW;7;48%;14%;3
Perryton;Periods of sun, mild;68;42;S;14;51%;2%;3
Plainview;Partial sunshine;68;46;SW;14;50%;2%;4
Pleasanton;Misty in the morning;77;66;SE;6;79%;79%;1
Port Aransas;Mist in the morning;69;65;SSE;8;100%;55%;1
Port Isabel;Low clouds may break;77;69;SSE;12;87%;28%;2
Port Lavaca;Misty in the morning;75;68;SSE;9;88%;69%;1
Randolph AFB;Mostly cloudy;75;66;SSE;8;83%;67%;1
Robstown;Mist in the morning;78;69;SSE;12;84%;63%;1
Rockport;Misty in the morning;71;65;SSE;8;98%;63%;1
Rocksprings;Low clouds may break;73;63;SSE;11;80%;48%;2
San Angelo;Partly sunny;80;60;SSW;12;60%;33%;4
San Antonio;Mostly cloudy;75;67;SE;6;85%;78%;1
San Antonio Stinson;Mostly cloudy;78;68;SE;7;71%;78%;1
San Marcos;Morning mist;75;66;SSE;9;75%;72%;1
Seminole;Partly sunny, mild;70;48;SW;10;53%;5%;3
Sherman-Denison;Mostly cloudy, warm;72;63;S;12;76%;44%;2
Snyder;Warm with some sun;75;55;SSW;10;62%;6%;4
Sonora;Mostly cloudy, mild;77;62;SSE;10;68%;35%;2
Stephenville;Areas of morning fog;77;64;S;11;69%;54%;1
Sulphur Springs;Areas of morning fog;74;66;S;9;70%;44%;1
Sweetwater;Warm with some sun;78;59;SSW;11;54%;11%;4
Temple;Morning mist, cloudy;76;65;S;13;82%;81%;1
Terrell;Areas of morning fog;74;66;S;9;78%;44%;1
Tyler;Morning mist, fog;75;66;S;8;74%;76%;1
Uvalde;Morning mist;75;64;E;5;90%;71%;1
Vernon;Rather cloudy, warm;78;56;SSW;9;48%;16%;2
Victoria;Mist in the morning;77;68;SSE;9;84%;73%;1
Waco;Morning mist, cloudy;76;66;S;12;77%;70%;1
Weslaco;Low clouds may break;82;69;SSE;12;73%;13%;2
Wharton;Misty in the morning;77;67;SSE;7;84%;72%;1
Wichita Falls;Warm with some sun;76;58;SSW;10;65%;43%;4
Wink;Mild with some sun;77;49;SE;10;41%;11%;4
Zapata;Low clouds may break;83;67;SE;7;77%;7%;2
_____
