TX Forecast

TX Forecast for Wednesday, February 6, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Warm with some sun;78;61;SSW;14;61%;31%;4

Abilene Dyess;Partly sunny, warm;77;60;SSW;13;55%;24%;4

Alice;Misty in the morning;79;67;SSE;11;79%;63%;1

Alpine;Partly sunny;72;56;WSW;12;39%;31%;4

Amarillo;Partly sunny, mild;69;45;SW;15;45%;2%;4

Angleton;A shower;74;67;SSE;9;88%;60%;1

Arlington;Mostly cloudy;75;66;S;10;68%;39%;1

Austin;Mist in the morning;77;67;S;6;75%;69%;1

Austin Bergstrom;Misty in the morning;78;68;S;10;79%;74%;1

Bay;Misty in the morning;76;68;SSE;9;89%;78%;1

Beaumont;A passing shower;76;67;SSE;8;86%;62%;1

Beeville;Misty in the morning;79;69;SSE;8;82%;62%;1

Borger;Mild with some sun;70;48;SSW;13;41%;3%;4

Bowie;Mostly cloudy, warm;75;61;S;9;70%;44%;2

Breckenridge;Partly sunny, warm;79;64;S;9;57%;63%;3

Brenham;Mostly cloudy;77;68;SSE;6;82%;81%;1

Bridgeport;Warm with some sun;77;60;S;9;68%;44%;3

Brownsville;Morning mist;81;70;SSE;13;78%;64%;2

Brownwood;Fog in the morning;78;62;S;9;72%;41%;2

Burnet;Morning mist, fog;75;65;S;7;75%;67%;1

Canadian;Partly sunny, mild;73;47;SSW;12;49%;2%;4

Castroville;Mostly cloudy;75;65;SE;5;82%;64%;1

Childress;Some sun;79;50;SW;12;47%;3%;4

Cleburne;Areas of morning fog;74;64;S;11;83%;38%;1

College Station;Mostly cloudy;77;68;S;11;84%;79%;1

Comanche;Clearing;77;64;SSW;10;69%;42%;2

Conroe;Misty in the morning;77;66;SSE;7;76%;78%;1

Corpus Christi;Misty in the morning;78;67;SSE;13;82%;50%;1

Corsicana;Morning mist, fog;75;65;S;9;79%;70%;1

Cotulla;Low clouds may break;79;65;SE;8;82%;27%;1

Dalhart;Mostly sunny, breezy;67;38;SW;21;42%;4%;4

Dallas Love;Mostly cloudy;76;66;S;12;73%;51%;1

Dallas Redbird;Areas of morning fog;74;64;S;12;74%;39%;1

Dallas/Ft Worth;Fog in the morning;75;65;S;13;73%;39%;2

Decatur;Partly sunny, warm;75;62;S;9;68%;44%;3

Del Rio;Partly sunny, warm;79;64;SE;9;78%;36%;2

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Clouds and sun, warm;78;64;ESE;10;77%;44%;2

Denton;Partly sunny, warm;75;64;S;11;74%;42%;3

Dryden;Partly sunny, warm;81;58;SE;7;62%;33%;4

Dumas;Breezy with some sun;65;41;SSW;16;50%;2%;4

Edinburg;Low clouds may break;83;70;SSE;11;72%;14%;2

El Paso;Periods of sun;63;49;W;8;58%;41%;2

Ellington;A shower in spots;75;66;SSE;9;81%;53%;1

Falfurrias;Low clouds may break;82;69;SSE;8;72%;14%;2

Fort Hood;Morning mist, fog;76;65;S;11;76%;62%;1

Fort Worth;Areas of morning fog;76;66;S;10;68%;51%;3

Fort Worth Alliance;Areas of morning fog;77;64;S;13;69%;41%;3

Fort Worth Nas;Fog in the morning;77;65;S;13;67%;51%;3

Fort Worth Spinks;Areas of morning fog;75;64;S;11;74%;38%;1

Fredericksburg;Morning mist, fog;73;63;S;8;78%;54%;1

Gainesville;Partly sunny, warm;74;62;S;10;70%;44%;3

Galveston;A morning shower;70;63;SSE;9;94%;45%;1

Gatesville;Morning mist, fog;75;64;S;8;79%;68%;1

Georgetown;Morning mist, fog;75;66;S;8;75%;70%;1

Giddings;Mostly cloudy;74;65;S;6;83%;75%;1

Gilmer;Areas of morning fog;74;65;S;6;76%;44%;1

Graham;Partly sunny, warm;78;62;S;7;63%;53%;3

Granbury;Fog in the morning;77;65;S;9;71%;41%;1

Grand Prairie;Mostly cloudy;75;65;S;10;69%;39%;1

Greenville;Low clouds;74;66;S;9;67%;38%;1

Guadalupe Pass;Partly sunny;62;46;W;27;51%;16%;3

Hamilton;Low clouds;76;64;S;9;76%;38%;1

Harlingen;Low clouds may break;80;68;SSE;16;79%;30%;2

Hearne;Mist in the morning;75;66;S;7;83%;80%;1

Hebbronville;Low clouds may break;79;66;SSE;8;78%;34%;2

Henderson;Mostly cloudy;74;65;S;7;76%;72%;1

Hereford;Partly sunny;68;44;SW;14;48%;3%;4

Hillsboro;Morning mist, fog;74;65;S;11;78%;81%;1

Hondo;Morning mist;78;67;ESE;8;80%;74%;1

Houston;A passing shower;77;68;SSE;7;80%;66%;1

Houston (Hobby Airport);A shower in places;76;67;SSE;9;82%;51%;1

Houston / Dunn Helistop;A shower in the a.m.;77;68;SSE;5;79%;66%;1

Houston / Southwest Airport;A shower in the a.m.;76;67;SSE;7;87%;66%;1

Houston Clover;A shower in places;76;67;SSE;8;88%;50%;1

Houston Hooks;Mist in the morning;78;68;SSE;8;82%;74%;1

Houston Hull;A shower in the a.m.;79;69;SSE;10;80%;67%;1

Houston Intercontinental;A shower;78;67;SSE;10;84%;67%;1

Huntsville;Mostly cloudy;76;67;SSE;6;80%;79%;1

Ingleside;Mist in the morning;73;66;SSE;10;88%;58%;1

Jacksonville;Morning mist, fog;74;65;S;7;78%;73%;1

Jasper;Mostly cloudy;77;65;S;5;80%;81%;1

Junction;Clouds and sun, warm;79;63;SSE;9;67%;32%;4

Kellyusa Airport;Mostly cloudy;75;67;SE;7;84%;80%;1

Kerrville;Morning mist, cloudy;74;63;S;9;80%;77%;1

Killeen;Morning mist, fog;76;65;S;11;76%;62%;1

Killeen/Ft Hood;Morning mist, cloudy;76;65;S;11;78%;61%;1

Kingsville Nas;Misty in the morning;81;68;SSE;11;80%;50%;1

La Grange;Mostly cloudy;76;68;SSE;6;83%;75%;1

Lago Vista;Morning mist, fog;75;66;SSE;8;83%;69%;1

Lancaster;Fog in the morning;74;65;S;9;73%;44%;1

Laredo;Partly sunny;83;67;SE;8;77%;2%;3

Llano;Mostly cloudy;80;64;S;7;72%;62%;1

Longview;Morning mist, fog;75;66;S;7;74%;76%;1

Lubbock;Clouds and sun, mild;71;50;SW;15;48%;2%;3

Lufkin;Morning mist, fog;76;62;S;8;85%;66%;1

Mcallen;Low clouds may break;82;70;SSE;13;78%;14%;3

Mcgregor;Morning mist, fog;76;66;S;12;81%;71%;1

Mckinney;Areas of morning fog;74;62;S;13;78%;39%;1

Mesquite;Areas of morning fog;74;66;S;10;72%;44%;1

Midland;Periods of sun, mild;77;57;W;11;51%;13%;4

Midland Airpark;Periods of sun, mild;77;57;W;11;51%;13%;4

Midlothian;Areas of morning fog;75;64;S;10;80%;55%;1

Mineola;Areas of morning fog;74;66;S;7;75%;44%;1

Mineral Wells;Partly sunny, warm;77;62;S;11;65%;43%;3

Mount Pleasant;Fog in the morning;73;64;S;8;74%;44%;1

Nacogdoches;Morning mist, fog;76;64;S;7;76%;78%;1

New Braunfels;Misty in the morning;76;66;SSE;8;81%;72%;1

Odessa;Partly sunny, mild;75;54;S;9;49%;15%;4

Orange;A passing shower;75;66;SSE;7;83%;73%;1

Palacios;Morning mist;74;66;SSE;11;93%;71%;1

Palestine;Morning mist, fog;75;66;S;7;77%;81%;1

Pampa;Partly sunny;70;47;SSW;15;43%;2%;4

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly sunny;71;44;SSW;14;44%;3%;4

Paris;Mostly cloudy, warm;72;64;S;10;74%;44%;3

Pecos;Becoming cloudy;77;50;SW;7;48%;14%;3

Perryton;Periods of sun, mild;68;42;S;14;51%;2%;3

Plainview;Partial sunshine;68;46;SW;14;50%;2%;4

Pleasanton;Misty in the morning;77;66;SE;6;79%;79%;1

Port Aransas;Mist in the morning;69;65;SSE;8;100%;55%;1

Port Isabel;Low clouds may break;77;69;SSE;12;87%;28%;2

Port Lavaca;Misty in the morning;75;68;SSE;9;88%;69%;1

Randolph AFB;Mostly cloudy;75;66;SSE;8;83%;67%;1

Robstown;Mist in the morning;78;69;SSE;12;84%;63%;1

Rockport;Misty in the morning;71;65;SSE;8;98%;63%;1

Rocksprings;Low clouds may break;73;63;SSE;11;80%;48%;2

San Angelo;Partly sunny;80;60;SSW;12;60%;33%;4

San Antonio;Mostly cloudy;75;67;SE;6;85%;78%;1

San Antonio Stinson;Mostly cloudy;78;68;SE;7;71%;78%;1

San Marcos;Morning mist;75;66;SSE;9;75%;72%;1

Seminole;Partly sunny, mild;70;48;SW;10;53%;5%;3

Sherman-Denison;Mostly cloudy, warm;72;63;S;12;76%;44%;2

Snyder;Warm with some sun;75;55;SSW;10;62%;6%;4

Sonora;Mostly cloudy, mild;77;62;SSE;10;68%;35%;2

Stephenville;Areas of morning fog;77;64;S;11;69%;54%;1

Sulphur Springs;Areas of morning fog;74;66;S;9;70%;44%;1

Sweetwater;Warm with some sun;78;59;SSW;11;54%;11%;4

Temple;Morning mist, cloudy;76;65;S;13;82%;81%;1

Terrell;Areas of morning fog;74;66;S;9;78%;44%;1

Tyler;Morning mist, fog;75;66;S;8;74%;76%;1

Uvalde;Morning mist;75;64;E;5;90%;71%;1

Vernon;Rather cloudy, warm;78;56;SSW;9;48%;16%;2

Victoria;Mist in the morning;77;68;SSE;9;84%;73%;1

Waco;Morning mist, cloudy;76;66;S;12;77%;70%;1

Weslaco;Low clouds may break;82;69;SSE;12;73%;13%;2

Wharton;Misty in the morning;77;67;SSE;7;84%;72%;1

Wichita Falls;Warm with some sun;76;58;SSW;10;65%;43%;4

Wink;Mild with some sun;77;49;SE;10;41%;11%;4

Zapata;Low clouds may break;83;67;SE;7;77%;7%;2

