TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Monday, January 14, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Mostly cloudy;44;31;ENE;8;75%;1%;3
Abilene Dyess;Mainly cloudy;43;30;ENE;8;67%;1%;3
Alice;Cooler;60;42;NNE;9;55%;36%;1
Alpine;Low clouds;48;29;ESE;7;73%;0%;2
Amarillo;Mostly cloudy;39;26;SSE;5;75%;15%;1
Angleton;Clouding up, cooler;58;39;N;9;62%;28%;4
Arlington;Cloudy and chilly;47;33;NNE;9;63%;3%;2
Austin;Cooler;53;38;NNE;7;58%;5%;4
Austin Bergstrom;Clouding up, cooler;55;36;NNE;11;59%;5%;4
Bay;Cooler;58;41;N;9;64%;30%;4
Beaumont;Mostly sunny, cooler;58;41;NNE;8;63%;16%;4
Beeville;Clouding up, cooler;60;46;NNE;9;55%;36%;3
Borger;Areas of low clouds;40;28;SSE;5;73%;16%;1
Bowie;Chilly with some sun;43;29;NNE;8;69%;3%;3
Breckenridge;Mostly cloudy;46;31;NE;6;68%;3%;3
Brenham;Cooler;55;40;N;10;64%;22%;4
Bridgeport;Partly sunny, chilly;45;28;NNE;7;67%;3%;3
Brownsville;Cooler;62;54;NNE;10;65%;44%;2
Brownwood;Mostly cloudy;47;31;NE;7;67%;4%;3
Burnet;Becoming cloudy;51;36;NE;8;60%;5%;4
Canadian;Partly sunny, chilly;41;27;SE;5;73%;13%;2
Castroville;Cooler;56;43;NE;7;54%;6%;3
Childress;Chilly with some sun;43;31;ESE;7;72%;3%;3
Cleburne;Partly sunny;47;33;NNE;10;70%;3%;3
College Station;Cooler;52;38;NNE;11;66%;17%;3
Comanche;Mostly cloudy;47;32;NE;7;70%;4%;3
Conroe;Partly sunny;55;40;N;8;62%;19%;4
Corpus Christi;Cloudy and cooler;61;42;NNE;13;54%;36%;1
Corsicana;Cloudy and chilly;49;35;N;9;64%;4%;2
Cotulla;Cooler;55;41;ENE;8;59%;3%;2
Dalhart;Partly sunny;38;24;SSW;7;79%;33%;2
Dallas Love;Cloudy and chilly;48;34;NNE;11;62%;3%;1
Dallas Redbird;Cloudy and chilly;46;33;N;12;64%;3%;2
Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny, chilly;46;32;N;12;64%;3%;3
Decatur;Partly sunny, chilly;45;30;NNE;7;69%;3%;3
Del Rio;Cooler;58;42;SSE;5;56%;3%;2
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Cooler with some sun;58;41;SE;5;53%;2%;2
Denton;Chilly with some sun;46;31;NNE;10;67%;3%;3
Dryden;Cooler;52;38;ESE;9;61%;1%;3
Dumas;Partly sunny;37;25;SSE;4;80%;32%;1
Edinburg;Cooler;64;52;NE;9;56%;44%;1
El Paso;Low clouds;56;36;E;9;49%;0%;2
Ellington;Partly sunny, cooler;57;41;N;9;57%;24%;4
Falfurrias;Cooler;61;48;NNE;7;54%;36%;2
Fort Hood;Mostly cloudy;49;35;NNE;10;64%;5%;3
Fort Worth;Partly sunny;46;32;NNE;9;60%;3%;3
Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny, chilly;46;31;N;11;63%;3%;3
Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny, chilly;48;32;N;11;59%;3%;3
Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny, chilly;46;30;N;9;65%;3%;3
Fredericksburg;Cooler;51;35;NE;8;64%;5%;4
Gainesville;Chilly with some sun;45;29;NNE;9;69%;3%;2
Galveston;Partly sunny, cooler;54;44;NNE;13;71%;24%;4
Gatesville;Mainly cloudy;49;35;NNE;8;65%;5%;3
Georgetown;Cooler;52;37;NNE;9;60%;5%;4
Giddings;Cooler;52;39;NNE;8;65%;22%;4
Gilmer;Cloudy and chilly;48;31;N;6;68%;11%;2
Graham;Mostly cloudy;45;28;NE;7;72%;3%;2
Granbury;Partly sunny, chilly;48;32;NNE;8;66%;3%;3
Grand Prairie;Cloudy;46;33;NNE;9;63%;3%;2
Greenville;Remaining cloudy;48;32;N;9;61%;3%;2
Guadalupe Pass;Very windy, colder;37;28;ENE;31;78%;0%;2
Hamilton;Rather cloudy;48;33;NNE;8;68%;5%;3
Harlingen;Cloudy and cooler;63;48;N;14;59%;44%;1
Hearne;Cooler;51;37;N;9;66%;16%;3
Hebbronville;Cooler;58;46;NE;7;50%;35%;1
Henderson;Cloudy and chilly;49;33;N;7;63%;11%;2
Hereford;Mainly cloudy;42;25;SE;6;71%;15%;1
Hillsboro;Cloudy;48;35;NNE;9;67%;5%;2
Hondo;Cooler;60;40;NE;8;55%;6%;3
Houston;Partly sunny, cooler;57;43;NNE;9;58%;23%;4
Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny, cooler;57;41;N;11;56%;24%;4
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny, cooler;58;44;N;8;54%;26%;4
Houston / Southwest Airport;Cooler;58;37;N;8;62%;27%;4
Houston Clover;Cooler;58;40;N;9;62%;26%;3
Houston Hooks;Partly sunny;56;37;N;9;62%;23%;4
Houston Hull;Cooler;58;40;N;10;58%;27%;4
Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny, cooler;57;38;N;10;63%;22%;4
Huntsville;Cooler;51;37;N;7;66%;16%;3
Ingleside;Cooler;60;43;NNE;11;57%;34%;2
Jacksonville;Cloudy;49;34;N;7;66%;11%;2
Jasper;Cooler;54;37;N;7;71%;10%;3
Junction;Cloudy;52;31;NE;6;63%;5%;2
Kellyusa Airport;Cooler;56;40;NE;8;58%;6%;3
Kerrville;Clouding up, cooler;53;36;NE;8;62%;6%;4
Killeen;Mostly cloudy;49;35;NNE;10;64%;5%;3
Killeen/Ft Hood;Mainly cloudy;50;33;NNE;9;64%;5%;3
Kingsville Nas;Cloudy and cooler;62;43;NNE;10;54%;36%;1
La Grange;Cooler;54;41;NNE;8;63%;25%;4
Lago Vista;Increasing clouds;51;38;NE;7;65%;5%;4
Lancaster;Remaining cloudy;47;33;NNE;9;65%;3%;2
Laredo;Partly sunny, cooler;59;47;NE;7;52%;5%;2
Llano;Mostly cloudy;54;37;NE;6;63%;5%;3
Longview;Remaining cloudy;49;32;N;7;64%;11%;2
Lubbock;Cloudy and chilly;42;28;SE;7;73%;1%;1
Lufkin;Cooler;51;32;N;8;65%;11%;3
Mcallen;Cooler;66;52;NE;10;52%;44%;1
Mcgregor;Mostly cloudy;48;32;NNE;10;73%;5%;3
Mckinney;Cloudy and chilly;46;30;N;11;67%;3%;2
Mesquite;Cloudy;47;33;N;9;64%;3%;1
Midland;Cloudy;47;32;E;7;76%;1%;2
Midland Airpark;Cloudy;47;32;E;7;76%;1%;2
Midlothian;Cloudy and chilly;46;32;N;10;72%;3%;2
Mineola;Remaining cloudy;48;33;N;8;69%;11%;2
Mineral Wells;Partly sunny;46;29;NNE;9;63%;4%;3
Mount Pleasant;Cloudy and chilly;47;31;N;8;66%;10%;1
Nacogdoches;Partly sunny, cooler;51;34;N;8;64%;10%;3
New Braunfels;Cooler;55;41;NNE;10;58%;6%;4
Odessa;Cloudy and cooler;45;31;E;9;66%;0%;1
Orange;Mostly sunny, cooler;58;40;N;6;62%;13%;4
Palacios;Cooler;59;41;NNE;13;66%;30%;4
Palestine;Mostly cloudy;50;35;N;7;66%;11%;3
Pampa;Mainly cloudy;40;28;SSE;6;73%;31%;1
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly sunny;41;26;WSW;4;75%;14%;1
Paris;Cloudy and chilly;45;31;N;10;67%;10%;1
Pecos;Cloudy and cooler;47;32;E;8;66%;1%;1
Perryton;Chilly with some sun;40;26;SE;5;74%;14%;2
Plainview;Cloudy and chilly;40;25;SE;6;81%;6%;1
Pleasanton;Cooler;56;43;NE;7;54%;6%;3
Port Aransas;Cooler;58;48;NNE;12;62%;34%;2
Port Isabel;Cooler;60;56;NNE;13;69%;44%;2
Port Lavaca;Cooler;58;45;NNE;10;63%;32%;3
Randolph AFB;Clouding up, cooler;55;39;NE;10;59%;6%;3
Robstown;Cooler;60;43;NNE;11;55%;36%;2
Rockport;Cooler;58;46;NNE;11;62%;34%;2
Rocksprings;Partly sunny, cool;52;36;E;8;61%;2%;4
San Angelo;Cloudy;48;29;ENE;7;65%;3%;2
San Antonio;Cooler;55;43;NNE;8;56%;6%;3
San Antonio Stinson;Cooler;57;41;NE;8;50%;6%;3
San Marcos;Clouding up, cooler;54;40;NNE;10;56%;6%;4
Seminole;Cloudy and chilly;43;28;ESE;7;74%;0%;1
Sherman-Denison;Partly sunny, chilly;44;31;N;10;70%;3%;2
Snyder;Cloudy and chilly;43;29;E;7;73%;1%;2
Sonora;Mostly cloudy;51;34;E;8;64%;3%;3
Stephenville;Mostly cloudy;45;31;N;8;66%;4%;3
Sulphur Springs;Cloudy and chilly;47;32;N;11;67%;10%;1
Sweetwater;Cloudy and chilly;45;31;E;8;73%;1%;2
Temple;Mostly cloudy;49;33;NNE;11;68%;5%;3
Terrell;Cloudy and chilly;48;32;N;9;64%;3%;2
Tyler;Cloudy and chilly;49;33;N;8;64%;11%;2
Uvalde;Cooler;56;42;E;6;56%;3%;2
Vernon;Partly sunny, chilly;44;30;E;8;67%;1%;3
Victoria;Cooler;59;44;NNE;10;61%;32%;3
Waco;Mostly cloudy;49;32;NNE;11;65%;5%;3
Weslaco;Cooler;63;52;NNE;8;60%;44%;1
Wharton;Cooler;56;43;N;9;65%;29%;4
Wichita Falls;Rather cloudy;42;30;NE;9;70%;3%;2
Wink;Cloudy and cooler;47;30;E;8;65%;0%;1
Zapata;Cooler;61;48;NE;5;54%;23%;2
