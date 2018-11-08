TX Forecast for Friday, November 9, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Clouds breaking;53;36;ENE;12;66%;23%;3

Abilene Dyess;Clouds breaking;52;34;ENE;11;57%;25%;3

Alice;Periods of rain;62;49;NNE;18;85%;90%;1

Alpine;Much colder;44;36;E;9;84%;44%;1

Amarillo;Abundant sunshine;51;32;S;6;59%;6%;4

Angleton;Rain and a t-storm;62;50;NNE;17;81%;86%;1

Arlington;Turning sunny;57;35;NNE;11;63%;14%;4

Austin;A morning shower;60;42;NNE;17;63%;55%;1

Austin Bergstrom;A shower in the a.m.;61;44;NNE;18;68%;66%;2

Bay;Rain and a t-storm;62;50;NNE;17;83%;86%;1

Beaumont;Rain and a t-storm;58;47;NNE;16;90%;75%;1

Beeville;Rain, a thunderstorm;60;50;NNE;15;92%;82%;1

Borger;Plenty of sunshine;52;33;SSE;5;59%;1%;4

Bowie;Turning sunny;54;28;NNE;9;62%;14%;3

Breckenridge;Turning sunny;54;35;ENE;8;68%;17%;4

Brenham;Rain, a thunderstorm;55;45;N;17;84%;67%;2

Bridgeport;Clearing;57;33;N;9;59%;15%;3

Brownsville;Periods of rain;81;58;NNW;14;88%;90%;1

Brownwood;Clouds breaking;52;38;NE;16;73%;33%;3

Burnet;Mostly cloudy, windy;54;41;NE;16;78%;44%;1

Canadian;Plenty of sunshine;52;27;SE;7;63%;0%;3

Castroville;A couple of showers;56;47;NNE;18;76%;70%;1

Childress;Mostly sunny;54;31;ESE;7;56%;6%;4

Cleburne;Clearing and windy;55;36;NNE;16;70%;16%;4

College Station;Cooler;59;43;NNE;16;76%;44%;1

Comanche;Clouds breaking;53;38;NE;16;78%;28%;3

Conroe;Rain, a thunderstorm;55;45;NNE;17;85%;66%;1

Corpus Christi;Periods of rain;63;52;NNE;21;82%;89%;1

Corsicana;Turning sunny, windy;56;37;NNE;16;70%;25%;4

Cotulla;Afternoon showers;58;48;NNE;15;87%;86%;1

Dalhart;Plenty of sunshine;53;30;SSW;6;50%;1%;4

Dallas Love;Turning sunny;58;36;NNE;14;57%;16%;3

Dallas Redbird;Clearing;56;35;NNE;14;62%;15%;4

Dallas/Ft Worth;Clearing and breezy;56;34;NNE;15;57%;15%;3

Decatur;Turning sunny;54;31;NE;7;63%;15%;3

Del Rio;Showers around;54;47;NE;16;85%;72%;1

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Spotty showers;55;47;NE;16;79%;70%;1

Denton;Turning sunny;55;31;NNE;10;60%;13%;3

Dryden;Rain and drizzle;51;43;ENE;10;71%;65%;1

Dumas;Plenty of sunshine;50;29;S;5;65%;2%;4

Edinburg;Periods of rain;77;54;NNW;14;84%;88%;1

El Paso;Cooler;59;44;ESE;12;58%;10%;2

Ellington;Rain and a t-storm;58;50;NNE;16;83%;74%;1

Falfurrias;Periods of rain;71;52;N;14;91%;88%;1

Fort Hood;Mostly cloudy, windy;57;40;NNE;17;65%;44%;1

Fort Worth;Turning sunny;56;35;NNE;10;58%;14%;4

Fort Worth Alliance;Turning sunny;57;33;NNE;15;57%;14%;3

Fort Worth Nas;Turning sunny;59;35;NNE;14;53%;14%;4

Fort Worth Spinks;Clearing and breezy;58;34;NNE;14;60%;16%;4

Fredericksburg;Cooler;50;40;NE;17;82%;44%;1

Gainesville;Turning sunny;53;29;NNE;9;65%;12%;3

Galveston;Rain and a t-storm;64;53;NE;24;85%;86%;1

Gatesville;Clouds breaking;54;39;NE;16;74%;38%;3

Georgetown;A shower in the a.m.;55;42;NNE;16;77%;66%;2

Giddings;Cooler;53;43;NNE;17;89%;66%;2

Gilmer;Clouds, then sun;56;33;N;7;74%;35%;3

Graham;Turning sunny;54;31;ENE;7;69%;16%;3

Granbury;Turning sunny;55;35;NNE;8;65%;16%;4

Grand Prairie;Turning sunny;55;36;NNE;10;61%;14%;3

Greenville;Turning sunny;56;34;NNE;10;62%;16%;3

Guadalupe Pass;Very windy;44;36;ENE;32;78%;33%;2

Hamilton;Clouds breaking;54;38;NE;16;76%;35%;3

Harlingen;A little rain;78;53;NNW;18;81%;86%;1

Hearne;Mostly cloudy, windy;57;41;NNE;16;79%;44%;2

Hebbronville;Occasional rain;65;47;N;15;92%;92%;1

Henderson;Clouds breaking;57;35;N;16;74%;39%;3

Hereford;Some sun returning;51;32;S;5;58%;19%;3

Hillsboro;Clouds breaking;55;37;NNE;16;67%;20%;4

Hondo;Cooler;59;47;NE;17;70%;66%;2

Houston;Rain and a t-storm;58;49;NNE;16;87%;74%;1

Houston (Hobby Airport);Rain and a t-storm;59;50;NNE;16;78%;74%;1

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Rain and a t-storm;58;51;NNE;18;77%;74%;1

Houston / Southwest Airport;Rain and a t-storm;58;48;NNE;17;86%;74%;1

Houston Clover;Rain and a t-storm;59;49;NNE;16;87%;74%;1

Houston Hooks;Rain, a thunderstorm;59;47;NNE;17;83%;66%;1

Houston Hull;Rain and a t-storm;60;50;NNE;16;78%;74%;1

Houston Intercontinental;Rain, a thunderstorm;59;48;NNE;16;87%;66%;1

Huntsville;Showers around;55;41;NNE;17;83%;75%;1

Ingleside;Rain and a t-storm;66;54;NNE;22;79%;86%;1

Jacksonville;Some sun returning;56;37;NNE;16;78%;44%;3

Jasper;Rain, a thunderstorm;57;41;NNE;17;86%;70%;1

Junction;Cooler;53;39;NE;16;71%;44%;1

Kellyusa Airport;Heavy a.m. showers;57;46;NE;17;75%;74%;1

Kerrville;Cooler;51;41;NE;18;82%;44%;1

Killeen;Mostly cloudy, windy;57;40;NNE;17;65%;44%;1

Killeen/Ft Hood;Rather cloudy, windy;56;39;NNE;17;69%;44%;1

Kingsville Nas;A little rain;65;52;N;19;83%;89%;1

La Grange;Showers around;55;46;NNE;17;77%;70%;2

Lago Vista;Mainly cloudy, windy;57;44;NNE;16;75%;44%;2

Lancaster;Clearing;55;34;NNE;10;67%;16%;4

Laredo;Cooler with rain;66;49;NNE;14;93%;91%;1

Llano;Mostly cloudy, windy;55;44;NE;16;71%;44%;1

Longview;Turning sunny;58;35;N;16;71%;36%;4

Lubbock;Clouds breaking;49;35;S;8;63%;29%;3

Lufkin;Showers around;59;39;NNE;16;78%;72%;2

Mcallen;Periods of rain;80;54;NNW;16;83%;88%;1

Mcgregor;Clouds breaking;56;38;NNE;16;73%;36%;3

Mckinney;Turning sunny;56;31;NNE;14;62%;16%;3

Mesquite;Clouds, then sun;56;34;NNE;10;67%;16%;3

Midland;Clouds breaking;53;39;E;12;69%;33%;2

Midland Airpark;Clouds breaking;53;39;E;12;69%;33%;2

Midlothian;Turning sunny;56;35;NNE;14;68%;16%;4

Mineola;Turning sunny;56;33;N;8;75%;36%;4

Mineral Wells;Turning sunny;57;32;NNE;11;55%;15%;4

Mount Pleasant;Turning sunny;56;32;N;9;67%;33%;3

Nacogdoches;A morning shower;57;38;NNE;16;75%;68%;2

New Braunfels;Cooler, a.m. showers;55;46;NNE;17;86%;74%;1

Odessa;Some sun returning;49;39;E;14;68%;34%;2

Orange;Rain and a t-storm;60;46;NNE;16;85%;75%;1

Palacios;Rain and a t-storm;63;51;NNE;19;89%;86%;1

Palestine;Clouds breaking;57;38;NNE;16;75%;44%;3

Pampa;Plenty of sunshine;52;28;SE;7;59%;0%;4

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Plenty of sunshine;54;29;SE;4;51%;1%;3

Paris;Turning sunny;54;30;N;11;63%;26%;3

Pecos;Cooler;51;40;ESE;8;70%;39%;2

Perryton;Plenty of sun;50;27;SE;9;67%;0%;3

Plainview;Clouds breaking;48;31;S;7;61%;19%;3

Pleasanton;Cooler with showers;56;48;NNE;18;79%;92%;1

Port Aransas;Showery;69;57;NNE;22;90%;99%;1

Port Isabel;Occasional rain;80;63;N;18;89%;91%;1

Port Lavaca;Rain and a t-storm;64;51;NNE;17;92%;86%;1

Randolph AFB;Cooler;56;46;NNE;18;77%;74%;2

Robstown;Periods of rain;63;51;NNE;18;82%;91%;1

Rockport;Rain and a t-storm;66;54;NNE;17;89%;87%;1

Rocksprings;A morning shower;49;42;ENE;17;82%;55%;1

San Angelo;Some sun returning;55;37;NE;16;63%;36%;2

San Antonio;Cooler, a.m. showers;56;47;NNE;16;75%;96%;1

San Antonio Stinson;Cooler, a.m. showers;59;49;NE;17;66%;96%;1

San Marcos;Showers around;55;45;NNE;16;79%;70%;1

Seminole;Clouds breaking;47;34;SE;8;67%;33%;2

Sherman-Denison;Turning sunny;55;29;NNE;12;60%;11%;3

Snyder;Clouds breaking;49;36;ESE;10;73%;31%;3

Sonora;A shower in the a.m.;50;41;ENE;16;79%;66%;1

Stephenville;Clearing;56;35;NNE;16;60%;19%;4

Sulphur Springs;Clearing;56;33;N;10;67%;32%;3

Sweetwater;Clouds breaking;49;37;E;10;75%;30%;3

Temple;Variable cloudiness;58;39;NNE;17;72%;44%;1

Terrell;Turning sunny;56;34;NNE;11;67%;18%;3

Tyler;Turning sunny, windy;57;36;N;16;71%;39%;3

Uvalde;Cooler;55;46;NE;17;83%;67%;1

Vernon;Mostly sunny;55;30;E;8;59%;6%;4

Victoria;Rain and a t-storm;59;49;NNE;16;92%;86%;1

Waco;Clouds breaking;58;37;NNE;17;65%;31%;3

Weslaco;A little rain;77;54;NNW;14;85%;87%;1

Wharton;Rain, a thunderstorm;58;48;NNE;17;92%;82%;1

Wichita Falls;Turning sunny;54;30;NE;10;58%;10%;3

Wink;Cooler;52;39;E;12;64%;35%;2

Zapata;Occasional rain;69;50;N;14;91%;92%;1

