TX Forecast

TX Forecast for Tuesday, November 6, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Sunny and very warm;83;52;WNW;9;56%;5%;4

Abilene Dyess;Sunny and pleasant;81;49;WNW;8;49%;3%;4

Alice;Fog in the morning;88;69;SSE;6;76%;10%;4

Alpine;Sunny and nice;80;50;WSW;10;30%;0%;4

Amarillo;Sunny;68;36;NE;7;45%;1%;4

Angleton;Partly sunny, humid;85;70;S;6;84%;44%;3

Arlington;Plenty of sunshine;78;60;SSW;8;66%;43%;4

Austin;Fog in the morning;84;66;SSW;3;68%;5%;4

Austin Bergstrom;Fog in the morning;86;68;SSW;6;72%;4%;4

Bay;Humid with some sun;85;73;S;6;84%;56%;3

Beaumont;A t-storm around;83;71;S;6;85%;55%;3

Beeville;Areas of morning fog;87;72;SSE;6;79%;11%;4

Borger;Plenty of sun;67;38;NE;6;49%;2%;4

Bowie;Plenty of sun;73;50;NE;8;65%;28%;4

Breckenridge;Abundant sunshine;81;55;N;6;56%;8%;4

Brenham;Areas of morning fog;85;72;S;5;79%;44%;3

Bridgeport;Plenty of sunshine;76;52;NE;7;64%;22%;4

Brownsville;Partly sunny;90;76;SSE;9;77%;16%;4

Brownwood;Sunny, nice and warm;83;56;SW;6;66%;2%;4

Burnet;Areas of morning fog;83;65;SSW;6;72%;5%;4

Canadian;Mostly sunny;69;40;NE;8;58%;2%;4

Castroville;Areas of morning fog;85;68;S;5;74%;4%;4

Childress;Sunny;72;44;NNE;6;59%;0%;4

Cleburne;Plenty of sunshine;78;61;SSW;8;76%;27%;4

College Station;Areas of morning fog;84;69;S;6;80%;44%;3

Comanche;Brilliant sunshine;82;57;SW;7;68%;6%;4

Conroe;A p.m. t-storm;84;70;S;5;80%;66%;2

Corpus Christi;Areas of morning fog;86;72;SSE;9;80%;11%;4

Corsicana;Sunny and pleasant;79;64;S;8;76%;28%;4

Cotulla;Fog in the morning;88;67;ESE;4;75%;0%;4

Dalhart;Plenty of sun;65;33;NE;9;42%;40%;4

Dallas Love;Sunny and pleasant;79;59;SE;9;66%;44%;4

Dallas Redbird;Sunny and nice;78;61;S;9;67%;48%;4

Dallas/Ft Worth;Sunny and nice;78;57;SE;10;63%;47%;4

Decatur;Plenty of sunshine;75;55;NNE;7;64%;57%;4

Del Rio;Mostly sunny;85;63;SSE;4;73%;4%;4

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny, warm;86;63;SE;5;70%;4%;4

Denton;Plenty of sunshine;76;56;NNE;9;65%;57%;4

Dryden;Mostly sunny, warm;85;55;WNW;5;53%;1%;4

Dumas;Plenty of sunshine;64;35;NE;7;51%;1%;4

Edinburg;Partly sunny, warm;92;75;SSE;7;67%;14%;5

El Paso;Sunny and nice;78;51;W;9;29%;0%;4

Ellington;A t-storm around;83;73;S;5;79%;55%;3

Falfurrias;Areas of morning fog;90;73;SE;5;68%;11%;5

Fort Hood;Sunny and pleasant;83;62;SSW;7;68%;8%;4

Fort Worth;Plenty of sun;78;59;SW;8;58%;43%;4

Fort Worth Alliance;Sunny and nice;78;58;S;10;62%;47%;4

Fort Worth Nas;Sunny and pleasant;80;58;SSW;9;59%;43%;4

Fort Worth Spinks;Sunny and pleasant;79;59;SSW;7;68%;28%;4

Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny, warm;82;63;SSW;6;71%;5%;4

Gainesville;Plenty of sunshine;73;54;NNE;8;68%;28%;4

Galveston;A t-storm in spots;81;74;S;7;88%;64%;3

Gatesville;Sunny, nice and warm;82;63;SSW;6;75%;9%;4

Georgetown;Fog in the morning;84;68;SSW;6;75%;4%;4

Giddings;Fog in the morning;83;69;S;5;81%;30%;4

Gilmer;Plenty of sun;76;60;SE;5;77%;77%;4

Graham;Plenty of sunshine;77;54;NNE;5;63%;10%;4

Granbury;Sunny and pleasant;81;60;SW;8;66%;20%;4

Grand Prairie;Sunny and pleasant;78;60;SSW;8;67%;44%;4

Greenville;Plenty of sunshine;77;60;ESE;8;63%;64%;4

Guadalupe Pass;Windy with sunshine;72;50;W;28;36%;0%;4

Hamilton;Sunny, nice and warm;82;60;SW;7;72%;7%;4

Harlingen;Partly sunny;91;72;SSE;12;70%;15%;5

Hearne;Fog in the morning;82;68;S;5;82%;28%;3

Hebbronville;Areas of morning fog;88;70;SE;5;67%;8%;5

Henderson;Mostly sunny;77;65;SSE;5;81%;77%;4

Hereford;Sunny;72;37;NE;8;42%;0%;4

Hillsboro;Sunny and pleasant;79;63;SSW;8;70%;27%;4

Hondo;Areas of morning fog;86;68;SE;6;72%;4%;4

Houston;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;72;S;6;81%;56%;3

Houston (Hobby Airport);A stray p.m. t-storm;84;72;S;7;77%;56%;3

Houston / Dunn Helistop;A p.m. t-storm;84;74;S;4;75%;66%;3

Houston / Southwest Airport;A t-storm around;84;70;S;4;83%;55%;3

Houston Clover;A t-storm around;84;71;S;6;82%;65%;3

Houston Hooks;A t-storm in spots;85;71;S;5;80%;55%;2

Houston Hull;A p.m. t-storm;86;72;S;6;79%;66%;3

Houston Intercontinental;A t-storm around;84;71;S;6;83%;55%;2

Huntsville;Fog in the morning;82;70;S;5;83%;44%;3

Ingleside;Humid with some sun;84;72;S;6;84%;12%;4

Jacksonville;Sunny and beautiful;77;66;S;6;86%;76%;4

Jasper;Mostly sunny, warm;82;66;S;4;87%;35%;3

Junction;Sunny and very warm;87;59;SSW;6;60%;3%;4

Kellyusa Airport;Areas of morning fog;83;65;S;4;77%;4%;4

Kerrville;Warm with sunshine;83;63;SSW;6;74%;5%;4

Killeen;Sunny and pleasant;83;62;SSW;7;68%;8%;4

Killeen/Ft Hood;Sunny, nice and warm;82;62;SSW;7;70%;8%;4

Kingsville Nas;Areas of morning fog;89;71;SSE;8;76%;11%;4

La Grange;Areas of morning fog;85;71;S;5;82%;30%;3

Lago Vista;Fog in the morning;83;66;SW;4;71%;5%;4

Lancaster;Plenty of sunshine;77;61;S;7;70%;44%;4

Laredo;Sunshine;90;70;SE;5;67%;1%;5

Llano;Sunny, warm and nice;87;62;SSW;5;68%;5%;4

Longview;Sunny and beautiful;77;63;SE;6;76%;58%;4

Lubbock;Plenty of sun;76;43;ENE;7;43%;0%;4

Lufkin;Mostly sunny, humid;80;65;SSE;6;86%;33%;3

Mcallen;Partly sunny, warm;93;76;SSE;8;69%;13%;5

Mcgregor;Sunny and pleasant;82;65;SSW;8;75%;13%;4

Mckinney;Plenty of sun;76;55;SE;10;68%;58%;4

Mesquite;Plenty of sun;77;60;S;8;70%;57%;4

Midland;Sunny and beautiful;83;50;WSW;10;41%;0%;4

Midland Airpark;Sunny and beautiful;83;50;WSW;10;41%;0%;4

Midlothian;Sunny and pleasant;79;59;S;7;77%;28%;4

Mineola;Plenty of sunshine;76;62;SE;6;77%;82%;4

Mineral Wells;Sunny and beautiful;79;53;SW;9;61%;30%;4

Mount Pleasant;Plenty of sun;74;57;ESE;6;68%;82%;4

Nacogdoches;Sunny and pleasant;78;67;S;6;81%;30%;4

New Braunfels;Fog in the morning;85;68;SSW;6;74%;3%;4

Odessa;Sunny and pleasant;81;49;WSW;10;37%;0%;4

Orange;Partly sunny, humid;82;71;S;5;82%;44%;3

Palacios;Partly sunny, humid;83;74;S;7;91%;44%;3

Palestine;Sunny and pleasant;78;68;S;5;84%;62%;4

Pampa;Plenty of sunshine;67;38;NE;8;49%;1%;4

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Plenty of sunshine;67;36;NE;7;44%;2%;4

Paris;Plenty of sunshine;72;55;E;8;66%;82%;4

Pecos;Sunny and nice;83;48;WSW;9;34%;0%;4

Perryton;Mostly sunny;66;38;NE;8;55%;1%;4

Plainview;Sunny;73;37;ENE;7;45%;0%;4

Pleasanton;Fog in the morning;86;70;SSE;4;72%;4%;4

Port Aransas;Partly sunny, humid;80;74;S;6;93%;27%;4

Port Isabel;Partly sunny, humid;86;77;SSE;10;82%;16%;4

Port Lavaca;Fog in the morning;84;74;S;7;83%;35%;3

Randolph AFB;Areas of morning fog;84;68;S;5;77%;25%;4

Robstown;Fog in the morning;87;71;SSE;7;76%;11%;4

Rockport;Humid with some sun;82;73;S;6;89%;13%;4

Rocksprings;Mostly sunny, warm;82;61;S;6;68%;4%;4

San Angelo;Sunny and very warm;87;53;SSW;9;54%;26%;4

San Antonio;Fog in the morning;85;70;S;6;75%;4%;4

San Antonio Stinson;Fog in the morning;86;69;S;4;66%;4%;4

San Marcos;Fog in the morning;84;69;SSW;6;75%;5%;4

Seminole;Plenty of sunshine;78;45;S;6;40%;0%;4

Sherman-Denison;Plenty of sunshine;72;53;NE;9;65%;69%;4

Snyder;Plenty of sunshine;78;48;NNE;6;54%;0%;4

Sonora;Sunny and very warm;84;58;SSW;7;61%;1%;4

Stephenville;Sunny, nice and warm;81;57;SW;2;63%;13%;4

Sulphur Springs;Plenty of sun;75;59;ESE;7;67%;82%;4

Sweetwater;Plenty of sunshine;80;52;N;8;49%;1%;4

Temple;Sunny and delightful;82;63;SSW;8;75%;8%;4

Terrell;Plenty of sunshine;77;61;SSE;8;74%;60%;4

Tyler;Sunny and pleasant;76;64;SSE;7;76%;77%;4

Uvalde;Mostly sunny, humid;83;66;E;5;76%;5%;4

Vernon;Plenty of sun;74;49;NNE;5;55%;1%;4

Victoria;Fog in the morning;87;72;S;7;81%;33%;3

Waco;Sunny and nice;81;62;SSW;8;73%;18%;4

Weslaco;Partly sunny;91;74;SSE;7;67%;14%;5

Wharton;Areas of morning fog;85;71;S;6;84%;44%;3

Wichita Falls;Plenty of sunshine;73;50;NE;8;62%;5%;4

Wink;Sunny and nice;82;45;WSW;11;39%;0%;4

Zapata;Partly sunny, warm;89;70;SE;4;71%;5%;5

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather