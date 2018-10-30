TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Thursday, November 1, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Cooler with showers;58;43;NNW;10;89%;94%;1
Abilene Dyess;Cooler with showers;58;43;N;10;78%;93%;1
Alice;Variable cloudiness;90;59;S;14;73%;70%;2
Alpine;Sunny, not as warm;72;36;N;14;42%;44%;5
Amarillo;Spotty showers;44;32;NW;14;77%;69%;1
Angleton;A p.m. t-storm;83;60;SSW;14;78%;84%;2
Arlington;Showers and t-storms;68;48;NNW;7;85%;90%;1
Austin;Severe thunderstorms;80;52;NW;5;80%;74%;2
Austin Bergstrom;Severe thunderstorms;82;53;NW;11;83%;91%;2
Bay;A p.m. t-storm;83;61;S;14;84%;84%;1
Beaumont;A p.m. t-storm;84;63;SSW;10;82%;86%;3
Beeville;Mostly cloudy;86;57;S;10;80%;65%;2
Borger;A bit of rain;46;35;NNW;11;73%;66%;1
Bowie;Cooler with showers;58;43;N;8;92%;100%;1
Breckenridge;Cooler with showers;59;46;NNW;9;81%;94%;1
Brenham;Severe thunderstorms;83;52;NNW;9;85%;92%;1
Bridgeport;Cooler with showers;60;44;NNW;7;90%;100%;1
Brownsville;Breezy with some sun;89;69;S;15;76%;58%;4
Brownwood;Cooler with showers;68;44;N;7;84%;100%;1
Burnet;Severe thunderstorms;75;47;N;6;86%;75%;2
Canadian;A little rain;50;36;NW;9;70%;68%;1
Castroville;A p.m. t-storm;81;52;NNW;7;82%;81%;2
Childress;Spotty showers;51;39;N;15;76%;78%;1
Cleburne;Showers and t-storms;67;46;NNW;8;88%;91%;1
College Station;Severe thunderstorms;80;50;WNW;10;87%;91%;1
Comanche;Cooler with showers;66;45;NNW;6;88%;100%;1
Conroe;Severe thunderstorms;82;54;W;8;84%;91%;1
Corpus Christi;Mostly cloudy;86;58;S;16;79%;64%;3
Corsicana;Severe thunderstorms;73;49;NNW;8;85%;93%;1
Cotulla;Humid with some sun;83;56;WNW;8;82%;70%;4
Dalhart;Occasional rain;44;26;NNW;17;76%;64%;1
Dallas Love;Thunderstorms;71;50;N;8;83%;93%;1
Dallas Redbird;Thunderstorms;69;48;N;8;88%;92%;1
Dallas/Ft Worth;Thunderstorms;67;48;N;10;84%;92%;1
Decatur;Cooler with showers;59;45;NNW;8;82%;100%;1
Del Rio;Partly sunny;80;53;NNW;6;87%;44%;4
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Clearing, less humid;78;52;NNW;7;86%;74%;3
Denton;Showers and t-storms;63;47;NNW;9;82%;94%;1
Dryden;Spotty showers;78;45;N;5;64%;94%;5
Dumas;A little rain;42;29;NW;12;81%;65%;1
Edinburg;Partly sunny, breezy;92;67;S;14;66%;63%;5
El Paso;Thundershower;68;41;ENE;11;41%;55%;4
Ellington;A p.m. t-storm;82;62;S;11;78%;87%;2
Falfurrias;Variable clouds;91;61;S;9;68%;64%;2
Fort Hood;Severe thunderstorms;74;50;NNW;9;85%;77%;2
Fort Worth;Showers and t-storms;67;48;NNW;7;78%;88%;1
Fort Worth Alliance;Cooler with showers;65;49;N;10;82%;100%;1
Fort Worth Nas;Cooler with showers;66;49;NNW;9;81%;100%;1
Fort Worth Spinks;Showers and t-storms;67;48;NNW;8;83%;90%;1
Fredericksburg;A p.m. t-storm;74;45;N;8;82%;100%;1
Gainesville;Cooler with showers;59;46;NNW;8;87%;100%;1
Galveston;A p.m. t-storm;83;64;SSW;15;81%;86%;3
Gatesville;Severe thunderstorms;72;48;NNW;7;81%;77%;1
Georgetown;Severe thunderstorms;78;49;N;8;83%;88%;2
Giddings;Severe thunderstorms;79;50;N;8;86%;92%;1
Gilmer;Severe thunderstorms;74;50;NW;6;95%;90%;1
Graham;Cooler with showers;57;45;NNW;7;86%;98%;1
Granbury;Cooler with showers;67;48;NNW;7;81%;100%;1
Grand Prairie;Thunderstorms;68;48;NNW;7;81%;95%;1
Greenville;Severe thunderstorms;71;49;NNW;7;80%;89%;1
Guadalupe Pass;Cooler with sunshine;61;37;NE;26;62%;25%;5
Hamilton;Showers, not as warm;69;46;NNW;7;85%;100%;1
Harlingen;Breezy with some sun;90;67;S;17;70%;64%;4
Hearne;Severe thunderstorms;79;50;NNW;8;85%;92%;1
Hebbronville;Clouds and sun;88;58;S;10;72%;64%;5
Henderson;A severe t-storm;76;51;NW;7;87%;86%;1
Hereford;Spotty showers;45;31;NNW;14;75%;71%;1
Hillsboro;A heavy thunderstorm;71;47;NNW;7;78%;85%;1
Hondo;A p.m. t-storm;83;51;NNW;9;81%;81%;2
Houston;A p.m. t-storm;84;58;SW;9;83%;88%;1
Houston (Hobby Airport);A p.m. t-storm;84;61;S;14;76%;87%;1
Houston / Dunn Helistop;A p.m. t-storm;83;61;SSW;9;77%;88%;1
Houston / Southwest Airport;A p.m. t-storm;83;58;SSW;9;83%;85%;1
Houston Clover;A p.m. t-storm;84;60;S;14;81%;85%;2
Houston Hooks;Heavy p.m. t-storms;83;57;S;9;82%;91%;1
Houston Hull;A p.m. t-storm;85;57;SSW;14;79%;86%;1
Houston Intercontinental;A p.m. t-storm;84;59;S;14;82%;89%;1
Huntsville;Severe thunderstorms;81;53;NW;8;82%;89%;1
Ingleside;Mostly cloudy;85;62;S;14;81%;64%;2
Jacksonville;Severe thunderstorms;75;50;NNW;8;90%;89%;1
Jasper;A p.m. t-storm;82;58;SSW;6;85%;89%;2
Junction;Showers;75;47;N;7;86%;98%;2
Kellyusa Airport;A p.m. t-storm;82;52;NNW;8;82%;80%;2
Kerrville;A p.m. t-storm;75;45;N;8;86%;91%;3
Killeen;Severe thunderstorms;74;50;NNW;9;85%;77%;2
Killeen/Ft Hood;Severe thunderstorms;74;49;NNW;9;85%;77%;2
Kingsville Nas;Mostly cloudy;90;61;S;14;74%;66%;2
La Grange;Severe thunderstorms;83;51;NNW;8;84%;91%;1
Lago Vista;Severe thunderstorms;77;51;NNW;8;88%;74%;2
Lancaster;Thunderstorms;69;48;NNW;7;85%;92%;1
Laredo;Periods of sun;87;58;WNW;8;70%;50%;4
Llano;Severe thunderstorms;75;47;N;5;80%;75%;2
Longview;Severe thunderstorms;76;52;NW;8;86%;92%;1
Lubbock;Spotty showers;49;34;NNW;11;77%;78%;1
Lufkin;Severe thunderstorms;79;57;SSE;9;84%;89%;1
Mcallen;Partly sunny, breezy;93;67;SSE;15;68%;62%;5
Mcgregor;Severe thunderstorms;74;48;NNW;9;91%;91%;1
Mckinney;Thunderstorms;66;48;N;8;87%;92%;1
Mesquite;Thunderstorms;69;48;NNW;7;87%;90%;1
Midland;Spotty showers;66;41;N;9;84%;80%;3
Midland Airpark;Spotty showers;66;41;N;9;84%;80%;3
Midlothian;Thunderstorms;69;49;NNW;6;91%;79%;1
Mineola;Severe thunderstorms;73;49;NW;6;94%;90%;1
Mineral Wells;Cooler with showers;63;45;NNW;10;82%;100%;1
Mount Pleasant;Severe thunderstorms;71;50;NW;6;89%;91%;1
Nacogdoches;Severe thunderstorms;79;54;WNW;9;82%;89%;1
New Braunfels;Severe thunderstorms;82;52;N;10;82%;83%;1
Odessa;Spotty showers;65;40;N;10;68%;81%;3
Orange;A p.m. t-storm;82;63;SSW;9;81%;84%;3
Palacios;A p.m. t-storm;84;61;S;14;87%;84%;1
Palestine;Severe thunderstorms;75;50;NNW;7;85%;90%;1
Pampa;Spotty showers;45;35;NNW;13;74%;74%;1
Pampa / Mesa Vista;A little rain;49;34;NNW;16;68%;66%;1
Paris;Severe thunderstorms;65;48;NNW;7;85%;89%;1
Pecos;Sunny, not as warm;73;39;N;15;49%;44%;4
Perryton;A touch of rain;48;35;WNW;12;73%;68%;1
Plainview;Spotty showers;45;31;NNW;11;74%;73%;1
Pleasanton;A p.m. t-storm;84;54;N;7;81%;83%;2
Port Aransas;Mostly cloudy, humid;81;61;S;11;94%;63%;2
Port Isabel;Partly sunny, breezy;86;69;S;15;79%;67%;4
Port Lavaca;A p.m. t-storm;84;58;SSW;14;81%;85%;1
Randolph AFB;A p.m. t-storm;82;53;NNW;10;84%;79%;1
Robstown;Mostly cloudy;87;60;S;15;75%;64%;3
Rockport;A p.m. t-storm;83;60;S;11;87%;76%;2
Rocksprings;Spotty showers;73;44;NNE;7;84%;90%;2
San Angelo;Showers, not as warm;69;42;N;8;84%;100%;1
San Antonio;A p.m. t-storm;82;53;N;8;79%;79%;2
San Antonio Stinson;A p.m. t-storm;85;54;NNW;8;73%;81%;2
San Marcos;Severe thunderstorms;81;52;N;10;81%;83%;2
Seminole;Spotty showers;57;34;N;10;72%;78%;2
Sherman-Denison;Showers and t-storms;59;46;N;8;91%;87%;1
Snyder;Spotty showers;54;40;N;11;79%;79%;1
Sonora;Showers;76;42;N;8;84%;100%;2
Stephenville;Cooler with showers;66;45;NNW;2;87%;100%;1
Sulphur Springs;Severe thunderstorms;71;50;NNW;7;87%;87%;1
Sweetwater;Spotty showers;57;42;N;10;86%;82%;1
Temple;Severe thunderstorms;75;47;NNW;10;88%;76%;1
Terrell;Severe thunderstorms;70;49;NNW;7;90%;88%;1
Tyler;Severe thunderstorms;75;50;NW;9;91%;91%;1
Uvalde;Partly sunny, humid;78;50;N;6;92%;74%;3
Vernon;Cooler with showers;55;45;NNW;11;69%;90%;1
Victoria;A shower or t-storm;85;57;SSW;13;85%;86%;2
Waco;Severe thunderstorms;75;50;NNW;9;85%;93%;1
Weslaco;Partly sunny, breezy;91;67;S;14;67%;63%;5
Wharton;A p.m. t-storm;83;54;SSW;10;86%;86%;1
Wichita Falls;Cooler with showers;55;46;N;14;85%;87%;1
Wink;Cooler with sunshine;70;38;N;15;66%;44%;4
Zapata;Partly sunny;89;60;ENE;7;72%;63%;5
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather