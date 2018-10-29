TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Wednesday, October 31, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Partly sunny;82;54;NE;17;67%;69%;4
Abilene Dyess;Clouds and sun;82;54;NNE;17;58%;60%;4
Alice;Clouds and sun;88;68;SSE;12;68%;30%;2
Alpine;Partly sunny;82;57;WSW;8;33%;2%;5
Amarillo;Partly sunny, cooler;62;39;ENE;13;52%;72%;4
Angleton;Clouds and sun;83;72;S;12;71%;18%;5
Arlington;An afternoon shower;79;63;SSW;13;76%;73%;2
Austin;Partly sunny, humid;83;70;S;8;69%;66%;2
Austin Bergstrom;Breezy with some sun;86;70;S;14;70%;37%;2
Bay;Clouds and sun;84;72;S;11;71%;19%;4
Beaumont;Fog in the morning;83;72;S;10;75%;20%;4
Beeville;Clouds and sun;84;69;SSE;10;78%;11%;3
Borger;Partly sunny, cooler;63;40;ENE;12;51%;74%;4
Bowie;An afternoon shower;78;53;NW;14;75%;73%;1
Breckenridge;Partly sunny;83;56;NNE;12;63%;66%;4
Brenham;Fog in the morning;85;71;S;9;73%;15%;2
Bridgeport;A brief p.m. shower;81;54;NW;12;70%;74%;3
Brownsville;Partly sunny;87;74;SSE;12;74%;16%;4
Brownwood;Clouds and sun;83;62;SSW;11;72%;60%;4
Burnet;Partly sunny;80;69;S;9;77%;57%;3
Canadian;Cooler;63;42;NNE;13;57%;64%;4
Castroville;Areas of morning fog;83;70;SE;8;78%;21%;2
Childress;Cooler;68;47;NNE;13;62%;6%;4
Cleburne;Periods of sun;79;64;S;13;83%;57%;2
College Station;Breezy with some sun;83;69;S;14;75%;19%;2
Comanche;Partly sunny;82;62;SSW;13;74%;59%;4
Conroe;Fog in the morning;84;69;S;9;71%;37%;3
Corpus Christi;Clouds and sunshine;86;70;SSE;16;70%;12%;3
Corsicana;Periods of sun;81;69;S;14;73%;57%;2
Cotulla;Fog in the morning;85;68;SE;9;77%;4%;4
Dalhart;Partly sunny, cooler;61;33;ENE;18;50%;74%;4
Dallas Love;A stray p.m. shower;82;64;SSW;16;72%;74%;2
Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny;79;63;S;15;74%;59%;2
Dallas/Ft Worth;An afternoon shower;80;62;SSW;17;73%;74%;2
Decatur;A stray p.m. shower;78;57;WNW;11;73%;73%;2
Del Rio;Areas of morning fog;81;65;SE;10;86%;25%;4
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Areas of morning fog;81;65;SE;11;81%;27%;4
Denton;A stray p.m. shower;78;58;SW;15;75%;74%;2
Dryden;Fog in the morning;81;63;ESE;6;73%;53%;5
Dumas;Partly sunny, cooler;60;36;ENE;15;55%;93%;4
Edinburg;Clouds and sun;89;73;SSE;11;68%;11%;4
El Paso;Partly sunny;79;57;WSW;9;35%;0%;4
Ellington;Partly sunny;82;72;S;11;67%;16%;4
Falfurrias;Partly sunny, warm;88;72;SSE;9;69%;9%;3
Fort Hood;Periods of sun;81;67;S;15;72%;57%;3
Fort Worth;A stray p.m. shower;80;62;SSW;13;69%;73%;2
Fort Worth Alliance;A stray p.m. shower;81;60;SSW;17;71%;73%;2
Fort Worth Nas;A stray p.m. shower;82;62;SSW;17;66%;73%;2
Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny;81;63;SSW;15;71%;58%;2
Fredericksburg;Clouds and sun, nice;77;67;S;11;75%;58%;3
Gainesville;An afternoon shower;76;56;WNW;14;81%;73%;1
Galveston;Sun and clouds;83;75;S;13;73%;21%;4
Gatesville;Partly sunny;81;68;S;11;76%;57%;3
Georgetown;Partly sunny, humid;81;70;S;11;76%;57%;2
Giddings;Humid with some sun;82;68;S;9;76%;19%;2
Gilmer;Clouds and sun;80;68;S;9;77%;57%;2
Graham;An afternoon shower;82;54;NNE;9;65%;73%;4
Granbury;Clouds and sun;83;62;SSW;11;67%;59%;2
Grand Prairie;A quick p.m. shower;79;64;SSW;13;78%;73%;2
Greenville;Partly sunny, breezy;80;65;SSW;14;69%;66%;2
Guadalupe Pass;Partly sunny, windy;74;49;W;22;45%;0%;5
Hamilton;Partly sunny, humid;81;65;S;13;75%;58%;3
Harlingen;Partly sunny;87;71;SSE;15;66%;13%;3
Hearne;Partly sunny, humid;83;69;S;11;74%;56%;2
Hebbronville;Partly sunny;86;70;SSE;9;70%;10%;4
Henderson;Partly sunny;81;68;S;9;72%;56%;3
Hereford;Partly sunny, cooler;65;39;E;11;49%;27%;4
Hillsboro;Partly sunny;80;67;S;15;74%;57%;2
Hondo;Fog in the morning;84;70;SE;9;75%;25%;2
Houston;Clouds and sun;84;71;S;8;74%;16%;4
Houston (Hobby Airport);Clouds and sun;83;69;S;12;67%;16%;4
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Sunny intervals;84;70;S;9;66%;15%;4
Houston / Southwest Airport;Clouds and sun;83;67;S;9;73%;36%;4
Houston Clover;Sunny intervals;83;69;S;11;72%;16%;4
Houston Hooks;Partly sunny;85;70;S;10;71%;16%;4
Houston Hull;Clouds and sun;85;72;S;12;68%;15%;4
Houston Intercontinental;Clouds and sun;84;68;S;12;73%;16%;4
Huntsville;Partly sunny, humid;84;70;S;9;69%;16%;2
Ingleside;Clouds and sun;85;74;SSE;13;72%;35%;4
Jacksonville;Partly sunny;80;68;S;10;74%;56%;2
Jasper;Fog in the morning;83;66;S;7;75%;27%;3
Junction;Clouds and sun;81;66;S;12;74%;60%;5
Kellyusa Airport;Areas of morning fog;83;68;SSE;9;75%;16%;2
Kerrville;Fog in the morning;77;67;S;10;82%;45%;2
Killeen;Periods of sun;81;67;S;15;72%;57%;3
Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly sunny, breezy;82;67;S;15;73%;57%;3
Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny;87;70;SSE;14;68%;11%;3
La Grange;Fog in the morning;85;71;S;9;78%;15%;2
Lago Vista;Partly sunny, humid;81;68;S;11;76%;57%;2
Lancaster;Partly sunny;79;64;S;12;78%;58%;2
Laredo;Partly sunny, humid;87;69;SSE;10;68%;0%;5
Llano;Clouds and sun;83;68;S;9;71%;58%;3
Longview;Clouds and sunshine;82;68;S;11;71%;57%;3
Lubbock;Partly sunny, nice;73;45;E;8;50%;26%;4
Lufkin;Partly sunny, humid;82;65;S;11;75%;14%;3
Mcallen;Partly sunny;90;73;SSE;15;68%;11%;5
Mcgregor;Partly sunny;81;69;S;17;76%;56%;2
Mckinney;A stray p.m. shower;80;62;SSW;17;76%;74%;2
Mesquite;Partly sunny;79;64;S;13;76%;58%;2
Midland;Partly sunny, nice;86;57;WSW;11;55%;29%;4
Midland Airpark;Partly sunny, nice;86;57;WSW;11;55%;29%;4
Midlothian;Partly sunny;79;65;S;16;79%;58%;2
Mineola;Partly sunny;80;68;SSW;10;78%;58%;2
Mineral Wells;A quick p.m. shower;83;57;WNW;14;67%;74%;2
Mount Pleasant;Clouds and sun;80;67;S;10;70%;59%;2
Nacogdoches;Clouds and sun;81;68;S;10;71%;12%;4
New Braunfels;Areas of morning fog;84;71;SSE;10;74%;33%;2
Odessa;Partly sunny, warm;84;57;SSW;11;46%;27%;4
Orange;Fog in the morning;82;71;S;9;73%;20%;4
Palacios;Partly sunny;84;75;S;13;77%;19%;4
Palestine;Partly sunny;81;69;S;9;74%;66%;2
Pampa;Partly sunny, cooler;62;40;NE;15;53%;65%;4
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly sunny, cooler;63;36;NE;16;53%;76%;4
Paris;Mostly cloudy;78;63;SSW;14;71%;70%;1
Pecos;Partly sunny;85;58;WSW;9;40%;4%;4
Perryton;Partly sunny, cooler;62;41;NE;15;57%;70%;4
Plainview;Partly sunny, cooler;66;41;ENE;9;51%;64%;4
Pleasanton;Areas of morning fog;85;70;SSE;7;74%;13%;3
Port Aransas;Clouds and sun;80;74;SSE;11;86%;16%;4
Port Isabel;Sunny intervals;85;76;SSE;14;74%;16%;5
Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;84;75;SSE;11;74%;16%;3
Randolph AFB;Areas of morning fog;83;68;S;11;75%;33%;2
Robstown;Sunny intervals;86;70;SSE;14;68%;11%;3
Rockport;Clouds and sun;82;74;SSE;11;80%;16%;4
Rocksprings;Fog in the morning;75;65;SSE;11;85%;47%;4
San Angelo;Breezy with some sun;83;60;SSW;16;69%;62%;4
San Antonio;Fog in the morning;83;71;SSE;9;77%;16%;2
San Antonio Stinson;Areas of morning fog;87;70;SSE;9;64%;13%;2
San Marcos;Areas of morning fog;83;70;S;11;74%;17%;2
Seminole;Partly sunny;80;50;E;8;44%;7%;4
Sherman-Denison;A stray p.m. shower;76;57;SSW;17;78%;74%;1
Snyder;Periods of sun, nice;79;50;ENE;10;63%;60%;4
Sonora;Partly sunny;78;65;S;11;76%;61%;4
Stephenville;Sun and clouds;82;59;SSW;10;69%;59%;4
Sulphur Springs;Periods of sun;80;68;SSW;14;70%;66%;2
Sweetwater;Periods of sun;82;53;ENE;14;59%;59%;4
Temple;Partly sunny, breezy;81;68;S;17;76%;56%;2
Terrell;Partly sunny;80;66;S;13;76%;59%;2
Tyler;Clouds and sun;81;69;S;13;74%;57%;2
Uvalde;Areas of morning fog;81;67;ESE;7;86%;31%;4
Vernon;An afternoon shower;76;51;NNE;10;52%;55%;4
Victoria;Clouds and sunshine;85;72;SSE;10;79%;13%;3
Waco;Partly sunny;81;69;S;17;73%;56%;2
Weslaco;Partly sunny;88;73;SSE;11;69%;9%;3
Wharton;Clouds and sun;84;70;SSE;9;79%;17%;4
Wichita Falls;An afternoon shower;78;52;NNW;15;69%;73%;3
Wink;Partly sunny;85;58;SW;10;50%;5%;4
Zapata;Sun and clouds, warm;88;71;SE;7;70%;4%;5
