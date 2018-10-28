TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Monday, October 29, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Sunny and very warm;83;60;SSW;8;64%;0%;4
Abilene Dyess;Sunny and pleasant;81;59;SSW;8;56%;0%;4
Alice;Sunny and nice;82;64;SSE;6;72%;0%;5
Alpine;Sunny and pleasant;81;53;SSW;7;38%;0%;5
Amarillo;Plenty of sun;71;48;SSE;9;56%;2%;4
Angleton;Plenty of sun;82;63;SSW;6;71%;0%;5
Arlington;Sunny and very warm;84;61;SSW;7;58%;1%;4
Austin;Sunny and pleasant;84;63;SSW;3;58%;0%;4
Austin Bergstrom;Plenty of sun;85;62;SSW;8;63%;0%;4
Bay;Plenty of sun;82;65;SSW;6;73%;0%;5
Beaumont;Sunny and nice;84;61;SW;6;69%;1%;4
Beeville;Sunny;83;64;SSE;5;73%;0%;5
Borger;Plenty of sunshine;71;51;SSE;7;53%;2%;4
Bowie;Sunny and warm;80;58;ESE;5;65%;1%;4
Breckenridge;Sunny and beautiful;84;59;S;6;57%;1%;4
Brenham;Sunny and pleasant;85;63;SSW;6;63%;0%;4
Bridgeport;Sunny and very warm;83;57;SSW;5;65%;1%;4
Brownsville;Plenty of sunshine;87;69;SE;8;67%;0%;5
Brownwood;Sunny and pleasant;83;55;S;6;61%;1%;4
Burnet;Sunny and delightful;83;60;SSW;6;57%;1%;4
Canadian;Sunny, not as warm;71;47;SE;8;55%;3%;4
Castroville;Plenty of sunshine;83;62;SSE;6;64%;1%;5
Childress;Plenty of sunshine;75;52;E;6;56%;2%;4
Cleburne;Sunny and nice;83;59;SSW;7;64%;0%;4
College Station;Sunny and beautiful;84;62;SSW;7;68%;0%;4
Comanche;Sunny and nice;84;59;SSW;7;58%;1%;4
Conroe;Sunny and pleasant;84;60;SSW;6;64%;0%;4
Corpus Christi;Sunny and pleasant;82;67;SSE;7;71%;0%;5
Corsicana;Sunny and pleasant;84;61;SSW;7;63%;1%;4
Cotulla;Sunny and pleasant;82;64;SE;6;72%;0%;5
Dalhart;Plenty of sunshine;70;42;SSW;11;50%;3%;4
Dallas Love;Sunny and very warm;85;62;SSW;6;63%;1%;4
Dallas Redbird;Sunny and pleasant;83;61;SSW;7;64%;1%;4
Dallas/Ft Worth;Sunny, nice and warm;84;62;SSW;7;63%;1%;4
Decatur;Sunny and very warm;83;59;S;6;57%;1%;4
Del Rio;Sunny and nice;82;62;SE;6;76%;0%;5
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Sunny and pleasant;81;61;SE;8;72%;0%;5
Denton;Sunny and very warm;83;59;S;7;61%;1%;4
Dryden;Sunny and pleasant;81;57;ESE;5;63%;0%;5
Dumas;Sunny, not as warm;68;44;S;10;60%;2%;4
Edinburg;Plenty of sunshine;87;68;SE;7;64%;0%;5
El Paso;Sunny and delightful;80;54;SE;4;34%;0%;5
Ellington;Sunny and pleasant;81;64;SW;5;66%;0%;5
Falfurrias;Plenty of sunshine;86;66;SE;6;63%;0%;5
Fort Hood;Sunny and nice;83;60;SSW;7;63%;0%;4
Fort Worth;Sunny and very warm;84;61;SSW;7;54%;1%;4
Fort Worth Alliance;Sunny and very warm;84;61;SSW;7;62%;1%;4
Fort Worth Nas;Sunny and very warm;85;62;SSW;7;59%;1%;4
Fort Worth Spinks;Sunny and very warm;84;60;SSW;6;63%;1%;4
Fredericksburg;Sunny and pleasant;80;60;SSW;7;61%;1%;5
Gainesville;Sunny and warm;81;57;E;6;61%;0%;4
Galveston;Sunny and pleasant;81;69;SW;7;75%;0%;5
Gatesville;Sunny and pleasant;83;59;SSW;7;57%;0%;4
Georgetown;Sunny and nice;84;61;SSW;7;58%;0%;4
Giddings;Sunny and beautiful;83;60;SSW;6;65%;0%;4
Gilmer;Sunny and very warm;83;59;SSW;5;70%;0%;4
Graham;Sunny and very warm;83;58;S;5;59%;1%;4
Granbury;Sunny and very warm;85;59;SSW;6;56%;0%;4
Grand Prairie;Sunny and very warm;84;61;SSW;7;69%;1%;4
Greenville;Sunny and beautiful;84;60;S;6;58%;1%;4
Guadalupe Pass;Sunny and breezy;76;55;WSW;15;42%;0%;5
Hamilton;Sunny and pleasant;83;59;SSW;7;58%;1%;4
Harlingen;Sunny and pleasant;87;66;SSE;9;63%;0%;5
Hearne;Sunny and nice;84;60;SSW;6;64%;0%;4
Hebbronville;Nice with sunshine;82;65;SE;6;64%;0%;5
Henderson;Sunny and pleasant;83;58;SW;6;68%;1%;4
Hereford;Plenty of sun;73;48;S;7;53%;2%;4
Hillsboro;Sunny and pleasant;84;60;SSW;7;58%;0%;4
Hondo;Plenty of sunshine;83;62;S;6;66%;1%;5
Houston;Sunny;84;63;SSW;5;64%;0%;4
Houston (Hobby Airport);Abundant sunshine;83;63;SSW;7;64%;0%;5
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Plenty of sun;83;65;SSW;4;63%;0%;5
Houston / Southwest Airport;Sunny and pleasant;81;61;SSW;4;71%;0%;5
Houston Clover;Plenty of sun;83;63;SW;6;69%;0%;5
Houston Hooks;Plenty of sun;84;62;SSW;5;68%;0%;4
Houston Hull;Plenty of sun;84;64;SSW;7;67%;0%;5
Houston Intercontinental;Brilliant sunshine;83;63;SSW;7;70%;0%;4
Huntsville;Sunny and pleasant;84;63;SSW;6;60%;0%;4
Ingleside;Sunny and nice;81;70;S;5;73%;0%;5
Jacksonville;Sunny and pleasant;82;61;SSW;6;66%;2%;4
Jasper;Sunny and very warm;85;55;SW;5;67%;2%;4
Junction;Sunny and nice;82;59;SSW;6;65%;1%;5
Kellyusa Airport;Sunny and pleasant;81;63;S;6;68%;1%;5
Kerrville;Sunny and nice;80;59;S;7;65%;0%;5
Killeen;Sunny and nice;83;60;SSW;7;63%;0%;4
Killeen/Ft Hood;Sunny and pleasant;83;59;SSW;7;64%;0%;4
Kingsville Nas;Sunny and nice;84;66;SSE;7;70%;0%;5
La Grange;Sunny and pleasant;84;63;S;5;71%;0%;5
Lago Vista;Sunny and pleasant;83;62;SSW;5;66%;0%;4
Lancaster;Sunny and nice;83;60;SSW;6;61%;1%;4
Laredo;Sunny and nice;83;66;SSE;9;66%;0%;5
Llano;Sunny, nice and warm;86;59;SSW;5;58%;1%;4
Longview;Sunny and pleasant;84;59;SSW;6;68%;0%;4
Lubbock;Plenty of sunshine;79;50;SE;7;51%;0%;4
Lufkin;Sunny and nice;83;58;SW;6;70%;0%;4
Mcallen;Sunny and pleasant;88;69;SE;7;67%;0%;5
Mcgregor;Sunny, nice and warm;84;59;SSW;8;68%;0%;4
Mckinney;Sunny, nice and warm;83;60;SSW;6;69%;1%;4
Mesquite;Sunny and pleasant;83;60;SSW;6;62%;1%;4
Midland;Sunny and pleasant;82;59;S;6;62%;0%;4
Midland Airpark;Sunny and pleasant;82;59;S;6;62%;0%;4
Midlothian;Sunny and pleasant;83;60;SSW;5;71%;1%;4
Mineola;Sunny and pleasant;83;58;SSW;6;69%;1%;4
Mineral Wells;Sunny and pleasant;83;58;S;6;63%;1%;4
Mount Pleasant;Sunny and pleasant;82;58;SW;6;66%;2%;4
Nacogdoches;Sunny and nice;83;58;SSW;7;64%;0%;4
New Braunfels;Plenty of sunshine;84;63;S;7;60%;0%;5
Odessa;Sunny and pleasant;81;57;S;7;48%;0%;4
Orange;Sunny and pleasant;83;60;SW;6;65%;1%;4
Palacios;Sunny and pleasant;80;68;S;7;80%;0%;5
Palestine;Sunny and pleasant;83;60;SSW;5;65%;2%;4
Pampa;Sunny, not as warm;70;49;SSE;9;52%;2%;4
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Plenty of sunshine;71;48;S;8;52%;2%;4
Paris;Sunny and nice;81;58;E;6;60%;3%;4
Pecos;Sunny and delightful;84;49;SSE;5;46%;0%;4
Perryton;Sunny, not as warm;69;48;SSE;9;54%;2%;4
Plainview;Plenty of sunshine;74;46;SSE;6;52%;2%;4
Pleasanton;Plenty of sun;84;63;SSE;5;66%;1%;5
Port Aransas;Sunny and nice;78;72;SSE;7;79%;0%;5
Port Isabel;Brilliant sunshine;84;72;SE;9;66%;0%;5
Port Lavaca;Plenty of sunshine;82;68;S;6;71%;0%;5
Randolph AFB;Sunny and nice;81;63;SSW;7;67%;1%;5
Robstown;Sunny and nice;82;65;SSE;6;71%;0%;5
Rockport;Sunny and pleasant;80;71;SSE;7;75%;0%;5
Rocksprings;Sunny and nice;78;60;SSE;8;65%;0%;5
San Angelo;Sunny and nice;84;59;SSW;8;64%;0%;4
San Antonio;Plenty of sunshine;83;64;S;7;62%;1%;5
San Antonio Stinson;Plenty of sunshine;84;64;S;5;59%;1%;5
San Marcos;Plenty of sunshine;84;63;SSW;8;60%;0%;5
Seminole;Plenty of sunshine;81;49;S;6;47%;2%;4
Sherman-Denison;Sunny and warm;80;58;SE;5;67%;0%;4
Snyder;Plenty of sunshine;79;55;S;7;67%;0%;4
Sonora;Sunny and pleasant;80;59;S;8;62%;2%;5
Stephenville;Sunny and very warm;83;59;SW;1;64%;1%;4
Sulphur Springs;Sunny and very warm;83;60;SSW;7;62%;1%;4
Sweetwater;Plenty of sun;82;59;S;9;57%;0%;4
Temple;Sunny and pleasant;83;59;SSW;8;67%;0%;4
Terrell;Sunny and pleasant;83;59;SSW;6;65%;1%;4
Tyler;Sunny and nice;83;60;SSW;7;67%;1%;4
Uvalde;Sunny and nice;81;62;SE;6;71%;0%;5
Vernon;Plenty of sunshine;79;55;E;6;51%;0%;4
Victoria;Plenty of sunshine;84;65;S;6;73%;0%;5
Waco;Sunny and pleasant;85;59;SSW;7;64%;0%;4
Weslaco;Plenty of sun;87;67;SE;7;65%;0%;5
Wharton;Sunny and pleasant;82;62;SSW;5;74%;0%;5
Wichita Falls;Plenty of sun;78;57;E;7;64%;1%;4
Wink;Sunny and pleasant;82;51;SSE;5;56%;0%;4
Zapata;Sunshine;83;67;SE;6;71%;0%;5
_____
