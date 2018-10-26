TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Saturday, October 27, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Sunny and beautiful;75;57;SSW;5;67%;1%;4
Abilene Dyess;Sunny and pleasant;73;55;SSW;4;59%;1%;4
Alice;A passing shower;73;56;S;3;74%;57%;3
Alpine;Partly sunny;74;48;S;5;51%;25%;5
Amarillo;Sunny and nice;73;46;SW;8;51%;2%;4
Angleton;Mostly sunny, nice;75;52;NW;7;69%;5%;5
Arlington;Sunny;71;54;SW;6;66%;2%;4
Austin;Mostly sunny;76;57;WSW;2;66%;6%;5
Austin Bergstrom;Mostly sunny;78;55;SW;5;69%;6%;5
Bay;Mostly sunny;74;53;NW;6;72%;6%;5
Beaumont;Mostly sunny;73;53;NW;7;67%;6%;5
Beeville;Partly sunny;74;56;E;4;81%;29%;3
Borger;Nice with sunshine;74;48;WSW;7;49%;3%;4
Bowie;Sunny;70;53;WSW;5;71%;1%;4
Breckenridge;Sunny and pleasant;75;55;SSW;4;64%;0%;4
Brenham;Mostly sunny, nice;74;55;NW;6;70%;4%;5
Bridgeport;Nice with sunshine;72;53;WSW;4;68%;0%;4
Brownsville;Mostly cloudy;79;62;NNE;7;76%;57%;3
Brownwood;Nice with sunshine;76;51;SW;5;66%;1%;4
Burnet;Mostly sunny;75;53;W;5;64%;4%;5
Canadian;Nice with sunshine;76;46;W;7;56%;3%;4
Castroville;Clouds and sun;79;56;NE;4;64%;27%;5
Childress;Sunshine and warmer;76;52;WSW;6;58%;3%;4
Cleburne;Nice with sunshine;72;55;WSW;7;71%;2%;4
College Station;Mostly sunny, nice;73;55;WSW;7;73%;4%;4
Comanche;Sunny and warmer;75;55;WSW;6;65%;1%;4
Conroe;Mostly sunny;72;51;NW;6;68%;4%;5
Corpus Christi;A passing shower;73;58;SW;5;74%;57%;4
Corsicana;Sunshine;71;54;WSW;5;66%;5%;4
Cotulla;Periods of sun;76;56;SW;2;81%;49%;4
Dalhart;Sunny and pleasant;73;42;WNW;8;46%;1%;4
Dallas Love;Sunny;72;56;WSW;8;68%;3%;4
Dallas Redbird;Sunny;70;56;WSW;8;71%;3%;4
Dallas/Ft Worth;Sunny;71;55;WSW;8;67%;3%;4
Decatur;Sunshine and nice;71;53;WSW;5;67%;0%;4
Del Rio;Mostly cloudy;77;56;SSW;3;82%;30%;3
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly cloudy;76;55;S;4;78%;30%;3
Denton;Sunny and warmer;71;52;WSW;7;66%;2%;4
Dryden;Clouds and sun;76;56;SSW;5;74%;22%;5
Dumas;Mostly sunny;71;44;W;8;53%;2%;4
Edinburg;Mostly cloudy;80;61;NE;6;70%;41%;3
El Paso;Mostly sunny, nice;76;51;NNE;6;39%;0%;5
Ellington;Mostly sunny;72;56;NW;6;64%;4%;5
Falfurrias;Periods of sun;77;58;WNW;5;70%;30%;3
Fort Hood;Sunshine, pleasant;74;56;WSW;5;66%;5%;4
Fort Worth;Sunny and pleasant;72;54;SW;6;59%;2%;4
Fort Worth Alliance;Sunshine and nice;72;56;WSW;8;66%;2%;4
Fort Worth Nas;Sunlit and nice;73;57;WSW;7;62%;0%;4
Fort Worth Spinks;Sunny;72;56;WSW;6;67%;2%;4
Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny, nice;75;52;WNW;6;66%;6%;5
Gainesville;Sunshine;70;52;WSW;6;71%;1%;4
Galveston;Sunshine, pleasant;74;63;NW;10;70%;4%;5
Gatesville;Sunny and pleasant;73;55;W;6;66%;3%;4
Georgetown;Mostly sunny, nice;75;55;WNW;6;66%;6%;5
Giddings;Mostly sunny;73;53;NNW;5;73%;5%;5
Gilmer;Sunshine;66;50;W;6;76%;6%;4
Graham;Sunny and pleasant;74;52;SW;5;65%;0%;4
Granbury;Sunny and pleasant;74;54;WSW;5;64%;0%;4
Grand Prairie;Sunny;71;55;SW;6;65%;3%;4
Greenville;Sunshine;70;52;WSW;5;63%;5%;4
Guadalupe Pass;Sunny and breezy;69;52;W;13;53%;25%;5
Hamilton;Sunny and nice;74;55;WSW;6;67%;2%;4
Harlingen;Mostly cloudy;78;59;N;7;69%;37%;4
Hearne;Mostly sunny;72;52;WNW;6;72%;4%;4
Hebbronville;Periods of sun;74;56;WNW;5;73%;35%;3
Henderson;Abundant sunshine;67;49;WNW;6;71%;5%;4
Hereford;Sunny and beautiful;73;44;WSW;6;50%;2%;4
Hillsboro;Sunshine and warmer;72;54;WSW;6;64%;3%;4
Hondo;Clouds and sun, nice;80;56;NE;3;71%;27%;5
Houston;Mostly sunny, nice;75;55;NNW;7;66%;4%;5
Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly sunny, nice;75;55;NW;9;63%;4%;5
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly sunny, nice;73;56;NW;5;64%;4%;5
Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly sunny, nice;73;52;NNW;5;71%;4%;5
Houston Clover;Sunshine, pleasant;74;54;NW;7;69%;4%;5
Houston Hooks;Nice with sunshine;74;54;NW;6;69%;4%;5
Houston Hull;Mostly sunny, nice;75;55;NW;8;67%;4%;5
Houston Intercontinental;Mostly sunny, nice;74;54;NW;8;72%;4%;5
Huntsville;Mostly sunny;71;55;WNW;7;69%;4%;4
Ingleside;A passing shower;74;60;N;3;73%;57%;3
Jacksonville;Sunshine;68;53;WNW;6;72%;5%;4
Jasper;Abundant sunshine;70;49;WNW;7;72%;6%;4
Junction;Sunny and nice;77;52;SW;4;70%;10%;5
Kellyusa Airport;Clouds and sun, nice;76;55;NE;3;74%;28%;5
Kerrville;Clouds and sun;77;51;NNW;5;66%;9%;5
Killeen;Sunshine, pleasant;74;56;WSW;5;66%;5%;4
Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny;75;54;WSW;5;68%;5%;4
Kingsville Nas;Periods of sun;74;57;SE;5;72%;30%;3
La Grange;Sunshine, pleasant;75;55;N;4;76%;4%;5
Lago Vista;Mostly sunny, warmer;75;56;W;3;73%;5%;5
Lancaster;Sunny;70;54;WSW;6;68%;4%;4
Laredo;Spotty showers;77;59;SE;6;73%;85%;3
Llano;Mostly sunny, nice;78;52;W;5;66%;3%;5
Longview;Sunny;67;50;W;7;71%;5%;4
Lubbock;Sunny and pleasant;74;48;SSW;6;54%;2%;4
Lufkin;Sunny;68;51;WNW;7;75%;5%;4
Mcallen;Mostly cloudy;81;62;NE;5;71%;54%;4
Mcgregor;Sunshine;73;56;WSW;6;73%;4%;4
Mckinney;Sunny;69;52;WSW;8;74%;4%;4
Mesquite;Sunny;69;53;WSW;6;66%;4%;4
Midland;Sunny and delightful;76;54;SW;2;63%;5%;5
Midland Airpark;Sunny and delightful;76;54;SW;2;63%;5%;5
Midlothian;Sunny;70;55;WSW;6;75%;3%;4
Mineola;Abundant sunshine;68;51;WSW;7;76%;5%;4
Mineral Wells;Warmer with sunshine;73;54;WSW;7;65%;1%;4
Mount Pleasant;Sunshine;67;48;W;8;69%;7%;4
Nacogdoches;Sunny;67;49;WNW;6;71%;5%;4
New Braunfels;Partly sunny;79;55;NNW;5;66%;8%;5
Odessa;Sunny and pleasant;76;52;S;6;52%;6%;5
Orange;Mostly sunny;72;52;NW;6;65%;6%;5
Palacios;Mostly sunny, nice;73;56;WNW;6;77%;11%;5
Palestine;Brilliant sunshine;68;51;WNW;6;71%;5%;4
Pampa;Sunny and pleasant;74;48;W;8;52%;2%;4
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny and pleasant;75;45;WNW;6;51%;2%;4
Paris;Sunny;66;49;WSW;8;66%;7%;4
Pecos;Sunny and pleasant;77;49;SSE;5;59%;3%;5
Perryton;Sunny and pleasant;74;46;WNW;8;54%;2%;4
Plainview;Sunshine and nice;72;45;SW;6;58%;2%;4
Pleasanton;Clouds and sun, nice;78;57;ENE;3;70%;10%;5
Port Aransas;Partly sunny;73;65;N;7;77%;43%;3
Port Isabel;Mostly cloudy;78;67;NNE;9;72%;39%;3
Port Lavaca;Periods of sunshine;75;57;NNE;5;74%;15%;4
Randolph AFB;Clouds and sun, nice;76;56;ENE;4;73%;9%;5
Robstown;A passing shower;73;56;S;4;74%;58%;3
Rockport;Periods of sun, nice;74;62;NNE;6;75%;28%;3
Rocksprings;Clouds and sun;75;54;E;5;68%;21%;5
San Angelo;Sunny and pleasant;77;53;SSW;3;66%;7%;5
San Antonio;Some sun, pleasant;78;57;NNE;4;66%;28%;5
San Antonio Stinson;Sunny intervals;79;57;ENE;3;64%;28%;5
San Marcos;Mostly sunny, nice;78;55;NW;5;64%;6%;5
Seminole;Sunny and nice;74;48;SSW;5;54%;4%;4
Sherman-Denison;Sunny;68;53;WSW;7;75%;2%;4
Snyder;Sunny and beautiful;74;52;SSW;5;59%;0%;4
Sonora;Sunny and nice;77;53;SE;5;64%;18%;5
Stephenville;Sunny and nice;73;56;WSW;0;65%;0%;4
Sulphur Springs;Brilliant sunshine;68;52;WSW;8;70%;7%;4
Sweetwater;Sunny and pleasant;74;55;SSW;5;58%;0%;4
Temple;Mostly sunny;74;54;WSW;6;71%;6%;4
Terrell;Sunshine;70;52;WSW;6;67%;5%;4
Tyler;Sunny;68;52;W;7;71%;5%;4
Uvalde;Mostly cloudy;76;56;NE;4;73%;28%;4
Vernon;Sunlit and nice;76;52;SW;6;55%;2%;4
Victoria;Clouds and sun, nice;76;55;NNE;5;77%;15%;4
Waco;Sunny;73;54;WSW;6;69%;4%;4
Weslaco;Mostly cloudy;79;60;NE;6;72%;55%;3
Wharton;Mostly sunny;74;53;N;5;73%;7%;5
Wichita Falls;Sunny and nice;73;54;WSW;7;67%;1%;4
Wink;Sunny and nice;76;51;S;4;65%;4%;5
Zapata;A p.m. shower or two;78;60;NNE;5;74%;65%;2
