TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Thursday, October 11, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Sunny and delightful;70;48;E;7;65%;0%;5
Abilene Dyess;Sunny and delightful;70;48;E;7;60%;0%;5
Alice;Clouds and sun;90;65;ENE;9;65%;42%;5
Alpine;Sunny and nice;78;53;S;6;35%;2%;6
Amarillo;Sunshine;66;43;SE;7;69%;1%;5
Angleton;A morning t-storm;89;63;N;8;70%;56%;5
Arlington;Turning sunny;74;54;N;8;75%;7%;5
Austin;Clearing, less humid;82;59;NNE;6;60%;8%;6
Austin Bergstrom;Clouds, then sun;84;57;NNE;10;62%;8%;6
Bay;Decreasing clouds;87;62;N;8;70%;15%;6
Beaumont;A morning t-storm;88;63;NNW;6;74%;56%;6
Beeville;Humid with clearing;87;63;NNE;7;81%;38%;6
Borger;Sunny;64;43;SE;6;69%;1%;5
Bowie;Sunny and pleasant;70;47;NNE;8;68%;7%;5
Breckenridge;Plenty of sunshine;73;51;NE;7;66%;3%;5
Brenham;Decreasing clouds;84;60;N;6;72%;12%;6
Bridgeport;Sunny and nice;72;47;N;7;64%;6%;5
Brownsville;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;75;ENE;6;79%;65%;6
Brownwood;Plenty of sunshine;77;52;ENE;6;65%;3%;5
Burnet;Turning sunny;80;56;NE;7;60%;4%;6
Canadian;Sunny;63;42;E;8;72%;1%;5
Castroville;Turning sunny, humid;86;62;ENE;6;56%;6%;6
Childress;Sunny and pleasant;67;45;ESE;6;67%;0%;5
Cleburne;Clearing, less humid;76;54;N;9;77%;7%;5
College Station;Decreasing clouds;80;58;N;11;72%;10%;6
Comanche;Sunny;76;52;NE;9;69%;4%;5
Conroe;Clearing, less humid;85;59;N;6;71%;13%;6
Corpus Christi;Clouds and sun;89;68;NE;9;69%;36%;5
Corsicana;Turning sunny;79;55;N;8;75%;11%;5
Cotulla;Decreasing clouds;88;63;ENE;7;65%;13%;6
Dalhart;Abundant sunshine;63;40;ESE;9;64%;25%;5
Dallas Love;Turning sunny;75;55;N;10;64%;8%;5
Dallas Redbird;Turning sunny;73;52;N;12;64%;8%;5
Dallas/Ft Worth;Turning sunny;74;52;N;12;62%;8%;5
Decatur;Sunny and pleasant;72;51;N;8;73%;7%;5
Del Rio;Mostly sunny;87;63;SE;3;61%;5%;6
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny;87;63;ESE;4;57%;4%;6
Denton;Partly sunny, nice;73;50;N;10;74%;7%;5
Dryden;Plenty of sunshine;81;61;ESE;5;38%;2%;6
Dumas;Sunny;62;41;ESE;7;72%;25%;5
Edinburg;A t-storm in spots;93;74;E;6;69%;64%;6
El Paso;Sunny and pleasant;77;55;ESE;6;34%;0%;6
Ellington;A morning t-storm;88;63;NNW;8;66%;56%;6
Falfurrias;A t-storm around;90;69;ENE;5;72%;55%;5
Fort Hood;Clouds, then sun;78;55;NNE;10;62%;5%;5
Fort Worth;Clearing;75;53;N;9;68%;7%;5
Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny, nice;74;50;N;12;60%;7%;5
Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny, nice;76;55;N;11;55%;7%;5
Fort Worth Spinks;Clearing;75;53;N;10;62%;7%;5
Fredericksburg;Turning sunny;79;55;ENE;7;53%;4%;6
Gainesville;Partly sunny, nice;71;49;N;8;80%;7%;5
Galveston;A morning t-storm;88;71;NNW;11;77%;56%;5
Gatesville;Turning sunny;78;54;N;8;68%;5%;5
Georgetown;Clearing, less humid;81;56;NNE;8;65%;6%;6
Giddings;Decreasing clouds;81;57;N;7;73%;12%;6
Gilmer;Clearing and humid;78;53;NNW;6;83%;28%;5
Graham;Sunny and pleasant;72;49;NE;6;71%;5%;5
Granbury;Clouds, then sun;76;52;NNE;7;68%;6%;5
Grand Prairie;Clouds, then sun;74;55;N;8;70%;8%;5
Greenville;Clearing;77;53;N;7;67%;10%;5
Guadalupe Pass;Sunny, breezy, nice;74;53;NNW;16;38%;1%;6
Hamilton;Clearing, less humid;77;53;NNE;8;69%;5%;5
Harlingen;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;73;E;8;74%;65%;6
Hearne;Clearing, less humid;80;56;N;7;76%;9%;5
Hebbronville;A t-storm around;88;67;E;7;73%;55%;4
Henderson;Clearing and humid;81;54;NNW;5;76%;28%;5
Hereford;Sunny;68;45;S;6;64%;3%;5
Hillsboro;Turning sunny;76;55;N;8;72%;8%;5
Hondo;Turning sunny;87;62;ENE;7;57%;6%;6
Houston;A morning t-storm;88;64;N;7;69%;56%;6
Houston (Hobby Airport);A morning t-storm;87;63;NNW;9;67%;56%;5
Houston / Dunn Helistop;A morning t-storm;89;63;NNW;5;63%;56%;6
Houston / Southwest Airport;A morning t-storm;87;61;NNW;7;71%;56%;6
Houston Clover;A morning t-storm;89;63;NNW;9;70%;56%;6
Houston Hooks;Clearing;85;60;NNW;8;70%;15%;6
Houston Hull;A morning t-storm;88;64;NNW;9;67%;56%;6
Houston Intercontinental;A morning t-storm;87;60;NNW;9;72%;56%;6
Huntsville;Decreasing clouds;82;59;N;6;74%;12%;5
Ingleside;Partly sunny;89;71;NE;8;68%;33%;6
Jacksonville;Decreasing clouds;80;56;NNW;5;78%;23%;5
Jasper;A morning t-storm;85;55;NNW;5;75%;60%;5
Junction;Plenty of sunshine;81;55;E;5;60%;3%;6
Kellyusa Airport;Clearing;85;62;NE;7;61%;7%;6
Kerrville;Clouds, then sun;81;56;ENE;6;55%;5%;6
Killeen;Clouds, then sun;78;55;NNE;10;62%;5%;5
Killeen/Ft Hood;Turning sunny;78;54;NNE;10;65%;5%;5
Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny;92;68;E;8;66%;44%;5
La Grange;Decreasing clouds;84;59;N;6;74%;13%;6
Lago Vista;Clearing, less humid;80;58;NE;6;68%;5%;6
Lancaster;Turning sunny;75;54;N;8;77%;9%;5
Laredo;Humid with some sun;88;69;ESE;6;68%;44%;5
Llano;Turning sunny;81;54;ENE;6;58%;4%;6
Longview;Humid with clearing;81;55;NNW;6;77%;28%;5
Lubbock;Sunny and pleasant;70;48;SSE;6;66%;4%;5
Lufkin;A morning t-storm;83;58;NNW;7;72%;58%;5
Mcallen;A p.m. t-storm;95;74;SSE;8;68%;73%;6
Mcgregor;Turning sunny;77;54;N;11;68%;7%;5
Mckinney;Turning sunny;72;51;N;11;69%;8%;5
Mesquite;Turning sunny;75;54;N;8;75%;9%;5
Midland;Sunny and nice;76;55;SE;4;62%;9%;5
Midland Airpark;Sunny and nice;76;55;SE;4;62%;9%;5
Midlothian;Turning sunny;73;53;N;10;72%;8%;5
Mineola;Clearing and humid;77;53;NNW;6;82%;20%;5
Mineral Wells;Sunny and pleasant;74;50;N;10;58%;8%;5
Mount Pleasant;Clearing and humid;77;52;NNW;7;76%;23%;5
Nacogdoches;A morning t-storm;82;55;NNW;5;74%;58%;5
New Braunfels;Turning sunny;85;60;NE;7;64%;7%;6
Odessa;Sunny and beautiful;76;56;E;5;47%;10%;5
Orange;A morning t-storm;88;62;NNW;6;71%;55%;5
Palacios;Decreasing clouds;88;64;N;10;73%;15%;6
Palestine;Decreasing clouds;80;55;N;6;79%;20%;5
Pampa;Brilliant sunshine;63;43;SE;8;68%;1%;5
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunshine, but cool;63;39;E;5;63%;1%;5
Paris;Turning sunny;74;51;NNW;9;76%;21%;5
Pecos;Sunny and pleasant;80;53;SE;5;43%;3%;6
Perryton;Sunshine;61;40;E;7;68%;1%;5
Plainview;Sunshine;67;44;SSE;6;65%;4%;5
Pleasanton;Turning sunny;87;63;ENE;5;58%;6%;6
Port Aransas;Partly sunny;86;75;NE;8;81%;33%;6
Port Isabel;A morning t-storm;88;78;ENE;7;80%;71%;6
Port Lavaca;Decreasing clouds;87;66;N;8;76%;17%;6
Randolph AFB;Clearing;85;61;NE;8;63%;7%;6
Robstown;Partly sunny;90;67;NE;9;65%;39%;5
Rockport;Partly sunny, humid;87;71;NNE;7;81%;26%;6
Rocksprings;Mostly sunny;80;58;E;6;47%;1%;6
San Angelo;Plenty of sunshine;76;53;E;4;62%;1%;5
San Antonio;Turning sunny;85;63;NE;7;60%;6%;6
San Antonio Stinson;Clouds, then sun;89;65;NE;7;52%;7%;6
San Marcos;Clearing;84;60;NNE;9;65%;7%;6
Seminole;Sunlit and pleasant;72;50;SE;5;58%;12%;5
Sherman-Denison;Turning sunny;71;49;N;10;69%;8%;5
Snyder;Sunny and pleasant;70;50;ESE;5;74%;1%;5
Sonora;Plenty of sunshine;80;57;E;5;48%;0%;6
Stephenville;Sunny and pleasant;74;52;N;6;60%;6%;5
Sulphur Springs;Turning sunny;76;53;NNW;8;76%;20%;5
Sweetwater;Sunny and pleasant;72;53;E;6;67%;0%;5
Temple;Not as warm;78;55;N;11;68%;7%;5
Terrell;Clearing;76;53;N;8;76%;10%;5
Tyler;Turning sunny, humid;79;54;NNW;7;80%;22%;5
Uvalde;Turning sunny, humid;85;62;E;5;59%;2%;6
Vernon;Sunny and nice;70;49;E;8;62%;1%;5
Victoria;Decreasing clouds;88;64;N;7;77%;17%;6
Waco;Clearing;77;53;N;12;63%;8%;5
Weslaco;A t-storm around;92;73;E;6;70%;64%;6
Wharton;Decreasing clouds;87;62;N;6;77%;15%;6
Wichita Falls;Sunny and pleasant;69;46;NE;9;66%;4%;5
Wink;Sunny and pleasant;77;56;SE;5;51%;8%;5
Zapata;A t-storm around;91;70;E;5;71%;65%;5
_____
