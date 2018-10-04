TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Friday, October 5, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Partly sunny, breezy;89;67;S;14;65%;4%;6
Abilene Dyess;Breezy with some sun;89;68;S;14;52%;4%;6
Alice;Areas of morning fog;91;73;ESE;7;71%;46%;7
Alpine;Partly sunny, warm;87;64;SSE;6;49%;1%;7
Amarillo;Partly sunny, warm;86;64;S;13;53%;36%;5
Angleton;A shower or t-storm;87;73;ESE;5;83%;67%;4
Arlington;Partly sunny;90;72;S;8;69%;0%;4
Austin;Areas of morning fog;90;73;SSE;3;66%;27%;6
Austin Bergstrom;Fog in the morning;91;74;SSE;6;68%;27%;6
Bay;A shower or t-storm;88;75;ESE;5;80%;67%;3
Beaumont;A shower or t-storm;88;76;SSE;6;81%;64%;5
Beeville;Fog in the morning;89;73;ESE;7;81%;56%;5
Borger;A t-storm around;89;66;SSE;9;50%;55%;5
Bowie;Partly sunny;89;68;SSE;10;67%;4%;5
Breckenridge;Clouds and sun, warm;91;71;S;9;59%;5%;6
Brenham;Areas of morning fog;90;74;SSE;5;74%;44%;3
Bridgeport;Partly sunny;88;67;SSE;8;66%;4%;5
Brownsville;A stray t-shower;92;75;SE;8;75%;48%;7
Brownwood;Partly sunny;89;68;SSE;8;66%;4%;6
Burnet;Partly sunny, humid;87;71;SSE;6;64%;26%;5
Canadian;A t-storm around;84;66;SSE;9;66%;55%;5
Castroville;Humid with some sun;89;72;SE;6;69%;29%;6
Childress;Partly sunny, breezy;91;68;S;14;60%;44%;5
Cleburne;Partly sunny;89;72;SSE;8;73%;1%;6
College Station;Areas of morning fog;88;72;SSE;5;78%;44%;4
Comanche;Warm with some sun;89;69;S;8;66%;27%;6
Conroe;A shower or t-storm;88;73;SSE;5;77%;66%;3
Corpus Christi;A thunderstorm;89;74;SE;8;78%;57%;7
Corsicana;Clouds and sun, warm;89;73;SSE;7;72%;27%;3
Cotulla;Clouds and sun;90;73;SE;7;71%;3%;7
Dalhart;Some sun, not as hot;83;54;S;13;50%;9%;5
Dallas Love;Clouds and sun;90;73;SSE;9;67%;1%;5
Dallas Redbird;Clouds and sun;89;72;SSE;9;66%;1%;5
Dallas/Ft Worth;Humid with some sun;89;71;SSE;10;66%;1%;5
Decatur;Partly sunny, warm;88;71;S;8;64%;4%;5
Del Rio;Partly sunny;89;73;SE;12;75%;44%;6
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Humid with some sun;89;73;SE;12;71%;44%;5
Denton;Partly sunny;89;72;SSE;9;70%;27%;4
Dryden;Clouds and sun;90;69;SE;8;67%;3%;6
Dumas;Partly sunny;77;61;SSE;10;63%;16%;5
Edinburg;Partly sunny;94;75;ESE;7;67%;30%;7
El Paso;Sunshine and warm;91;68;SW;6;39%;15%;6
Ellington;A shower or t-storm;88;74;SE;4;76%;66%;4
Falfurrias;Fog in the morning;92;73;ESE;6;67%;28%;7
Fort Hood;Clouds and sun;89;72;S;8;65%;5%;5
Fort Worth;Partly sunny;89;72;S;9;63%;2%;5
Fort Worth Alliance;Humid with some sun;90;72;SSE;11;64%;2%;5
Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny;91;72;SSE;10;61%;2%;5
Fort Worth Spinks;Periods of sun;90;71;SSE;8;64%;1%;6
Fredericksburg;Partly sunny;85;69;SSE;6;71%;44%;5
Gainesville;Partly sunny;88;71;SSE;9;72%;27%;5
Galveston;A shower or t-storm;85;78;SE;8;85%;66%;6
Gatesville;Warm with some sun;89;71;SSE;7;64%;4%;6
Georgetown;Areas of morning fog;88;73;SSE;6;65%;26%;6
Giddings;Fog in the morning;88;71;SSE;5;74%;21%;6
Gilmer;Partial sunshine;88;71;SSE;4;80%;14%;4
Graham;Partly sunny, warm;91;70;SSE;8;62%;6%;5
Granbury;Clouds and sun, warm;91;72;SSE;8;62%;1%;6
Grand Prairie;Warm with some sun;90;73;SSE;8;65%;1%;5
Greenville;Warm with some sun;90;74;SSE;7;63%;2%;4
Guadalupe Pass;Breezy with some sun;87;67;SSE;14;45%;29%;6
Hamilton;Periods of sun, warm;89;70;SSE;8;65%;5%;6
Harlingen;A stray t-shower;91;73;ESE;8;72%;46%;7
Hearne;Fog in the morning;89;72;SSE;5;69%;18%;5
Hebbronville;Fog in the morning;90;72;ESE;7;68%;27%;7
Henderson;Partial sunshine;88;71;SSE;4;77%;14%;4
Hereford;Partly sunny, warm;87;63;S;10;53%;38%;5
Hillsboro;Sun and clouds;90;73;SSE;8;65%;3%;6
Hondo;Partly sunny;89;72;SE;7;69%;29%;6
Houston;A shower or t-storm;89;76;SE;6;78%;66%;3
Houston (Hobby Airport);A shower or t-storm;88;75;SE;6;78%;66%;3
Houston / Dunn Helistop;A shower or t-storm;90;75;SE;3;71%;66%;3
Houston / Southwest Airport;A shower or t-storm;89;73;ESE;3;82%;67%;4
Houston Clover;A shower or t-storm;89;75;SE;5;81%;66%;4
Houston Hooks;A shower or t-storm;88;73;SE;4;79%;66%;3
Houston Hull;A shower or t-storm;89;76;SE;5;77%;67%;4
Houston Intercontinental;A shower or t-storm;87;73;SE;6;82%;67%;3
Huntsville;Areas of morning fog;88;73;SSE;4;77%;55%;3
Ingleside;Fog in the morning;89;78;ESE;8;74%;44%;7
Jacksonville;Fog in the morning;87;72;SSE;5;79%;30%;3
Jasper;A shower or t-storm;88;67;SE;4;83%;61%;3
Junction;Clouds and sun;88;69;SSE;9;68%;7%;4
Kellyusa Airport;Fog in the morning;87;70;SE;6;72%;29%;6
Kerrville;Clouds and sun;85;69;SSE;7;75%;44%;5
Killeen;Clouds and sun;89;72;S;8;65%;5%;5
Killeen/Ft Hood;Humid with some sun;88;71;S;8;70%;26%;5
Kingsville Nas;Fog in the morning;91;73;ESE;8;73%;57%;7
La Grange;Areas of morning fog;90;74;SE;4;76%;40%;6
Lago Vista;Fog in the morning;88;73;SSE;6;73%;27%;6
Lancaster;Clouds and sun;89;72;SSE;7;71%;0%;4
Laredo;Partly sunny, humid;92;75;SE;9;64%;26%;7
Llano;Clouds and sun;89;70;SSE;6;64%;6%;6
Longview;Partial sunshine;89;72;SSE;5;76%;14%;4
Lubbock;A t-storm around;88;67;S;10;60%;55%;6
Lufkin;A p.m. t-storm;87;70;SSE;4;80%;57%;3
Mcallen;Humid with some sun;95;78;ESE;8;67%;30%;7
Mcgregor;Clouds and sun;90;72;SSE;9;68%;27%;6
Mckinney;Partly sunny, humid;88;70;SSE;9;74%;26%;5
Mesquite;Partly sunny;89;72;SSE;7;69%;2%;4
Midland;Partly sunny, warm;93;70;SSE;11;60%;12%;6
Midland Airpark;Partly sunny, warm;93;70;SSE;11;60%;12%;6
Midlothian;Partly sunny;89;70;SSE;7;70%;0%;4
Mineola;Partial sunshine;88;71;SSE;5;80%;30%;4
Mineral Wells;Partly sunny;90;69;SSE;11;64%;2%;5
Mount Pleasant;Warm with some sun;88;70;SSE;5;75%;14%;4
Nacogdoches;Areas of morning fog;88;71;SSE;5;77%;33%;3
New Braunfels;Areas of morning fog;89;73;SE;6;70%;30%;6
Odessa;Partly sunny, warm;91;69;SSE;10;60%;12%;6
Orange;A shower or t-storm;88;74;SE;5;78%;63%;6
Palacios;Fog in the morning;88;75;ESE;7;84%;64%;3
Palestine;Areas of morning fog;87;72;SSE;5;79%;30%;3
Pampa;A t-storm around;89;65;S;11;50%;55%;5
Pampa / Mesa Vista;A t-storm around;90;62;S;8;49%;55%;5
Paris;Partly sunny;88;71;SSE;7;69%;30%;4
Pecos;Partly sunny, warm;94;65;SE;5;51%;12%;6
Perryton;Partly sunny, cooler;80;63;SSE;9;62%;31%;5
Plainview;A t-storm around;86;64;S;9;58%;55%;5
Pleasanton;Areas of morning fog;90;72;SE;5;68%;30%;6
Port Aransas;Partly sunny;86;79;SE;8;82%;35%;6
Port Isabel;Partly sunny;89;78;SE;8;75%;44%;7
Port Lavaca;Fog in the morning;88;77;ESE;7;78%;55%;3
Randolph AFB;Fog in the morning;88;71;SE;6;73%;30%;6
Robstown;A t-storm or two;90;73;ESE;7;75%;64%;5
Rockport;Areas of morning fog;88;79;ESE;8;80%;36%;6
Rocksprings;Partly sunny;83;69;SSE;10;76%;44%;4
San Angelo;Clouds and sunshine;88;68;S;14;65%;4%;6
San Antonio;Fog in the morning;89;73;SE;6;70%;29%;6
San Antonio Stinson;Fog in the morning;91;73;SE;6;62%;30%;6
San Marcos;Fog in the morning;89;73;SSE;7;69%;29%;6
Seminole;A t-storm around;90;64;S;7;59%;50%;6
Sherman-Denison;Partly sunny, humid;88;69;S;10;69%;27%;5
Snyder;Partly sunny;88;68;S;11;69%;9%;6
Sonora;Clouds and sun;85;70;SSE;11;69%;44%;5
Stephenville;Partly sunny;89;70;SSE;5;63%;27%;6
Sulphur Springs;Some sun;89;72;SSE;6;68%;13%;4
Sweetwater;Partly sunny;88;69;S;14;65%;4%;6
Temple;Areas of morning fog;89;73;SSE;9;70%;27%;4
Terrell;Periods of sunshine;89;72;SSE;7;72%;2%;3
Tyler;Periods of sun;88;72;SSE;6;78%;30%;3
Uvalde;Partly sunny;88;72;ESE;7;73%;30%;4
Vernon;Partly sunny, warm;93;71;S;11;52%;14%;5
Victoria;Fog in the morning;90;75;SE;7;79%;55%;4
Waco;Sunny intervals;90;73;SSE;9;64%;27%;5
Weslaco;Partly sunny, humid;93;74;SE;7;67%;30%;7
Wharton;A shower or t-storm;88;74;SE;4;83%;66%;4
Wichita Falls;Partly sunny, breezy;90;71;SSE;14;63%;10%;5
Wink;Partly sunny, warm;94;68;SE;8;55%;33%;6
Zapata;Some sun;93;74;ESE;6;68%;5%;7
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather