TX Forecast for Wednesday, October 3, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Partly sunny;84;70;S;11;72%;27%;3

Abilene Dyess;Clouds and sun;85;70;S;12;66%;27%;3

Alice;A t-storm in spots;89;73;ESE;8;76%;47%;4

Alpine;Variable cloudiness;84;66;SSE;8;60%;20%;6

Amarillo;Variable cloudiness;83;65;S;16;65%;4%;5

Angleton;Partly sunny, humid;86;74;ESE;6;81%;32%;4

Arlington;Partly sunny;87;73;SSE;7;69%;27%;3

Austin;Partly sunny, humid;87;74;SSE;3;74%;44%;3

Austin Bergstrom;Humid with some sun;89;73;SSE;6;76%;44%;3

Bay;Partly sunny, humid;88;75;ESE;6;80%;31%;4

Beaumont;A t-storm in spots;89;74;S;6;80%;46%;5

Beeville;A t-storm in spots;88;73;ESE;8;81%;48%;4

Borger;Variable cloudiness;86;69;SSW;12;58%;4%;4

Bowie;Clouds and sun;85;70;S;7;75%;28%;2

Breckenridge;Sun and clouds;87;73;SSE;8;67%;12%;3

Brenham;Clouds and sun;89;74;SSE;5;75%;31%;4

Bridgeport;Partly sunny;85;71;S;6;73%;28%;3

Brownsville;A t-storm in spots;91;76;ESE;8;77%;55%;7

Brownwood;Partly sunny;85;69;SSE;7;70%;30%;2

Burnet;Partly sunny, humid;85;72;SSE;6;75%;27%;3

Canadian;More clouds than sun;87;69;S;14;62%;2%;4

Castroville;Partly sunny, humid;87;73;SE;7;74%;44%;3

Childress;Variable cloudiness;86;67;S;14;68%;10%;4

Cleburne;Partly sunny;86;72;SSE;7;81%;28%;3

College Station;Humid;87;73;SSE;6;79%;55%;3

Comanche;Partly sunny;85;70;SSE;8;74%;30%;3

Conroe;Partly sunny, humid;88;72;SSE;5;76%;31%;4

Corpus Christi;Humid;89;74;SE;10;79%;48%;6

Corsicana;Partly sunny;88;72;SSE;7;71%;44%;3

Cotulla;Humid with some sun;89;73;SE;7;79%;29%;4

Dalhart;Mostly cloudy, windy;88;63;SSW;19;51%;4%;4

Dallas Love;Partly sunny;88;74;SSE;8;72%;27%;3

Dallas Redbird;Periods of sun;86;71;SSE;8;74%;27%;3

Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny;87;72;S;9;73%;27%;2

Decatur;Sun and clouds;85;71;S;7;70%;29%;3

Del Rio;Clouds and sun;87;73;SE;11;81%;44%;3

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny, humid;87;72;SE;11;79%;44%;3

Denton;Clouds and sunshine;86;72;SSE;8;73%;28%;3

Dryden;Partly sunny;85;70;SE;10;72%;4%;7

Dumas;Mostly cloudy;85;65;SSW;15;61%;4%;4

Edinburg;A t-storm in spots;92;75;ESE;7;69%;55%;5

El Paso;Rather cloudy, warm;89;69;SSE;7;44%;33%;4

Ellington;A t-storm in spots;87;75;ESE;6;77%;55%;3

Falfurrias;A t-storm in spots;90;74;ESE;7;73%;49%;6

Fort Hood;Periods of sun;86;72;S;8;75%;28%;3

Fort Worth;Partly sunny;86;72;SSE;8;68%;28%;2

Fort Worth Alliance;Periods of sun;86;73;SSE;9;74%;28%;2

Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny;87;74;SSE;9;70%;28%;2

Fort Worth Spinks;Humid with some sun;87;73;S;7;73%;27%;2

Fredericksburg;Sun and clouds;82;70;SSE;7;76%;44%;3

Gainesville;Sun and clouds;85;71;SSE;8;76%;28%;2

Galveston;Humid;86;78;ESE;10;84%;33%;6

Gatesville;Periods of sun;86;72;SSE;6;75%;28%;3

Georgetown;Partly sunny;86;73;SSE;6;74%;44%;3

Giddings;Humid;87;71;SSE;5;77%;30%;4

Gilmer;Clouds and sun;87;70;SSE;4;77%;32%;4

Graham;Partly sunny;87;71;SSE;6;69%;28%;3

Granbury;Partly sunny;88;73;SSE;7;68%;29%;3

Grand Prairie;Partly sunny;86;72;SSE;7;73%;27%;2

Greenville;Partly sunny;87;72;SSE;6;64%;27%;3

Guadalupe Pass;Windy;82;64;SSE;17;61%;44%;4

Hamilton;Periods of sun;85;71;SSE;7;76%;29%;3

Harlingen;Humid;90;74;ESE;9;77%;48%;6

Hearne;Partly sunny, humid;87;72;SSE;6;74%;30%;3

Hebbronville;Partly sunny;88;72;ESE;8;70%;55%;4

Henderson;Partly sunny;87;71;SSE;4;72%;32%;3

Hereford;Variable cloudiness;83;65;S;13;66%;8%;5

Hillsboro;Partly sunny;87;73;SSE;7;68%;44%;3

Hondo;Clouds and sun;88;73;SE;8;78%;44%;3

Houston;A t-storm in spots;88;75;SE;6;78%;46%;3

Houston (Hobby Airport);A t-storm in spots;88;76;ESE;8;78%;64%;4

Houston / Dunn Helistop;A t-storm in spots;89;76;ESE;5;72%;46%;4

Houston / Southwest Airport;A t-storm in spots;87;73;ESE;5;83%;51%;3

Houston Clover;A t-storm in spots;88;76;ESE;7;82%;48%;3

Houston Hooks;A t-storm in spots;88;73;SE;5;78%;45%;4

Houston Hull;A t-storm in spots;89;75;ESE;7;78%;49%;4

Houston Intercontinental;A t-storm in spots;87;75;ESE;7;81%;55%;3

Huntsville;Clouds and sun;88;74;SSE;4;72%;44%;4

Ingleside;Humid with some sun;88;77;ESE;9;76%;59%;7

Jacksonville;Partly sunny;86;71;SSE;5;73%;31%;3

Jasper;Clouds and sun;88;66;SSE;4;79%;14%;3

Junction;Clouds and sun;86;70;S;8;73%;30%;3

Kellyusa Airport;Partly sunny;87;73;SE;7;77%;44%;3

Kerrville;Clouds and sun;83;70;SSE;7;79%;57%;3

Killeen;Periods of sun;86;72;S;8;75%;28%;3

Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly sunny;86;71;S;7;78%;28%;3

Kingsville Nas;A t-storm in spots;90;73;ESE;9;74%;48%;6

La Grange;Partly sunny;89;73;SE;5;79%;44%;4

Lago Vista;Partly sunny;86;72;SSE;5;82%;44%;3

Lancaster;Partly sunny;87;72;SSE;7;72%;27%;3

Laredo;Humid with some sun;89;74;SE;9;68%;44%;5

Llano;Partly sunny;86;71;SSE;6;72%;28%;3

Longview;Partly sunny;88;71;SSE;5;72%;16%;3

Lubbock;Mostly cloudy;83;67;S;13;72%;33%;4

Lufkin;Partly sunny, humid;88;71;S;4;77%;31%;3

Mcallen;A t-storm in spots;93;76;ESE;8;72%;47%;5

Mcgregor;Clouds and sun;88;73;SSE;8;75%;28%;3

Mckinney;Humid with some sun;86;71;S;7;78%;27%;3

Mesquite;Periods of sun;87;72;SSE;7;70%;27%;3

Midland;Variable cloudiness;87;71;S;13;68%;12%;4

Midland Airpark;Variable cloudiness;87;71;S;13;68%;12%;4

Midlothian;Periods of sun;86;70;SSE;6;80%;27%;3

Mineola;Partly sunny;86;70;SSE;5;76%;31%;3

Mineral Wells;Partly sunny;87;71;SSE;9;71%;29%;3

Mount Pleasant;Clouds and sun;86;69;SSE;5;72%;15%;4

Nacogdoches;Partly sunny;88;71;SE;5;71%;31%;3

New Braunfels;Clouds and sun;88;73;SSE;7;75%;44%;3

Odessa;More clouds than sun;84;69;SSE;13;65%;9%;4

Orange;A t-storm in spots;88;72;S;5;75%;46%;6

Palacios;Humid;87;75;E;9;84%;30%;3

Palestine;Clouds and sunshine;86;71;SSE;5;74%;30%;3

Pampa;Variable cloudiness;85;66;S;15;59%;3%;5

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Variable cloudiness;87;66;S;13;52%;3%;4

Paris;Sun and clouds;86;70;SSE;7;67%;51%;4

Pecos;Variable clouds;90;67;SE;7;59%;16%;5

Perryton;More clouds than sun;88;68;SSW;15;56%;3%;4

Plainview;More clouds than sun;80;64;S;11;72%;6%;5

Pleasanton;Periods of sun;90;73;SE;6;72%;44%;3

Port Aransas;Very humid;86;79;ESE;10;81%;55%;7

Port Isabel;Clouds and sun;88;78;ESE;9;77%;66%;7

Port Lavaca;Partly sunny, humid;88;76;ESE;8;78%;60%;4

Randolph AFB;Partly sunny, humid;87;73;SE;6;78%;44%;3

Robstown;A t-storm in spots;88;73;SE;9;78%;50%;6

Rockport;Clouds and sun;87;79;ESE;9;79%;34%;6

Rocksprings;Clouds and sun;81;69;SSE;9;81%;66%;3

San Angelo;Clouds and sun;86;70;S;10;71%;27%;3

San Antonio;Partly sunny;88;74;SE;7;73%;44%;3

San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny;90;74;SE;6;66%;44%;3

San Marcos;Partly sunny;88;73;SSE;7;73%;44%;3

Seminole;Variable cloudiness;84;65;SSE;8;67%;22%;5

Sherman-Denison;Sunny intervals;83;69;S;9;77%;27%;2

Snyder;Humid with some sun;83;69;S;9;77%;25%;3

Sonora;Humid with some sun;84;70;SSE;10;72%;44%;3

Stephenville;Periods of sun;86;71;S;3;70%;30%;3

Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny;87;71;SSE;6;68%;31%;3

Sweetwater;Partly sunny, humid;84;70;S;9;71%;25%;5

Temple;Periods of sun;87;72;SSE;8;78%;28%;3

Terrell;Periods of sun;87;72;SSE;7;73%;44%;3

Tyler;Partly sunny;87;72;SSE;6;74%;31%;3

Uvalde;Partly sunny;85;71;SE;7;81%;44%;4

Vernon;Partly sunny;88;73;SSE;10;60%;40%;3

Victoria;A t-storm in spots;90;75;ESE;8;80%;44%;4

Waco;Partly sunny, humid;88;73;SSE;8;71%;28%;3

Weslaco;A t-storm in spots;91;75;ESE;7;69%;48%;5

Wharton;A t-storm in spots;88;73;ESE;5;83%;47%;4

Wichita Falls;Clouds and sun;86;70;SSE;11;73%;27%;2

Wink;Variable cloudiness;89;68;SSE;13;65%;13%;4

Zapata;Periods of sun;90;74;ESE;6;69%;44%;4

