TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Friday, September 14, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Partly sunny, humid;85;67;SSE;8;74%;29%;7
Abilene Dyess;Partly sunny, humid;85;65;SSE;7;66%;28%;7
Alice;Showers and t-storms;86;73;NE;10;84%;85%;4
Alpine;Mostly sunny;85;60;SE;7;52%;0%;9
Amarillo;Sunny and warm;89;63;S;13;57%;6%;7
Angleton;Showers and t-storms;83;76;E;11;89%;87%;3
Arlington;A p.m. t-storm;88;73;ESE;7;68%;66%;5
Austin;A p.m. t-storm;87;74;NE;7;76%;85%;4
Austin Bergstrom;A p.m. t-storm;88;75;NE;10;83%;83%;4
Bay;Showers and t-storms;83;75;ENE;10;89%;87%;3
Beaumont;Showers and t-storms;88;75;E;8;81%;85%;3
Beeville;Showers and t-storms;86;74;NE;9;81%;84%;3
Borger;Sunny and very warm;91;67;S;12;55%;6%;7
Bowie;A p.m. t-storm;85;69;SE;7;76%;65%;6
Breckenridge;A p.m. t-storm;88;70;SE;7;66%;58%;7
Brenham;Showers and t-storms;88;75;ENE;7;79%;84%;4
Bridgeport;A p.m. t-storm;86;70;SE;6;75%;65%;5
Brownsville;Showers and t-storms;91;76;ENE;8;79%;87%;6
Brownwood;A p.m. t-storm;84;69;ESE;6;74%;61%;5
Burnet;A p.m. t-storm;85;71;E;7;74%;80%;5
Canadian;Sunshine;90;67;S;12;61%;6%;7
Castroville;A p.m. t-storm;87;72;ENE;8;76%;80%;5
Childress;Sunny and humid;88;67;SSE;11;67%;4%;7
Cleburne;A p.m. t-storm;87;72;ESE;7;77%;66%;5
College Station;Showers and t-storms;88;75;E;11;80%;83%;4
Comanche;A p.m. t-storm;85;69;ESE;7;75%;62%;5
Conroe;Showers and t-storms;87;73;ESE;6;81%;84%;3
Corpus Christi;Showers and t-storms;85;75;NE;12;91%;87%;4
Corsicana;A t-storm in spots;89;73;E;7;71%;55%;5
Cotulla;Showers and t-storms;85;71;NE;8;89%;83%;4
Dalhart;Sunny, breezy, warm;94;61;S;16;42%;6%;7
Dallas Love;A t-storm in spots;89;75;SE;7;73%;55%;5
Dallas Redbird;A p.m. t-storm;87;73;SE;7;73%;66%;5
Dallas/Ft Worth;A p.m. t-storm;87;73;SE;8;73%;66%;5
Decatur;A p.m. t-storm;86;70;SE;6;70%;65%;6
Del Rio;Partly sunny, humid;86;72;ESE;6;83%;44%;6
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Humid with some sun;86;71;E;7;79%;44%;5
Denton;A p.m. t-storm;87;71;ESE;7;71%;66%;5
Dryden;Partly sunny, humid;87;70;SE;7;64%;33%;9
Dumas;Sunny and very warm;90;62;S;13;53%;6%;7
Edinburg;Showers and t-storms;91;77;NE;7;73%;82%;5
El Paso;Mostly sunny and hot;96;69;SE;6;28%;0%;8
Ellington;Showers and t-storms;83;76;E;11;91%;87%;2
Falfurrias;Showers and t-storms;88;74;NE;7;77%;87%;5
Fort Hood;A p.m. t-storm;87;72;ESE;9;74%;73%;5
Fort Worth;A p.m. t-storm;87;73;SE;7;67%;66%;5
Fort Worth Alliance;A p.m. t-storm;86;72;SE;8;77%;66%;6
Fort Worth Nas;A p.m. t-storm;87;74;SE;7;73%;66%;5
Fort Worth Spinks;A p.m. t-storm;87;72;SE;6;72%;66%;5
Fredericksburg;A p.m. t-storm;83;69;ESE;7;77%;80%;4
Gainesville;A p.m. t-storm;86;70;SE;7;75%;64%;5
Galveston;Showers and t-storms;84;80;E;17;87%;88%;2
Gatesville;A p.m. t-storm;87;71;E;6;72%;66%;5
Georgetown;A p.m. t-storm;87;72;ENE;7;73%;80%;5
Giddings;Showers and t-storms;87;72;ENE;7;79%;85%;3
Gilmer;Humid;87;71;ENE;5;81%;57%;4
Graham;A p.m. t-storm;88;69;SE;6;67%;59%;7
Granbury;A p.m. t-storm;88;73;ESE;6;69%;66%;5
Grand Prairie;A p.m. t-storm;88;73;ESE;7;70%;66%;5
Greenville;A t-storm in spots;89;72;E;6;64%;55%;4
Guadalupe Pass;Plenty of sunshine;87;63;E;11;39%;0%;9
Hamilton;A p.m. t-storm;86;70;ESE;6;74%;66%;5
Harlingen;Showers and t-storms;91;75;N;10;80%;87%;7
Hearne;Humid;88;72;NE;7;81%;76%;4
Hebbronville;Showers and t-storms;86;73;ENE;8;77%;85%;4
Henderson;A p.m. t-storm;88;71;E;6;79%;66%;4
Hereford;Sunny and warm;89;63;S;11;53%;6%;8
Hillsboro;A p.m. t-storm;88;72;E;7;68%;66%;5
Hondo;A p.m. t-storm;86;73;NE;9;82%;80%;9
Houston;Showers and t-storms;86;77;ENE;7;82%;84%;3
Houston (Hobby Airport);Showers and t-storms;85;77;E;11;90%;87%;3
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Showers and t-storms;85;77;E;6;79%;85%;2
Houston / Southwest Airport;Showers and t-storms;83;74;E;9;87%;88%;3
Houston Clover;Showers and t-storms;84;76;E;11;91%;87%;2
Houston Hooks;Showers and t-storms;86;75;E;9;84%;84%;4
Houston Hull;Showers and t-storms;85;77;E;11;81%;85%;3
Houston Intercontinental;Showers and t-storms;86;76;E;11;87%;85%;2
Huntsville;Showers and t-storms;90;74;ENE;5;77%;82%;5
Ingleside;Showers and t-storms;85;78;ENE;14;84%;87%;4
Jacksonville;A t-storm in spots;88;73;ENE;5;81%;56%;4
Jasper;Showers and t-storms;89;71;ESE;5;81%;82%;4
Junction;A p.m. t-storm;84;70;E;7;82%;65%;8
Kellyusa Airport;Showers and t-storms;86;73;NE;10;84%;89%;4
Kerrville;A p.m. t-storm;84;69;E;7;85%;80%;4
Killeen;A p.m. t-storm;87;72;ESE;9;74%;73%;5
Killeen/Ft Hood;A p.m. t-storm;87;72;E;9;80%;66%;5
Kingsville Nas;Showers and t-storms;86;75;NNE;11;85%;87%;4
La Grange;Showers and t-storms;88;74;NE;6;83%;85%;3
Lago Vista;A p.m. t-storm;83;73;ENE;7;84%;80%;5
Lancaster;A t-storm in spots;88;71;ESE;6;70%;55%;5
Laredo;Thundershower;89;75;ENE;7;73%;83%;4
Llano;A p.m. t-storm;86;71;ESE;6;75%;80%;5
Longview;A t-storm in spots;89;73;ENE;5;76%;57%;5
Lubbock;Sunny;87;66;SSE;10;64%;5%;8
Lufkin;A p.m. t-storm;88;73;ESE;8;82%;66%;4
Mcallen;Showers and t-storms;92;78;N;9;77%;84%;5
Mcgregor;A p.m. t-storm;89;72;ESE;9;77%;66%;5
Mckinney;A t-storm in spots;87;72;SE;7;77%;55%;5
Mesquite;A t-storm in spots;88;71;E;6;70%;55%;5
Midland;Mostly sunny;91;69;SE;7;64%;3%;8
Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny;91;69;SE;7;64%;3%;8
Midlothian;A p.m. t-storm;86;70;ESE;5;81%;66%;5
Mineola;A t-storm in spots;88;71;ENE;5;76%;55%;7
Mineral Wells;A p.m. t-storm;87;70;SE;8;73%;66%;5
Mount Pleasant;A t-storm in spots;87;69;E;5;77%;57%;8
Nacogdoches;A p.m. t-storm;88;72;ENE;6;79%;68%;4
New Braunfels;A p.m. t-storm;87;73;NNE;10;81%;86%;4
Odessa;Mostly sunny;88;68;SE;8;59%;3%;8
Orange;Showers and t-storms;87;74;E;7;81%;85%;3
Palacios;Showers and t-storms;83;76;ENE;14;95%;87%;3
Palestine;A t-storm in spots;88;72;ENE;6;77%;56%;5
Pampa;Sunny and warm;90;65;S;14;53%;6%;7
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Plenty of sunshine;90;65;S;12;52%;6%;7
Paris;A t-storm in spots;88;70;ESE;7;64%;53%;7
Pecos;Plenty of sun;91;66;SE;9;48%;3%;8
Perryton;Sunny and very warm;91;66;S;15;55%;6%;7
Plainview;Sunny;85;62;S;9;67%;6%;8
Pleasanton;Showers and t-storms;88;73;NE;8;77%;85%;6
Port Aransas;Humid with t-storms;85;79;NE;13;83%;89%;4
Port Isabel;Showers and t-storms;89;77;ENE;9;78%;86%;8
Port Lavaca;Showers and t-storms;83;76;NE;11;87%;88%;4
Randolph AFB;Showers and t-storms;85;72;NE;10;86%;85%;4
Robstown;Showers and t-storms;85;75;NE;10;86%;87%;4
Rockport;Showers and t-storms;85;78;NE;13;83%;89%;3
Rocksprings;A p.m. t-storm;82;67;ESE;7;77%;66%;6
San Angelo;Partly sunny, humid;86;65;SE;6;66%;44%;5
San Antonio;Showers and t-storms;87;74;NE;9;81%;88%;6
San Antonio Stinson;Showers and t-storms;87;75;NE;9;75%;87%;6
San Marcos;A p.m. t-storm;87;73;NNE;9;76%;86%;4
Seminole;Mostly sunny;88;64;SSE;7;57%;6%;8
Sherman-Denison;A p.m. t-storm;85;70;SSE;6;77%;64%;4
Snyder;Mostly sunny;86;67;SSE;7;68%;27%;8
Sonora;Partly sunny, humid;84;68;ESE;7;68%;35%;5
Stephenville;A p.m. t-storm;85;69;N;3;74%;64%;5
Sulphur Springs;A t-storm in spots;88;72;E;6;69%;55%;4
Sweetwater;Mostly sunny;85;68;SSE;7;68%;27%;6
Temple;A p.m. t-storm;87;73;E;10;79%;73%;4
Terrell;A t-storm in spots;88;72;E;7;73%;55%;5
Tyler;A t-storm in spots;89;73;ENE;7;78%;57%;6
Uvalde;A p.m. t-storm;85;70;ENE;7;79%;80%;6
Vernon;Mostly sunny;90;70;SSE;9;60%;27%;6
Victoria;Showers and t-storms;86;75;NE;10;87%;86%;3
Waco;A p.m. t-storm;90;73;ESE;9;69%;66%;5
Weslaco;Showers and t-storms;90;76;NE;6;72%;88%;5
Wharton;Showers and t-storms;83;74;ENE;6;88%;86%;2
Wichita Falls;Partly sunny, humid;86;70;SSE;8;73%;29%;4
Wink;Mostly sunny;90;67;SE;11;61%;4%;8
Zapata;Showers and t-storms;89;75;ENE;6;78%;83%;5
_____
