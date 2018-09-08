TX Forecast for Sunday, September 9, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Cloudy, a t-storm;76;63;NNE;8;90%;66%;2

Abilene Dyess;Cloudy, a t-storm;76;64;N;7;80%;61%;2

Alice;A t-storm in spots;93;73;SE;7;69%;75%;7

Alpine;Showers and t-storms;72;56;NE;7;82%;63%;2

Amarillo;Clouds and sun, nice;79;59;SE;7;69%;19%;3

Angleton;A shower or t-storm;89;73;S;5;76%;81%;8

Arlington;Showers and t-storms;82;68;N;7;80%;77%;2

Austin;Showers and t-storms;89;72;W;3;72%;86%;3

Austin Bergstrom;Showers and t-storms;90;72;WSW;6;75%;85%;3

Bay;A shower or t-storm;89;74;SE;4;77%;80%;7

Beaumont;A shower or t-storm;90;75;SSW;6;77%;81%;5

Beeville;Thundershower;91;73;SE;5;74%;84%;6

Borger;Partly sunny;80;62;ESE;6;67%;27%;3

Bowie;Showers and t-storms;78;63;NNE;6;89%;65%;2

Breckenridge;Cloudy, a t-storm;81;67;N;7;78%;60%;2

Brenham;Thundershower;89;73;NNE;5;80%;87%;3

Bridgeport;Showers and t-storms;80;65;NNE;5;87%;71%;2

Brownsville;A t-storm in spots;94;76;SE;8;67%;47%;10

Brownwood;Showers and t-storms;78;67;N;5;84%;79%;2

Burnet;Showers and t-storms;83;70;N;6;80%;85%;3

Canadian;Partly sunny;79;60;ENE;7;70%;23%;4

Castroville;Showers and t-storms;88;73;NNE;4;76%;99%;3

Childress;A t-storm in spots;81;63;E;9;75%;41%;2

Cleburne;Showers and t-storms;81;69;N;7;86%;80%;2

College Station;Showers and t-storms;88;74;WSW;7;80%;86%;5

Comanche;Showers and t-storms;78;68;N;7;85%;85%;2

Conroe;Thundershower;90;73;NNE;6;77%;81%;8

Corpus Christi;A shower or t-storm;92;75;SSE;8;75%;80%;8

Corsicana;Showers and t-storms;83;70;NNE;6;82%;86%;2

Cotulla;Couple of t-storms;90;73;E;5;77%;88%;4

Dalhart;Clouds and sun;81;57;ESE;7;61%;11%;7

Dallas Love;Showers and t-storms;83;70;NNW;7;84%;72%;2

Dallas Redbird;Showers and t-storms;81;68;N;7;83%;78%;2

Dallas/Ft Worth;Showers and t-storms;81;68;NNW;8;84%;71%;2

Decatur;Showers and t-storms;79;66;NNE;7;83%;65%;2

Del Rio;Humid with t-storms;80;71;E;4;92%;100%;7

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Showers and t-storms;79;68;E;4;91%;93%;3

Denton;Showers and t-storms;81;66;NNE;8;79%;84%;2

Dryden;Cloudy with t-storms;81;69;E;8;73%;75%;3

Dumas;Nice with some sun;77;57;ESE;6;73%;16%;8

Edinburg;A t-storm in spots;97;77;SE;7;57%;55%;10

El Paso;Mostly sunny;87;67;SE;7;50%;3%;9

Ellington;Thundershower;89;75;S;4;82%;83%;8

Falfurrias;A t-storm in spots;95;74;SE;6;64%;57%;8

Fort Hood;Showers and t-storms;82;70;NW;5;82%;87%;3

Fort Worth;Showers and t-storms;82;68;N;7;81%;80%;2

Fort Worth Alliance;Showers and t-storms;80;68;N;9;85%;83%;2

Fort Worth Nas;Showers and t-storms;82;69;NNW;7;81%;85%;2

Fort Worth Spinks;Showers and t-storms;81;67;NNW;5;85%;81%;2

Fredericksburg;Showers and t-storms;81;69;NNW;5;83%;86%;2

Gainesville;Cloudy, a t-storm;79;64;NNE;7;90%;70%;2

Galveston;A shower or t-storm;88;77;S;7;78%;80%;8

Gatesville;Showers and t-storms;81;69;NW;5;85%;88%;2

Georgetown;Showers and t-storms;84;71;NNW;6;81%;87%;3

Giddings;Showers and t-storms;89;71;NNE;6;78%;86%;2

Gilmer;Showers and t-storms;83;68;WNW;5;85%;86%;2

Graham;Cloudy, a t-storm;79;64;NNE;5;91%;59%;2

Granbury;Showers and t-storms;81;69;N;6;84%;81%;2

Grand Prairie;Showers and t-storms;82;69;N;7;82%;77%;2

Greenville;Showers and t-storms;84;68;N;6;79%;86%;2

Guadalupe Pass;A t-storm around;78;60;ENE;17;63%;41%;9

Hamilton;Showers and t-storms;79;68;NNW;6;85%;85%;3

Harlingen;A t-storm in spots;94;76;SE;10;71%;50%;10

Hearne;Thunderstorms;87;71;NNW;5;81%;87%;3

Hebbronville;A t-storm in spots;94;74;ESE;6;64%;79%;7

Henderson;Showers and t-storms;85;70;WSW;5;86%;88%;5

Hereford;Clouds and sun;80;59;SE;6;62%;12%;7

Hillsboro;Showers and t-storms;81;70;N;6;80%;88%;2

Hondo;Showers and t-storms;88;72;ENE;4;77%;89%;3

Houston;Thundershower;92;75;SSW;5;72%;81%;8

Houston (Hobby Airport);Thundershower;89;76;S;5;80%;81%;8

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Thundershower;91;76;S;1;70%;81%;8

Houston / Southwest Airport;Thundershower;89;71;S;2;78%;82%;8

Houston Clover;Thundershower;89;74;S;4;80%;82%;8

Houston Hooks;Thundershower;89;73;N;4;79%;81%;8

Houston Hull;Thundershower;90;75;S;4;76%;83%;6

Houston Intercontinental;Thundershower;89;74;S;6;81%;83%;8

Huntsville;Showers and t-storms;87;73;N;6;80%;87%;4

Ingleside;A shower or t-storm;91;78;SE;7;71%;80%;9

Jacksonville;Showers and t-storms;82;70;WNW;5;82%;88%;5

Jasper;A p.m. t-storm;87;70;SW;5;84%;85%;5

Junction;Showers and t-storms;78;68;N;5;90%;93%;2

Kellyusa Airport;Showers and t-storms;89;73;NNE;4;76%;90%;3

Kerrville;Showers and t-storms;82;68;N;6;85%;89%;3

Killeen;Showers and t-storms;82;70;NW;5;82%;87%;3

Killeen/Ft Hood;Showers and t-storms;83;69;NW;5;86%;89%;2

Kingsville Nas;A t-storm in spots;93;75;SE;8;69%;56%;7

La Grange;Thundershower;91;73;ENE;5;77%;86%;3

Lago Vista;Showers and t-storms;84;69;WSW;3;83%;87%;3

Lancaster;Showers and t-storms;81;68;N;6;84%;80%;2

Laredo;A p.m. t-storm;93;77;SE;6;68%;78%;6

Llano;Showers and t-storms;83;70;NNW;5;85%;89%;2

Longview;Showers and t-storms;85;70;NW;6;85%;87%;3

Lubbock;A t-storm in spots;79;62;ESE;8;75%;44%;4

Lufkin;Showers and t-storms;84;71;SSW;6;86%;85%;4

Mcallen;A t-storm in spots;99;80;SE;10;61%;49%;10

Mcgregor;Showers and t-storms;82;68;WNW;6;88%;89%;2

Mckinney;Showers and t-storms;82;66;N;7;87%;88%;2

Mesquite;Showers and t-storms;82;68;N;7;81%;78%;2

Midland;Showers and t-storms;84;65;E;8;74%;62%;3

Midland Airpark;Showers and t-storms;84;65;E;8;74%;62%;3

Midlothian;Showers and t-storms;80;67;N;4;89%;80%;2

Mineola;Showers and t-storms;83;68;NW;5;87%;87%;2

Mineral Wells;Showers and t-storms;80;66;NE;6;85%;77%;2

Mount Pleasant;Showers and t-storms;84;67;NW;5;82%;79%;2

Nacogdoches;Showers and t-storms;85;71;W;6;82%;86%;4

New Braunfels;Showers and t-storms;90;72;NNE;6;76%;87%;8

Odessa;Showers and t-storms;81;64;SE;7;67%;61%;3

Orange;A shower or t-storm;87;74;SSW;6;82%;82%;5

Palacios;A shower or t-storm;89;74;SE;7;81%;80%;8

Palestine;Showers and t-storms;82;69;W;5;84%;87%;4

Pampa;Partly sunny;79;60;E;8;64%;27%;3

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly sunny;78;59;E;4;66%;27%;4

Paris;A shower or t-storm;81;64;N;7;74%;62%;2

Pecos;Showers and t-storms;82;63;SSE;7;62%;60%;3

Perryton;Partly sunny;78;60;E;8;67%;27%;3

Plainview;A t-storm in spots;77;58;ESE;7;70%;42%;4

Pleasanton;Thundershower;93;74;ENE;4;69%;89%;8

Port Aransas;Humid with a t-storm;89;80;SE;8;75%;67%;5

Port Isabel;Clouds and sun;91;79;SE;9;71%;44%;10

Port Lavaca;A shower or t-storm;90;76;SSE;7;75%;80%;9

Randolph AFB;Showers and t-storms;89;70;NNW;4;79%;87%;3

Robstown;A p.m. t-storm;91;76;SE;7;74%;81%;8

Rockport;Humid with a t-storm;90;79;SE;8;74%;80%;8

Rocksprings;Showers and t-storms;76;67;NNE;5;87%;91%;3

San Angelo;Showers and t-storms;77;65;NE;8;81%;85%;3

San Antonio;A shower or t-storm;90;74;NNE;5;70%;88%;3

San Antonio Stinson;Showers and t-storms;91;75;N;4;67%;89%;8

San Marcos;Showers and t-storms;89;72;NNE;6;75%;87%;3

Seminole;A t-storm in spots;80;60;ESE;6;64%;42%;5

Sherman-Denison;Showers and t-storms;78;64;NNE;7;88%;67%;2

Snyder;Showers and t-storms;77;63;E;7;82%;64%;2

Sonora;Showers and t-storms;76;65;NE;6;88%;93%;3

Stephenville;Showers and t-storms;79;66;N;3;85%;85%;3

Sulphur Springs;Showers and t-storms;83;68;NNW;7;83%;86%;2

Sweetwater;Cloudy, a t-storm;78;65;E;7;82%;60%;2

Temple;Showers and t-storms;83;69;WNW;6;86%;87%;2

Terrell;Showers and t-storms;82;68;N;7;82%;86%;2

Tyler;Showers and t-storms;84;70;NW;6;80%;87%;3

Uvalde;Showers and t-storms;82;70;NNE;4;87%;91%;3

Vernon;A t-storm in spots;82;65;NE;8;68%;41%;2

Victoria;Thundershower;92;74;SSE;6;75%;82%;6

Waco;Showers and t-storms;82;70;NNW;7;83%;89%;2

Weslaco;A t-storm in spots;95;76;SE;7;59%;57%;10

Wharton;Thundershower;90;73;S;5;78%;82%;8

Wichita Falls;Cloudy, a t-storm;80;64;NE;8;83%;56%;2

Wink;A shower or t-storm;84;63;S;8;68%;55%;6

Zapata;A t-storm in spots;96;76;ESE;6;67%;66%;6

