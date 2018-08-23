TX Forecast for Saturday, August 25, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Sunny, breezy, hot;100;75;S;15;40%;5%;10

Abilene Dyess;Sunny, breezy, hot;100;77;S;16;37%;5%;10

Alice;Mostly sunny and hot;100;74;SE;10;56%;6%;11

Alpine;Mostly sunny, warm;92;66;SE;6;37%;0%;11

Amarillo;Sunshine and warm;96;71;S;11;42%;28%;10

Angleton;Sunny;93;76;SE;7;65%;12%;10

Arlington;Sunny and hot;99;77;SSE;9;52%;3%;10

Austin;Sunny and hot;101;77;S;6;43%;6%;10

Austin Bergstrom;Sunny and hot;102;75;S;10;48%;5%;10

Bay;Mostly sunny;94;75;SE;6;65%;14%;10

Beaumont;Mostly sunny;93;75;S;5;67%;11%;10

Beeville;Sunny and hot;99;74;SE;8;56%;8%;11

Borger;Partly sunny and hot;98;72;S;9;40%;41%;9

Bowie;Sunny and hot;100;74;SSE;11;44%;5%;10

Breckenridge;Sunny and hot;101;77;SSE;10;43%;5%;10

Brenham;Mostly sunny and hot;98;76;SSE;7;60%;7%;10

Bridgeport;Sunny and hot;100;76;SSE;11;40%;5%;10

Brownsville;Mostly sunny;100;77;SE;10;57%;10%;11

Brownwood;Sunny and hot;99;71;SSE;8;48%;6%;10

Burnet;Sunny and hot;98;73;SSE;7;51%;6%;10

Canadian;Partly sunny and hot;98;73;SSE;9;44%;44%;9

Castroville;Sunny and hot;100;74;SE;6;53%;6%;11

Childress;Mostly sunny and hot;102;76;S;14;35%;34%;9

Cleburne;Hot with sunshine;99;75;SSE;10;58%;3%;10

College Station;Mostly sunny and hot;100;76;SSE;9;55%;7%;10

Comanche;Sunny and hot;100;74;SSE;9;47%;6%;10

Conroe;Sunny and hot;97;73;SSE;6;61%;9%;10

Corpus Christi;Sunshine;96;77;SE;10;65%;7%;11

Corsicana;Sunny and hot;100;76;SSE;9;55%;3%;10

Cotulla;Mostly sunny;101;73;SE;8;55%;6%;11

Dalhart;Lots of sun, warm;95;65;ESE;8;42%;19%;9

Dallas Love;Sunny and hot;101;81;S;12;44%;4%;10

Dallas Redbird;Sunny and hot;100;79;S;11;44%;3%;10

Dallas/Ft Worth;Sunny and hot;99;79;S;14;45%;5%;10

Decatur;Sunny and hot;98;75;S;9;48%;5%;10

Del Rio;Sunny and hot;100;77;SE;11;52%;6%;11

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Sunny and hot;100;76;SE;11;49%;6%;11

Denton;Sunny and hot;99;76;SSE;11;54%;4%;10

Dryden;Sunny and hot;101;73;SE;8;42%;5%;11

Dumas;Warm with sunshine;94;67;S;9;45%;20%;9

Edinburg;Mostly sunny;105;77;SE;10;47%;8%;11

El Paso;Mostly sunny;94;72;W;7;45%;26%;10

Ellington;Sunshine and hot;94;79;SSE;7;63%;10%;10

Falfurrias;Mostly sunny;100;74;SE;7;50%;8%;11

Fort Hood;Hot with sunshine;100;75;SSE;10;42%;4%;10

Fort Worth;Sunny and hot;100;77;SSE;10;49%;4%;10

Fort Worth Alliance;Sunny and hot;101;78;SSE;13;43%;4%;10

Fort Worth Nas;Sunny and hot;101;78;S;13;39%;4%;10

Fort Worth Spinks;Sunny and hot;101;74;S;11;40%;3%;10

Fredericksburg;Sunny and seasonable;96;71;SSE;8;50%;6%;10

Gainesville;Sunny and hot;98;74;SSE;10;58%;5%;9

Galveston;Sunshine;91;82;SE;9;67%;12%;10

Gatesville;Sunshine and hot;100;73;SSE;8;51%;3%;10

Georgetown;Sunny and hot;99;75;SSE;8;53%;4%;10

Giddings;Mostly sunny and hot;98;73;SSE;7;56%;7%;10

Gilmer;Sunny and hot;97;73;SSE;5;61%;4%;10

Graham;Sunny and hot;101;73;SSE;8;44%;5%;10

Granbury;Sunny and hot;101;75;SSE;8;47%;4%;10

Grand Prairie;Sunny and hot;100;78;SSE;9;51%;3%;10

Greenville;Sunny and hot;99;76;SSE;9;50%;4%;10

Guadalupe Pass;Mostly sunny, breezy;90;68;SW;17;46%;32%;11

Hamilton;Hot with sunshine;99;73;SSE;9;49%;5%;10

Harlingen;Mostly sunny;101;75;SE;12;58%;9%;11

Hearne;Mostly sunny and hot;99;74;SSE;7;57%;8%;10

Hebbronville;Mostly sunny and hot;100;73;ESE;8;49%;5%;11

Henderson;Sunny and hot;98;72;SSE;6;58%;2%;10

Hereford;Mostly sunny and hot;95;69;SSW;10;42%;23%;10

Hillsboro;Sunny and hot;100;76;SSE;10;50%;3%;10

Hondo;Sunny and hot;101;73;SE;8;51%;6%;11

Houston;Mostly sunny and hot;97;77;SSE;6;60%;10%;10

Houston (Hobby Airport);Sunny and seasonable;95;78;SSE;7;64%;10%;10

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Sunny and hot;97;79;SSE;3;54%;10%;10

Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly sunny;95;73;SSE;2;64%;11%;10

Houston Clover;Sunny and hot;94;76;SSE;6;65%;11%;10

Houston Hooks;Mostly sunny and hot;97;76;SSE;5;62%;9%;10

Houston Hull;Mostly sunny and hot;99;77;SSE;7;56%;10%;10

Houston Intercontinental;Sunshine and hot;96;77;SSE;7;63%;9%;10

Huntsville;Sunny and hot;98;75;SSE;5;59%;8%;10

Ingleside;Brilliant sunshine;93;81;SE;10;63%;7%;11

Jacksonville;Plenty of sun;97;73;SSE;6;59%;3%;10

Jasper;Mostly sunny and hot;96;71;S;4;63%;9%;10

Junction;Sunshine and hot;99;70;SSE;8;43%;6%;10

Kellyusa Airport;Mostly sunny and hot;100;74;SSE;8;51%;5%;11

Kerrville;Sunny and hot;97;72;SSE;7;53%;6%;11

Killeen;Hot with sunshine;100;75;SSE;10;42%;4%;10

Killeen/Ft Hood;Sunshine and hot;100;74;SSE;10;46%;3%;10

Kingsville Nas;Sunny and hot;98;73;SE;11;58%;7%;11

La Grange;Mostly sunny and hot;100;75;SSE;6;59%;7%;10

Lago Vista;Sunny and hot;100;76;SSE;8;44%;6%;10

Lancaster;Sunny and hot;99;76;SSE;9;54%;4%;10

Laredo;Mostly sunny and hot;105;78;SE;9;40%;6%;11

Llano;Sunny and hot;101;73;SSE;6;48%;6%;10

Longview;Sunny and hot;99;74;SSE;6;58%;3%;10

Lubbock;Sunny and hot;97;73;S;11;40%;14%;10

Lufkin;Hot with sunshine;97;72;S;6;59%;8%;10

Mcallen;Partly sunny;106;80;SE;12;49%;8%;11

Mcgregor;Sunny and hot;102;75;S;12;44%;3%;10

Mckinney;Sunny and hot;98;74;SSE;13;49%;5%;10

Mesquite;Sunny and hot;99;76;SSE;9;53%;4%;10

Midland;Sizzling sunshine;104;77;SSE;11;32%;6%;10

Midland Airpark;Sizzling sunshine;104;77;SSE;11;32%;6%;10

Midlothian;Sunny and hot;100;73;S;10;48%;3%;10

Mineola;Sunny and hot;98;74;SSE;7;61%;4%;10

Mineral Wells;Sunny and hot;102;75;SSE;11;39%;5%;10

Mount Pleasant;Mostly sunny and hot;98;73;SSE;7;57%;3%;9

Nacogdoches;Hot with sunshine;98;72;SSE;6;59%;2%;10

New Braunfels;Sunny and hot;100;74;SSE;7;53%;4%;10

Odessa;Sunny and hot;100;75;SSE;11;35%;6%;10

Orange;Mostly sunny;91;74;S;5;67%;13%;10

Palacios;Sunshine;93;80;SSE;10;67%;13%;11

Palestine;Sunny and hot;99;74;SSE;6;56%;4%;10

Pampa;Partly sunny and hot;97;70;S;12;40%;39%;9

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly sunny and hot;99;69;SSE;8;35%;37%;9

Paris;Plenty of sunshine;97;74;S;9;56%;4%;9

Pecos;Sunny and hot;102;74;SSE;6;32%;7%;10

Perryton;Mostly sunny and hot;97;71;SSE;9;44%;29%;9

Plainview;Mostly sunny and hot;95;69;S;9;47%;20%;10

Pleasanton;Sunny and hot;102;75;SE;6;51%;4%;11

Port Aransas;Abundant sunshine;91;82;SE;8;70%;7%;11

Port Isabel;Mostly sunny;95;79;SE;10;62%;10%;11

Port Lavaca;Sunny;93;77;SE;8;64%;10%;11

Randolph AFB;Sunny and hot;100;75;SSE;8;52%;5%;10

Robstown;Plenty of sunshine;96;75;SE;8;59%;8%;11

Rockport;Plenty of sun;92;81;SE;9;66%;8%;11

Rocksprings;Sunny and hot;94;71;SE;9;53%;6%;11

San Angelo;Sunny and hot;101;75;S;12;37%;5%;10

San Antonio;Mostly sunny and hot;100;76;SE;6;54%;5%;10

San Antonio Stinson;Mostly sunny;102;76;SSE;7;45%;6%;10

San Marcos;Sunny and hot;100;75;SSE;8;51%;6%;10

Seminole;Mostly sunny and hot;97;70;S;8;35%;11%;10

Sherman-Denison;Sunny, breezy, hot;98;74;SSE;14;46%;5%;9

Snyder;Sunny and hot;99;73;S;11;45%;6%;10

Sonora;Sunny and hot;96;72;SSE;10;48%;6%;10

Stephenville;Sunny and hot;100;74;SSE;7;36%;5%;10

Sulphur Springs;Sunny and hot;98;75;SSE;9;54%;4%;10

Sweetwater;Sunny and hot;99;74;SSE;12;41%;5%;10

Temple;Sunny and hot;101;74;S;12;47%;4%;10

Terrell;Sunny and hot;98;76;SSE;9;57%;4%;10

Tyler;Sunny and hot;98;75;SSE;8;57%;4%;10

Uvalde;Sunny;99;74;ESE;6;54%;6%;11

Vernon;Mostly sunny and hot;103;78;SSE;12;35%;18%;9

Victoria;Mostly sunny and hot;98;75;SE;8;63%;9%;11

Waco;Sunny and hot;102;77;SSE;13;41%;4%;10

Weslaco;Mostly sunny;103;76;SE;10;47%;8%;11

Wharton;Mostly sunny;95;75;SE;6;66%;12%;10

Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny and hot;103;78;SSE;14;36%;10%;9

Wink;Mostly sunny and hot;102;75;SE;8;30%;7%;10

Zapata;Mostly sunny and hot;103;77;SE;7;48%;7%;11

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather