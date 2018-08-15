TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Thursday, August 16, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Mostly sunny;94;72;S;13;60%;7%;11
Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny;95;72;S;13;56%;8%;11
Alice;Mostly sunny;97;76;SE;12;62%;13%;11
Alpine;Partly sunny;88;65;SE;6;49%;25%;12
Amarillo;Mostly sunny;93;68;SE;8;56%;74%;10
Angleton;Partly sunny;93;76;S;9;67%;30%;10
Arlington;Clouds breaking;95;77;S;9;66%;6%;9
Austin;Clouds breaking;97;76;SSE;7;55%;5%;10
Austin Bergstrom;Some sun returning;98;76;SSE;10;58%;6%;10
Bay;Partial sunshine;92;76;SSE;9;70%;30%;7
Beaumont;Some sun;92;76;S;6;70%;30%;11
Beeville;Mostly sunny;96;76;SSE;10;62%;14%;9
Borger;Mostly sunny;94;70;ESE;6;53%;74%;10
Bowie;Clouds breaking;94;74;S;9;65%;14%;9
Breckenridge;Mostly sunny;97;76;S;9;59%;10%;10
Brenham;Some sun returning;95;77;S;7;67%;11%;8
Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;96;74;S;9;58%;8%;10
Brownsville;Mostly sunny, breezy;95;79;SE;14;63%;32%;9
Brownwood;Partly sunny;94;72;S;8;61%;4%;11
Burnet;Clouds breaking;95;73;SSE;8;60%;4%;10
Canadian;Mostly sunny;92;69;E;5;63%;69%;10
Castroville;Partly sunny;97;75;SE;7;61%;5%;11
Childress;Mostly sunny;97;75;SE;6;58%;66%;10
Cleburne;Partly sunny;95;76;S;10;73%;5%;10
College Station;Some sun returning;96;77;S;10;63%;11%;10
Comanche;Partly sunny;94;74;S;10;61%;4%;11
Conroe;Partial sunshine;93;74;S;6;68%;29%;11
Corpus Christi;Mostly sunny;94;76;SSE;13;68%;31%;9
Corsicana;Clouds breaking;96;77;S;10;64%;5%;9
Cotulla;Partial sunshine;100;75;SE;9;59%;5%;11
Dalhart;Partly sunny;91;64;S;10;53%;74%;10
Dallas Love;Some sun returning;95;79;S;12;63%;7%;8
Dallas Redbird;Clouds breaking;95;78;S;11;62%;7%;7
Dallas/Ft Worth;Clouds breaking;94;78;S;14;62%;7%;9
Decatur;Mostly sunny;94;75;S;8;62%;11%;10
Del Rio;Partly sunny;95;77;E;11;66%;6%;11
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny;95;76;E;11;63%;5%;11
Denton;Clouds breaking;94;76;S;10;64%;28%;9
Dryden;Mostly sunny;94;73;SE;8;59%;10%;11
Dumas;Mostly sunny;90;64;ESE;7;63%;74%;10
Edinburg;Breezy with sunshine;100;80;SE;13;52%;30%;11
El Paso;Partial sunshine;96;73;WSW;6;37%;36%;11
Ellington;Partial sunshine;92;77;S;8;70%;29%;8
Falfurrias;Sun and some clouds;97;76;SE;9;55%;30%;8
Fort Hood;Clouds breaking;96;75;S;11;56%;5%;10
Fort Worth;Partly sunny;95;77;S;9;63%;6%;10
Fort Worth Alliance;Clouds breaking;95;77;S;13;62%;27%;9
Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny;96;77;S;13;56%;6%;10
Fort Worth Spinks;Clouds breaking;96;76;S;11;57%;5%;9
Fredericksburg;Clouds breaking;93;72;SSE;8;59%;4%;10
Gainesville;Clouds breaking;93;74;S;10;71%;20%;9
Galveston;Partial sunshine;91;81;S;12;73%;44%;11
Gatesville;Partly sunny;96;75;S;8;59%;5%;11
Georgetown;Some sun returning;97;76;SSE;9;59%;5%;10
Giddings;Some sun returning;95;74;S;7;63%;11%;10
Gilmer;Clouds breaking;93;75;S;7;70%;13%;8
Graham;Mostly sunny;96;73;S;7;63%;13%;10
Granbury;Partly sunny;96;77;S;8;61%;5%;10
Grand Prairie;Clouds breaking;95;77;S;9;64%;7%;10
Greenville;Clouds breaking;94;78;S;10;62%;14%;8
Guadalupe Pass;Partly sunny;90;70;S;13;42%;16%;11
Hamilton;Clouds and sun;94;74;S;9;61%;4%;11
Harlingen;Increasingly windy;97;78;SSE;16;64%;31%;9
Hearne;Clouds breaking;96;75;S;8;65%;12%;10
Hebbronville;Mostly sunny;97;75;SE;10;53%;27%;11
Henderson;Clouds breaking;93;75;S;7;71%;9%;9
Hereford;Partial sunshine;94;67;S;7;50%;23%;10
Hillsboro;Clouds breaking;95;76;S;10;61%;5%;9
Hondo;Partly sunny;97;75;SE;9;60%;5%;11
Houston;Partial sunshine;94;78;S;6;66%;29%;9
Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly sunny;93;78;S;8;71%;29%;10
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partial sunshine;95;79;S;5;59%;29%;10
Houston / Southwest Airport;Some sun;92;74;S;6;70%;29%;11
Houston Clover;Partial sunshine;93;77;S;8;70%;30%;11
Houston Hooks;Partial sunshine;93;75;S;6;70%;29%;11
Houston Hull;Partial sunshine;94;78;S;8;62%;29%;11
Houston Intercontinental;Clouds and sun;93;77;S;7;71%;29%;11
Huntsville;Partly sunny;95;76;S;6;65%;29%;11
Ingleside;Sunshine and breezy;93;80;SSE;14;66%;31%;11
Jacksonville;Clouds breaking;93;75;S;7;71%;5%;9
Jasper;Mostly sunny;93;73;S;5;71%;29%;11
Junction;Mostly sunny;93;74;S;9;62%;4%;11
Kellyusa Airport;Partly sunny;97;74;SE;8;58%;6%;11
Kerrville;Clouds breaking;93;73;SSE;9;67%;5%;10
Killeen;Clouds breaking;96;75;S;11;56%;5%;10
Killeen/Ft Hood;Clouds breaking;97;74;S;11;59%;5%;10
Kingsville Nas;Mostly sunny;97;77;SSE;13;62%;31%;9
La Grange;Clouds breaking;97;76;S;7;67%;11%;8
Lago Vista;Clouds breaking;96;74;SSE;8;58%;5%;10
Lancaster;Clouds breaking;94;76;S;9;66%;8%;7
Laredo;Partly sunny, warm;102;79;SE;12;47%;5%;11
Llano;Clouds breaking;96;73;SSE;7;60%;4%;10
Longview;Clouds breaking;94;76;S;8;68%;11%;9
Lubbock;Mostly sunny;95;71;S;8;49%;35%;11
Lufkin;Mostly sunny;94;74;S;8;67%;11%;11
Mcallen;Sunshine and breezy;101;82;SE;15;55%;30%;11
Mcgregor;Clouds breaking;98;74;S;12;58%;5%;9
Mckinney;Clouds breaking;94;77;S;14;66%;13%;8
Mesquite;Some sun returning;94;77;S;9;65%;8%;8
Midland;Mostly sunny;99;75;S;9;51%;5%;11
Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny;99;75;S;9;51%;5%;11
Midlothian;Clouds breaking;95;75;S;10;66%;6%;9
Mineola;Clouds breaking;94;76;S;7;71%;10%;9
Mineral Wells;Partly sunny;95;74;SSE;11;60%;6%;10
Mount Pleasant;Clouds breaking;93;75;S;8;69%;25%;9
Nacogdoches;Clouds breaking;94;73;S;7;68%;6%;9
New Braunfels;Clouds breaking;98;75;SSE;8;61%;6%;10
Odessa;Mostly sunny;95;73;SSE;10;47%;5%;11
Orange;Mostly sunny;92;76;S;6;69%;31%;11
Palacios;Partial sunshine;93;80;S;13;72%;30%;8
Palestine;Clouds breaking;95;75;S;7;66%;5%;9
Pampa;Mostly sunny;92;68;ESE;7;55%;69%;10
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly sunny;93;68;SSE;4;53%;69%;10
Paris;Clouds breaking;92;75;S;10;68%;38%;9
Pecos;Mostly sunny, warm;100;71;SE;6;40%;5%;11
Perryton;Mostly sunny;90;67;ESE;6;57%;66%;10
Plainview;Mostly sunny;91;67;S;6;58%;41%;10
Pleasanton;Partial sunshine;100;75;SE;7;57%;27%;11
Port Aransas;Mostly sunny;91;83;SSE;10;73%;30%;9
Port Isabel;Partly sunny, breezy;92;81;SE;14;67%;33%;11
Port Lavaca;Mostly sunny;92;78;SSE;10;67%;30%;9
Randolph AFB;Clouds breaking;96;76;SSE;9;60%;6%;9
Robstown;Mostly sunny;94;77;SSE;11;65%;31%;9
Rockport;Mostly sunny;92;82;SSE;10;70%;14%;11
Rocksprings;Some sun;89;72;SE;10;70%;5%;11
San Angelo;Mostly sunny;96;72;S;11;52%;4%;11
San Antonio;Partly sunny;98;76;SSE;8;60%;6%;11
San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny;99;76;SE;8;53%;6%;11
San Marcos;Some sun returning;97;75;SSE;9;57%;6%;10
Seminole;Mostly sunny;95;67;SSE;7;46%;7%;11
Sherman-Denison;Showers and t-storms;94;75;S;14;66%;64%;8
Snyder;Mostly sunny;94;72;S;9;60%;11%;11
Sonora;Abundant sunshine;92;73;SE;10;62%;4%;11
Stephenville;Sun and clouds;95;74;S;6;58%;5%;11
Sulphur Springs;Some sun returning;93;77;S;10;66%;17%;8
Sweetwater;Mostly sunny;94;73;S;10;54%;8%;11
Temple;Clouds breaking;97;74;SSE;13;59%;5%;10
Terrell;Clouds breaking;93;77;S;10;68%;10%;8
Tyler;Clouds breaking;94;77;S;10;67%;8%;9
Uvalde;Partly sunny;96;74;SE;7;64%;27%;11
Vernon;Mostly sunny;98;75;S;7;50%;66%;10
Victoria;Mostly sunny;95;77;SSE;10;67%;30%;11
Waco;Clouds breaking;97;76;S;13;55%;5%;9
Weslaco;Mostly sunny, breezy;98;79;SE;13;53%;30%;11
Wharton;Mostly sunny;93;75;SSE;7;71%;29%;11
Wichita Falls;Clouds breaking;98;76;S;10;55%;25%;9
Wink;Mostly sunny, warm;99;72;SE;8;46%;5%;11
Zapata;Mostly sunny;102;78;SE;9;53%;7%;11
_____
