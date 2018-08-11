TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Monday, August 13, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Thunderstorms;77;67;S;7;81%;92%;3
Abilene Dyess;Thunderstorms;77;66;S;8;74%;93%;3
Alice;A t-storm in spots;95;77;SE;16;65%;44%;11
Alpine;Cloudy, a t-storm;71;58;NE;6;86%;80%;3
Amarillo;A p.m. t-storm;84;62;SE;7;55%;80%;8
Angleton;Mostly sunny;91;77;SSE;10;71%;31%;11
Arlington;Showers and t-storms;87;75;S;7;72%;86%;3
Austin;A t-storm in spots;91;74;SSE;6;66%;80%;8
Austin Bergstrom;A t-storm in spots;93;75;SSE;10;67%;77%;9
Bay;Mostly sunny;92;76;SSE;10;72%;32%;10
Beaumont;Mostly sunny;92;75;SSE;6;76%;29%;11
Beeville;A t-storm in spots;93;77;SE;12;64%;45%;11
Borger;A p.m. t-storm;86;64;SE;6;53%;80%;8
Bowie;Thunderstorms;83;69;SSE;5;85%;90%;2
Breckenridge;Thunderstorms;81;71;SSW;7;76%;91%;3
Brenham;A t-storm around;94;76;SSE;8;68%;55%;11
Bridgeport;Thunderstorms;84;69;SE;5;73%;88%;3
Brownsville;Partly sunny, breezy;95;80;SE;14;62%;29%;10
Brownwood;Thunderstorms;80;70;NE;6;81%;90%;3
Burnet;A heavy thunderstorm;85;74;SE;6;79%;85%;5
Canadian;A p.m. t-storm;87;65;SE;6;55%;80%;7
Castroville;Clouds and sunshine;89;75;SE;8;71%;75%;6
Childress;Cloudy, a t-storm;84;67;SE;6;70%;83%;4
Cleburne;Showers and t-storms;86;73;NE;8;77%;87%;5
College Station;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;74;SSE;10;75%;66%;11
Comanche;A heavy p.m. t-storm;82;71;NNE;8;78%;90%;3
Conroe;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;74;SSE;6;75%;62%;11
Corpus Christi;A t-storm in spots;92;78;SSE;18;74%;45%;10
Corsicana;Showers and t-storms;90;74;SE;7;72%;85%;5
Cotulla;A p.m. t-storm;92;75;SE;12;69%;80%;11
Dalhart;Mostly sunny;86;60;SSE;7;42%;22%;10
Dallas Love;Showers and t-storms;88;73;SE;8;74%;86%;5
Dallas Redbird;Showers and t-storms;88;72;SE;9;73%;86%;5
Dallas/Ft Worth;Showers and t-storms;88;73;SE;10;71%;86%;3
Decatur;Showers and t-storms;83;71;SW;7;76%;89%;3
Del Rio;Thunderstorms;82;70;ESE;7;89%;92%;5
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Thunderstorms;82;69;ESE;7;88%;92%;5
Denton;Showers and t-storms;85;73;S;8;74%;87%;3
Dryden;Thunderstorms;77;67;ENE;6;81%;88%;3
Dumas;A p.m. t-storm;84;61;SE;7;52%;80%;10
Edinburg;Partly sunny, breezy;98;80;SE;15;53%;29%;11
El Paso;Mostly sunny, nice;86;67;SE;6;47%;10%;12
Ellington;Mostly sunny;91;79;SSE;9;71%;31%;10
Falfurrias;Partly sunny;97;77;SE;10;52%;14%;11
Fort Hood;A heavy thunderstorm;88;72;SE;8;72%;84%;5
Fort Worth;Showers and t-storms;86;75;SW;8;71%;86%;5
Fort Worth Alliance;Showers and t-storms;87;72;SE;9;73%;87%;3
Fort Worth Nas;Showers and t-storms;88;75;SE;9;62%;86%;5
Fort Worth Spinks;Showers and t-storms;88;74;SE;7;67%;86%;5
Fredericksburg;A drenching t-storm;82;73;SE;6;82%;87%;4
Gainesville;Showers and t-storms;84;71;SSE;7;81%;86%;2
Galveston;Lots of sun, breezy;91;80;SSE;14;76%;30%;11
Gatesville;A heavy thunderstorm;87;74;ESE;6;76%;84%;5
Georgetown;A t-storm in spots;89;76;SSE;7;68%;79%;7
Giddings;A t-storm around;92;74;SSE;7;68%;55%;11
Gilmer;Showers and t-storms;87;71;ESE;4;83%;85%;5
Graham;Thunderstorms;84;70;SSW;6;76%;91%;5
Granbury;A heavy thunderstorm;86;74;WNW;7;69%;85%;5
Grand Prairie;Showers and t-storms;87;75;SSE;7;75%;86%;5
Greenville;Showers and t-storms;87;74;E;6;72%;82%;5
Guadalupe Pass;A p.m. t-storm;75;59;E;12;72%;55%;12
Hamilton;A heavy p.m. t-storm;83;73;NE;7;77%;85%;5
Harlingen;Partly sunny, windy;96;78;SSE;19;65%;10%;11
Hearne;A stray thunderstorm;92;75;SSE;6;73%;57%;11
Hebbronville;Partly sunny;95;75;SE;11;54%;13%;11
Henderson;Showers and t-storms;89;72;SE;5;77%;84%;8
Hereford;A p.m. t-storm;83;61;SSE;6;56%;80%;11
Hillsboro;Showers and t-storms;88;73;ENE;7;72%;86%;6
Hondo;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;72;ESE;10;73%;87%;6
Houston;A t-storm around;94;77;SSE;7;68%;46%;11
Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly sunny;92;78;SSE;10;71%;24%;10
Houston / Dunn Helistop;A t-storm around;95;79;SSE;7;60%;45%;11
Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly sunny;90;73;SSE;8;73%;32%;11
Houston Clover;Mostly sunny;91;76;SSE;9;72%;21%;11
Houston Hooks;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;73;SSE;7;76%;51%;11
Houston Hull;Mostly sunny;94;76;SSE;10;65%;44%;11
Houston Intercontinental;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;75;SSE;8;77%;54%;11
Huntsville;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;75;SSE;6;69%;52%;11
Ingleside;A t-storm in spots;92;82;SSE;17;69%;55%;11
Jacksonville;Showers and t-storms;89;73;SE;5;77%;80%;7
Jasper;A t-storm around;90;70;S;4;76%;45%;7
Junction;A drenching t-storm;80;69;ESE;6;86%;93%;5
Kellyusa Airport;Partial sunshine;91;76;SE;10;67%;72%;10
Kerrville;A drenching t-storm;83;73;SE;7;85%;87%;5
Killeen;A heavy thunderstorm;88;72;SE;8;72%;84%;5
Killeen/Ft Hood;A heavy thunderstorm;89;72;SSE;8;76%;83%;5
Kingsville Nas;A t-storm in spots;96;78;SSE;17;64%;44%;7
La Grange;A t-storm around;94;76;SE;7;70%;55%;11
Lago Vista;A heavy thunderstorm;88;73;SE;7;75%;84%;5
Lancaster;Showers and t-storms;87;74;ESE;7;79%;86%;5
Laredo;Breezy with some sun;99;80;SE;15;49%;35%;11
Llano;A drenching t-storm;85;74;SE;5;81%;87%;5
Longview;Showers and t-storms;89;73;SE;5;76%;81%;6
Lubbock;A p.m. t-storm;80;62;S;6;64%;81%;4
Lufkin;A t-storm around;89;70;SE;6;77%;48%;7
Mcallen;Breezy with some sun;100;81;SE;19;57%;12%;11
Mcgregor;Showers and t-storms;89;71;SE;8;70%;85%;5
Mckinney;Showers and t-storms;86;70;SSE;9;76%;84%;3
Mesquite;Showers and t-storms;86;74;ESE;7;74%;84%;5
Midland;Showers and t-storms;81;65;ENE;6;73%;82%;4
Midland Airpark;Showers and t-storms;81;65;ENE;6;73%;82%;4
Midlothian;Showers and t-storms;86;69;SE;6;80%;85%;5
Mineola;Showers and t-storms;87;73;E;5;81%;84%;6
Mineral Wells;Thunderstorms;81;70;SE;7;77%;92%;3
Mount Pleasant;Showers and t-storms;86;71;E;5;78%;84%;7
Nacogdoches;Showers and t-storms;91;71;SSE;5;75%;65%;6
New Braunfels;A t-storm in spots;91;76;SE;9;67%;80%;8
Odessa;Showers and t-storms;79;65;ESE;7;62%;82%;4
Orange;Partial sunshine;91;75;S;6;74%;29%;11
Palacios;A t-storm in spots;92;82;SSE;15;75%;45%;9
Palestine;Showers and t-storms;90;73;SSE;6;69%;69%;7
Pampa;A p.m. t-storm;84;63;SE;7;54%;80%;6
Pampa / Mesa Vista;A p.m. t-storm;87;62;SSE;4;49%;80%;6
Paris;Showers and t-storms;85;71;ESE;7;72%;84%;3
Pecos;A p.m. t-storm;81;64;SE;5;59%;80%;3
Perryton;A p.m. t-storm;87;64;SE;7;50%;80%;5
Plainview;A p.m. t-storm;79;61;SE;6;68%;80%;4
Pleasanton;Partly sunny;93;76;SE;8;67%;57%;8
Port Aransas;A t-storm in spots;91;83;SE;14;71%;55%;9
Port Isabel;A t-storm in spots;92;82;SE;15;65%;43%;11
Port Lavaca;A t-storm in spots;91;80;SE;12;69%;45%;11
Randolph AFB;A stray thunderstorm;91;74;SE;10;69%;77%;8
Robstown;A t-storm in spots;93;77;SSE;15;69%;55%;11
Rockport;A t-storm in spots;92;83;SE;14;69%;55%;11
Rocksprings;Thunderstorms;78;69;E;8;87%;89%;4
San Angelo;Thunderstorms;77;66;ESE;6;80%;91%;4
San Antonio;Some sun;91;77;SE;9;66%;71%;9
San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny;93;76;SE;10;61%;71%;10
San Marcos;A stray thunderstorm;91;76;SE;9;64%;78%;9
Seminole;A p.m. t-storm;79;62;SSE;5;63%;80%;4
Sherman-Denison;Showers and t-storms;84;70;SE;7;83%;87%;3
Snyder;Thunderstorms;78;66;S;7;71%;88%;3
Sonora;Thunderstorms;76;69;NE;7;90%;90%;3
Stephenville;A heavy p.m. t-storm;82;70;SE;3;69%;85%;3
Sulphur Springs;Showers and t-storms;87;73;E;6;78%;85%;4
Sweetwater;Thunderstorms;79;68;SSE;7;79%;88%;3
Temple;A stray thunderstorm;91;75;SE;9;71%;79%;5
Terrell;Showers and t-storms;86;73;E;7;77%;84%;5
Tyler;Showers and t-storms;88;74;ESE;7;75%;84%;7
Uvalde;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;72;ESE;6;84%;87%;6
Vernon;Thunderstorms;86;70;SSW;6;72%;89%;3
Victoria;A t-storm in spots;94;78;SE;12;71%;47%;11
Waco;Showers and t-storms;89;74;SE;8;67%;85%;6
Weslaco;Breezy with some sun;97;79;SE;14;54%;11%;11
Wharton;Mostly sunny;93;76;SE;8;74%;33%;11
Wichita Falls;Thunderstorms;85;68;SE;6;76%;89%;3
Wink;A p.m. t-storm;82;62;E;5;67%;80%;4
Zapata;Partial sunshine;99;79;SE;11;53%;24%;11
