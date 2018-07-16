TX Forecast for Wednesday, July 18, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Mostly sunny and hot;100;76;SSE;9;38%;3%;12

Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny and hot;102;76;S;10;33%;3%;12

Alice;Mostly sunny;100;73;SE;10;56%;5%;12

Alpine;Mostly sunny;88;65;SE;6;43%;0%;13

Amarillo;Partly sunny;97;71;SSW;10;37%;9%;12

Angleton;Mostly sunny;94;76;SSW;8;65%;4%;12

Arlington;Mostly sunny and hot;103;80;S;7;41%;8%;12

Austin;Mostly sunny and hot;102;76;SSW;5;47%;4%;12

Austin Bergstrom;Mostly sunny and hot;102;74;S;10;50%;4%;12

Bay;Mostly sunny;93;76;S;7;66%;3%;12

Beaumont;Mostly sunny;96;77;SSW;6;64%;12%;12

Beeville;Mostly sunny;97;73;SSE;7;59%;6%;12

Borger;Partly sunny, warm;98;75;S;8;39%;9%;12

Bowie;Mostly sunny and hot;101;76;ESE;5;43%;9%;12

Breckenridge;Mostly sunny and hot;103;78;S;7;37%;4%;12

Brenham;Mostly sunny, warm;99;76;S;6;58%;4%;12

Bridgeport;Mostly sunny and hot;103;77;SSE;5;36%;6%;12

Brownsville;Mostly sunny;96;77;SSE;10;61%;6%;12

Brownwood;Mostly sunny and hot;103;73;S;7;38%;3%;12

Burnet;Mostly sunny and hot;102;73;S;7;39%;4%;12

Canadian;A t-storm in spots;94;72;SSE;6;54%;41%;12

Castroville;Mostly sunny and hot;100;73;SE;6;52%;2%;12

Childress;Mostly sunny and hot;101;75;SSE;9;39%;6%;12

Cleburne;Mostly sunny and hot;104;78;S;7;44%;5%;12

College Station;Mostly sunny, warm;100;76;S;8;56%;5%;12

Comanche;Mostly sunny and hot;103;76;S;7;36%;3%;12

Conroe;Mostly sunny;96;74;SSW;6;59%;8%;12

Corpus Christi;Mostly sunny;94;73;SSE;10;71%;5%;12

Corsicana;Mostly sunny and hot;102;77;S;7;48%;7%;12

Cotulla;Mostly sunny and hot;103;74;SE;9;51%;2%;12

Dalhart;Partly sunny;96;67;SW;12;42%;13%;12

Dallas Love;Mostly sunny and hot;104;84;S;7;38%;9%;12

Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny and hot;104;82;S;7;37%;9%;12

Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny and hot;104;81;S;9;37%;9%;12

Decatur;Mostly sunny and hot;102;78;S;6;37%;7%;12

Del Rio;Mostly sunny and hot;103;76;ESE;11;49%;3%;12

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny and hot;102;76;ESE;11;47%;3%;12

Denton;Mostly sunny and hot;102;79;S;7;43%;9%;12

Dryden;Mostly sunny;99;72;SE;11;43%;5%;12

Dumas;Partly sunny;94;69;S;9;41%;9%;12

Edinburg;Mostly sunny;101;77;SSE;10;52%;6%;12

El Paso;Mostly sunny;94;72;SE;6;45%;5%;12

Ellington;Mostly sunny;95;78;SSW;6;65%;5%;12

Falfurrias;Sunshine and hot;99;73;SE;8;55%;6%;12

Fort Hood;Mostly sunny and hot;104;76;S;9;38%;3%;12

Fort Worth;Mostly sunny and hot;104;80;S;7;37%;7%;12

Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny and hot;104;82;SSE;9;36%;8%;12

Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny and hot;106;82;SE;8;32%;7%;12

Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly sunny and hot;106;78;SSE;7;34%;6%;12

Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny and hot;98;71;S;8;41%;4%;12

Gainesville;Mostly sunny and hot;100;75;S;6;47%;11%;11

Galveston;Mostly sunny;91;80;SSW;10;70%;4%;12

Gatesville;Mostly sunny and hot;104;75;S;8;38%;3%;12

Georgetown;Mostly sunny and hot;101;74;S;9;47%;3%;12

Giddings;Mostly sunny, warm;98;73;S;6;58%;4%;12

Gilmer;Mostly sunny, humid;97;74;S;5;62%;34%;12

Graham;Mostly sunny and hot;103;76;SSE;5;39%;4%;12

Granbury;Mostly sunny and hot;105;79;SSE;6;35%;5%;12

Grand Prairie;Mostly sunny and hot;103;81;S;6;40%;8%;12

Greenville;Mostly sunny and hot;103;79;S;6;43%;17%;12

Guadalupe Pass;Nice with sunshine;88;68;NNW;12;44%;25%;13

Hamilton;Mostly sunny and hot;103;76;S;7;37%;3%;12

Harlingen;Breezy with sunshine;98;75;SSE;14;60%;5%;12

Hearne;Mostly sunny and hot;99;74;S;7;55%;5%;12

Hebbronville;Mostly sunny;99;72;SE;9;50%;2%;12

Henderson;Humid with sunshine;98;76;SSW;5;60%;27%;12

Hereford;Partly sunny and hot;97;68;S;10;37%;6%;12

Hillsboro;Mostly sunny and hot;103;77;S;8;41%;5%;12

Hondo;Mostly sunny and hot;101;75;SE;8;53%;3%;12

Houston;Sunshine and warm;98;77;SSW;6;58%;6%;12

Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly sunny;97;77;SSW;7;66%;4%;12

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly sunny and hot;98;78;SSW;3;55%;4%;12

Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly sunny;95;73;SSW;4;67%;4%;12

Houston Clover;Mostly sunny;96;77;SSW;6;65%;4%;12

Houston Hooks;Warm with sunshine;96;77;SSW;5;64%;6%;12

Houston Hull;Mostly sunny and hot;98;77;SSW;7;60%;4%;12

Houston Intercontinental;Sunshine and warm;98;78;SSW;6;61%;6%;12

Huntsville;Mostly sunny, warm;98;77;SSW;7;58%;8%;12

Ingleside;Sunshine and humid;92;80;SSE;11;65%;4%;12

Jacksonville;Mostly sunny;98;76;SSW;6;58%;16%;12

Jasper;Mostly sunny;96;72;SSW;5;62%;12%;12

Junction;Mostly sunny and hot;102;75;S;8;38%;3%;12

Kellyusa Airport;Mostly sunny and hot;101;75;SE;8;51%;3%;12

Kerrville;Mostly sunny and hot;98;71;S;8;44%;3%;12

Killeen;Mostly sunny and hot;104;76;S;9;38%;3%;12

Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny and hot;104;75;S;9;41%;3%;12

Kingsville Nas;Sunshine and warm;98;73;SSE;12;59%;5%;12

La Grange;Mostly sunny, warm;99;75;S;6;60%;3%;12

Lago Vista;Mostly sunny and hot;101;75;S;7;46%;4%;12

Lancaster;Mostly sunny and hot;103;79;S;6;43%;10%;12

Laredo;Mostly sunny and hot;104;77;SE;11;41%;2%;12

Llano;Mostly sunny and hot;104;72;S;6;38%;4%;12

Longview;Lots of sun, warm;99;77;S;6;59%;33%;12

Lubbock;Mostly sunny and hot;97;72;S;9;35%;4%;12

Lufkin;Mostly sunny and hot;98;75;SSW;6;56%;11%;12

Mcallen;Mostly sunny;101;77;SE;13;56%;5%;12

Mcgregor;Mostly sunny and hot;106;76;S;9;38%;3%;12

Mckinney;Mostly sunny and hot;102;78;SE;7;42%;14%;12

Mesquite;Mostly sunny and hot;102;79;S;6;44%;11%;12

Midland;Mostly sunny and hot;102;77;S;10;34%;4%;12

Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny and hot;102;77;S;10;34%;4%;12

Midlothian;Mostly sunny and hot;103;77;SSE;6;39%;7%;12

Mineola;Mostly sunny, warm;98;76;S;6;57%;23%;12

Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny and hot;104;75;ESE;7;37%;7%;12

Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny and hot;98;75;SE;4;57%;39%;11

Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny, warm;98;74;SSW;6;60%;17%;12

New Braunfels;Mostly sunny and hot;100;73;SSE;8;53%;2%;12

Odessa;Mostly sunny and hot;99;74;S;11;36%;4%;12

Orange;Mostly sunny;93;77;SW;6;64%;14%;12

Palacios;Mostly sunny;93;82;S;10;69%;4%;12

Palestine;Mostly sunny and hot;99;75;SSW;6;54%;11%;12

Pampa;Partly sunny;95;71;SSE;7;40%;8%;12

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly sunny, warm;97;70;S;6;42%;9%;12

Paris;Partly sunny, warm;98;75;ESE;5;55%;35%;11

Pecos;Mostly sunny, warm;99;68;SE;7;39%;5%;12

Perryton;A t-storm in spots;96;72;SSE;8;48%;41%;12

Plainview;Mostly sunny;94;67;S;8;41%;6%;12

Pleasanton;Mostly sunny and hot;102;74;SSE;6;53%;2%;12

Port Aransas;Mostly sunny, humid;90;81;SSE;8;74%;4%;12

Port Isabel;Mostly sunny;92;80;SSE;11;65%;5%;12

Port Lavaca;Mostly sunny;93;77;S;7;66%;3%;12

Randolph AFB;Mostly sunny and hot;99;74;SSE;8;54%;2%;12

Robstown;Mostly sunny;95;73;SSE;10;64%;6%;12

Rockport;Mostly sunny, humid;92;80;SSE;8;68%;3%;12

Rocksprings;Mostly sunny and hot;97;72;SSE;9;45%;3%;12

San Angelo;Mostly sunny;105;75;SSW;9;32%;3%;12

San Antonio;Mostly sunny and hot;101;75;SSE;6;52%;2%;12

San Antonio Stinson;Mostly sunny and hot;103;76;SSE;7;52%;3%;12

San Marcos;Mostly sunny and hot;101;73;S;8;51%;3%;12

Seminole;Mostly sunny;96;68;S;8;35%;3%;12

Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny and hot;100;78;E;6;45%;19%;11

Snyder;Mostly sunny and hot;99;73;S;8;39%;2%;12

Sonora;Mostly sunny, warm;99;72;SSE;9;40%;3%;12

Stephenville;Mostly sunny and hot;103;76;S;5;35%;3%;12

Sulphur Springs;Mostly sunny and hot;100;78;SSE;7;48%;28%;11

Sweetwater;Mostly sunny and hot;101;75;S;9;34%;2%;12

Temple;Mostly sunny and hot;104;74;S;11;44%;4%;12

Terrell;Mostly sunny and hot;102;78;S;7;48%;14%;12

Tyler;Mostly sunny and hot;98;77;S;7;56%;23%;12

Uvalde;Mostly sunny and hot;100;71;SE;7;53%;2%;12

Vernon;Mostly sunny and hot;104;77;SSE;8;30%;8%;12

Victoria;Mostly sunny;97;75;S;7;65%;3%;12

Waco;Mostly sunny;106;77;SSW;10;36%;4%;12

Weslaco;Mostly sunny, warm;99;77;SSE;9;52%;6%;12

Wharton;Mostly sunny;95;74;S;6;67%;4%;12

Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny and hot;103;78;SE;8;37%;9%;12

Wink;Mostly sunny, warm;99;73;SSE;10;36%;4%;12

Zapata;Mostly sunny and hot;102;75;SE;9;49%;3%;12

