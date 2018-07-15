TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Tuesday, July 17, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Partly sunny and hot;98;75;SSE;9;44%;7%;12
Abilene Dyess;Partly sunny and hot;100;75;S;11;36%;7%;12
Alice;Mostly sunny, breezy;99;74;SSE;14;57%;6%;12
Alpine;A t-storm in spots;84;64;SE;6;56%;45%;13
Amarillo;Clouds and sun;94;70;SSE;9;46%;10%;12
Angleton;Mostly sunny;94;76;S;8;64%;5%;12
Arlington;Partly sunny and hot;101;78;S;7;49%;9%;12
Austin;Mostly sunny, warm;101;75;S;7;50%;4%;12
Austin Bergstrom;Warm with sunshine;102;74;S;11;52%;4%;12
Bay;Mostly sunny;93;76;S;7;65%;4%;12
Beaumont;Mostly sunny;95;76;SSW;6;66%;17%;12
Beeville;Mostly sunny;96;74;SSE;10;61%;6%;12
Borger;Clouds and sun;95;73;S;7;43%;30%;12
Bowie;Partly sunny and hot;100;75;ESE;5;46%;8%;12
Breckenridge;Partly sunny and hot;101;76;S;8;44%;7%;12
Brenham;Mostly sunny, warm;98;75;S;6;60%;6%;12
Bridgeport;Partly sunny and hot;101;76;SSE;6;41%;7%;11
Brownsville;Lots of sun, breezy;96;77;SE;14;62%;9%;12
Brownwood;Sunny and hot;100;71;S;8;46%;7%;12
Burnet;Sunny and hot;100;72;S;8;47%;6%;12
Canadian;A t-storm in spots;94;71;ESE;6;52%;55%;12
Castroville;Mostly sunny and hot;100;73;SE;9;54%;6%;12
Childress;Partly sunny, warm;99;74;SSE;7;42%;9%;12
Cleburne;Partly sunny and hot;101;76;S;8;53%;7%;12
College Station;Sunshine and warm;98;75;S;9;58%;7%;12
Comanche;Mostly sunny and hot;101;74;S;8;45%;7%;12
Conroe;Mostly sunny;96;73;SSW;6;63%;7%;12
Corpus Christi;Sunshine and breezy;93;74;SSE;14;72%;6%;12
Corsicana;Partly sunny and hot;100;75;S;8;58%;13%;12
Cotulla;Mostly sunny and hot;102;72;SE;13;49%;5%;12
Dalhart;Partly sunny;90;65;SE;8;52%;16%;12
Dallas Love;Partly sunny and hot;102;82;S;8;45%;11%;11
Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny and hot;102;80;S;8;44%;11%;12
Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny and hot;101;79;SSE;10;44%;9%;11
Decatur;Partly sunny and hot;99;76;S;7;45%;7%;12
Del Rio;Mostly sunny and hot;101;75;SE;14;51%;6%;12
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny and hot;101;75;SE;14;48%;6%;12
Denton;Partly sunny and hot;100;77;S;8;50%;8%;12
Dryden;Sunny and very warm;97;73;SE;11;46%;10%;12
Dumas;Sun and clouds;91;67;S;7;49%;14%;12
Edinburg;Mostly sunny, breezy;100;77;SE;14;51%;8%;12
El Paso;A t-storm in spots;90;71;SE;6;52%;55%;12
Ellington;Mostly sunny;95;77;SSW;7;63%;5%;12
Falfurrias;Mostly sunny, warm;98;74;SE;10;55%;6%;12
Fort Hood;Mostly sunny and hot;101;74;S;10;46%;5%;12
Fort Worth;Partly sunny and hot;102;78;S;8;45%;7%;12
Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny and hot;102;80;SSE;10;42%;7%;12
Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny and hot;103;80;S;9;39%;7%;11
Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny and hot;103;76;S;7;41%;7%;12
Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny;96;70;SSE;10;47%;6%;12
Gainesville;Partly sunny and hot;98;74;SSE;7;54%;9%;12
Galveston;Mostly sunny;91;80;SSW;10;70%;5%;12
Gatesville;Mostly sunny and hot;101;73;S;8;47%;5%;12
Georgetown;Mostly sunny and hot;99;73;S;10;51%;5%;12
Giddings;Sunshine and warm;97;72;S;7;61%;6%;12
Gilmer;Partly sunny, humid;95;75;S;5;68%;30%;12
Graham;Partly sunny and hot;100;74;SSE;6;44%;7%;12
Granbury;Partly sunny and hot;103;77;S;7;42%;7%;12
Grand Prairie;Partly sunny and hot;101;79;S;7;48%;9%;12
Greenville;Partly sunny and hot;100;78;SSE;7;50%;20%;12
Guadalupe Pass;A t-storm in spots;85;66;WNW;13;55%;43%;13
Hamilton;Mostly sunny and hot;101;73;S;8;46%;6%;12
Harlingen;Mostly sunny, breezy;98;74;SSE;17;57%;6%;12
Hearne;Mostly sunny, warm;98;72;S;7;61%;8%;12
Hebbronville;Hot with sunshine;99;73;SE;12;48%;4%;12
Henderson;Partly sunny, humid;96;74;S;5;66%;20%;12
Hereford;Partly sunny;94;66;S;8;46%;9%;12
Hillsboro;Partly sunny and hot;101;75;S;8;49%;8%;12
Hondo;Mostly sunny and hot;101;73;SE;11;52%;6%;12
Houston;Mostly sunny;97;77;SSW;6;60%;5%;12
Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly sunny;96;77;SSW;6;65%;5%;12
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly sunny and hot;99;78;SSW;3;54%;5%;12
Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly sunny;95;73;SSW;5;65%;5%;12
Houston Clover;Mostly sunny;95;76;SSW;6;63%;5%;12
Houston Hooks;Mostly sunny;97;76;S;5;64%;5%;12
Houston Hull;Mostly sunny;98;76;S;7;58%;4%;12
Houston Intercontinental;Mostly sunny;98;77;S;6;61%;5%;12
Huntsville;Mostly sunny;97;75;SSW;7;62%;7%;12
Ingleside;Breezy with sunshine;92;80;SSE;14;67%;6%;12
Jacksonville;Partly sunny, humid;96;74;SSW;6;67%;13%;12
Jasper;Mostly sunny;95;72;SSW;5;67%;16%;12
Junction;Mostly sunny and hot;100;73;SE;9;46%;6%;12
Kellyusa Airport;Mostly sunny and hot;100;74;SE;10;51%;5%;12
Kerrville;Mostly sunny;97;70;SSE;10;50%;6%;12
Killeen;Mostly sunny and hot;101;74;S;10;46%;5%;12
Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny and hot;102;74;S;10;48%;5%;12
Kingsville Nas;Mostly sunny, breezy;98;73;SSE;15;59%;6%;12
La Grange;Mostly sunny;98;75;S;7;65%;6%;12
Lago Vista;Sunny and hot;99;74;S;8;52%;5%;12
Lancaster;Partly sunny and hot;100;76;S;7;52%;12%;12
Laredo;Mostly sunny and hot;104;77;SE;16;41%;5%;12
Llano;Mostly sunny and hot;101;71;SSE;8;45%;6%;12
Longview;Partly sunny;97;76;S;6;64%;26%;12
Lubbock;Partly sunny;95;71;SSE;9;42%;7%;12
Lufkin;Mostly sunny;97;74;SSW;7;59%;10%;12
Mcallen;Mostly sunny, breezy;100;78;SE;17;53%;6%;12
Mcgregor;Mostly sunny and hot;104;74;S;11;46%;6%;12
Mckinney;Partly sunny and hot;100;78;SSE;8;49%;15%;12
Mesquite;Partly sunny and hot;100;77;S;7;52%;14%;11
Midland;Mostly sunny, warm;100;76;SSE;10;39%;6%;12
Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny, warm;100;76;SSE;10;39%;6%;12
Midlothian;Partly sunny and hot;101;76;S;7;48%;10%;12
Mineola;Partly sunny;97;75;S;6;66%;27%;12
Mineral Wells;Partly sunny and hot;102;75;SSE;8;43%;7%;11
Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny and hot;97;75;S;5;60%;32%;11
Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny;96;73;SSW;6;65%;9%;12
New Braunfels;Mostly sunny and hot;99;73;SSE;10;53%;4%;12
Odessa;Mostly sunny;97;74;SSE;12;39%;7%;12
Orange;Partly sunny;93;77;SW;6;67%;25%;12
Palacios;Mostly sunny;92;81;S;11;68%;4%;12
Palestine;Partly sunny;97;73;S;6;62%;13%;12
Pampa;Clouds and sun;93;70;S;8;44%;10%;12
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Clouds and sun;94;69;SSE;4;45%;30%;12
Paris;Partly sunny, warm;97;76;S;7;58%;31%;11
Pecos;Mostly sunny;97;69;SE;8;42%;13%;12
Perryton;Partly sunny;94;71;E;7;44%;34%;12
Plainview;Partly sunny;92;66;SSE;8;49%;9%;12
Pleasanton;Mostly sunny and hot;100;74;SE;9;53%;5%;12
Port Aransas;Sunshine and humid;90;82;SSE;10;75%;6%;12
Port Isabel;Mostly sunny, breezy;92;80;SSE;14;65%;9%;12
Port Lavaca;Mostly sunny;92;77;S;9;67%;5%;12
Randolph AFB;Mostly sunny and hot;99;74;SSE;10;55%;4%;12
Robstown;Mostly sunny, breezy;94;73;SSE;14;64%;6%;12
Rockport;Lots of sun, humid;91;81;SSE;10;69%;6%;12
Rocksprings;Sunny and breezy;95;70;SE;14;51%;6%;12
San Angelo;Mostly sunny and hot;102;74;S;9;39%;6%;12
San Antonio;Mostly sunny and hot;100;75;SSE;9;54%;5%;12
San Antonio Stinson;Mostly sunny;102;76;SE;10;52%;5%;12
San Marcos;Mostly sunny and hot;99;73;S;10;54%;4%;12
Seminole;Mostly sunny, warm;94;66;SSE;8;40%;7%;12
Sherman-Denison;Partly sunny and hot;100;78;SSE;9;44%;15%;11
Snyder;Mostly sunny and hot;98;73;S;8;45%;6%;12
Sonora;Sunny and very warm;97;71;SSE;11;45%;7%;12
Stephenville;Mostly sunny and hot;101;75;S;5;42%;7%;12
Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny and hot;98;77;SSE;7;55%;28%;12
Sweetwater;Partly sunny and hot;99;75;S;9;40%;7%;12
Temple;Mostly sunny and hot;102;73;S;13;50%;6%;12
Terrell;Partly sunny and hot;100;76;S;7;57%;19%;12
Tyler;Partly sunny, humid;97;76;S;7;65%;25%;12
Uvalde;Mostly sunny and hot;100;71;SE;9;53%;6%;12
Vernon;Partly sunny and hot;102;76;SSE;8;35%;9%;12
Victoria;Humid with sunshine;96;75;SSE;9;67%;6%;12
Waco;Mostly sunny and hot;104;76;S;11;43%;6%;12
Weslaco;Mostly sunny, breezy;98;76;SE;13;51%;7%;12
Wharton;Mostly sunny;94;74;S;7;69%;4%;12
Wichita Falls;Partly sunny and hot;101;77;SE;8;39%;9%;12
Wink;Mostly sunny;96;72;SSE;11;40%;9%;12
Zapata;Mostly sunny and hot;102;75;SE;12;49%;6%;12
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather