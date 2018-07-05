TX Forecast for Saturday, July 7, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Mostly sunny;92;69;E;8;59%;44%;12

Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny;93;69;E;9;50%;44%;12

Alice;A t-storm in spots;90;70;ESE;5;70%;57%;11

Alpine;Mostly sunny;81;62;ENE;7;58%;44%;11

Amarillo;Mostly sunny;88;67;SE;8;54%;30%;12

Angleton;Showers and t-storms;89;71;ENE;6;79%;78%;7

Arlington;A t-storm around;97;75;E;8;50%;73%;11

Austin;A t-storm around;95;75;E;4;58%;55%;12

Austin Bergstrom;A t-storm around;95;74;ESE;8;61%;55%;12

Bay;Some sun, a t-storm;88;72;N;5;78%;74%;12

Beaumont;A shower or t-storm;90;74;S;8;74%;74%;12

Beeville;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;71;ESE;5;71%;56%;10

Borger;Mostly sunny;91;69;SE;7;52%;15%;12

Bowie;Sun and some clouds;95;72;ENE;6;61%;44%;12

Breckenridge;Partly sunny;95;73;SE;6;50%;44%;9

Brenham;A shower or t-storm;92;74;SSE;5;65%;73%;7

Bridgeport;Partly sunny;96;73;ENE;6;55%;67%;11

Brownsville;A t-storm in spots;89;74;SE;6;73%;62%;12

Brownwood;Partly sunny;93;71;E;7;54%;42%;9

Burnet;A t-storm around;93;72;ESE;7;54%;55%;12

Canadian;Mostly sunny;91;69;ESE;7;57%;21%;12

Castroville;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;72;SE;6;62%;57%;12

Childress;Mostly sunny;92;72;E;8;58%;33%;12

Cleburne;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;75;SE;8;58%;74%;9

College Station;A shower or t-storm;93;73;S;7;68%;73%;12

Comanche;Partly sunny;92;72;E;8;56%;43%;9

Conroe;A shower or t-storm;91;73;SE;5;71%;74%;11

Corpus Christi;A t-storm in spots;87;73;E;5;83%;57%;9

Corsicana;A t-storm around;96;75;E;8;57%;73%;8

Cotulla;A t-storm in spots;90;72;E;4;71%;58%;6

Dalhart;Mostly sunny, nice;88;64;SE;9;52%;30%;12

Dallas Love;Warm with some sun;99;77;ENE;9;57%;68%;10

Dallas Redbird;A t-storm around;98;76;E;9;55%;73%;12

Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny;97;76;ENE;10;58%;67%;10

Decatur;Partly sunny;95;73;ENE;7;49%;67%;12

Del Rio;Mostly sunny;91;74;SE;4;68%;44%;12

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny;91;73;ESE;5;64%;44%;10

Denton;Partly sunny;97;75;ENE;9;51%;68%;12

Dryden;Mostly sunny;90;71;E;6;49%;42%;11

Dumas;Mostly sunny, nice;87;65;SE;8;56%;14%;12

Edinburg;A t-storm in spots;92;74;SE;5;63%;56%;9

El Paso;Mostly sunny;93;73;ESE;11;39%;9%;13

Ellington;Some sun, a t-storm;90;76;ENE;6;74%;74%;12

Falfurrias;A t-storm in spots;89;70;SE;5;64%;55%;9

Fort Hood;A t-storm around;95;74;ENE;8;58%;50%;8

Fort Worth;A t-storm around;97;75;ESE;8;47%;74%;11

Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny, warm;98;76;ENE;11;55%;66%;11

Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny, warm;98;76;ENE;9;51%;68%;11

Fort Worth Spinks;A t-storm around;98;75;ESE;7;53%;73%;11

Fredericksburg;A t-storm around;89;69;ESE;6;57%;55%;9

Gainesville;Partly sunny;95;74;NE;8;54%;69%;12

Galveston;A shower or t-storm;88;77;E;9;77%;74%;11

Gatesville;A t-storm around;94;72;E;6;56%;51%;8

Georgetown;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;72;ESE;7;56%;56%;7

Giddings;A t-storm around;91;71;SE;5;65%;55%;7

Gilmer;Periods of sun;93;73;E;5;69%;66%;12

Graham;Partly sunny;96;73;ESE;5;50%;44%;11

Granbury;Partly sunny, warm;97;75;SE;7;48%;66%;9

Grand Prairie;A t-storm around;97;76;E;8;51%;73%;11

Greenville;A t-storm around;97;75;E;7;51%;73%;11

Guadalupe Pass;Mostly sunny, windy;81;64;E;20;54%;42%;13

Hamilton;Partly sunny;94;72;E;7;56%;41%;9

Harlingen;A t-storm in spots;88;72;SE;7;77%;63%;9

Hearne;A t-storm around;93;72;ESE;6;61%;64%;8

Hebbronville;A t-storm in spots;88;70;ESE;5;64%;55%;7

Henderson;A shower or t-storm;93;73;ENE;6;66%;80%;12

Hereford;Mostly sunny, nice;88;64;SE;7;53%;35%;12

Hillsboro;A t-storm around;95;74;E;8;52%;73%;11

Hondo;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;72;ENE;7;66%;58%;12

Houston;A shower or t-storm;91;75;SSE;6;70%;75%;10

Houston (Hobby Airport);A shower or t-storm;90;76;ENE;7;76%;75%;11

Houston / Dunn Helistop;A shower or t-storm;92;76;NE;3;64%;75%;12

Houston / Southwest Airport;A shower or t-storm;89;71;NE;4;77%;75%;8

Houston Clover;A shower or t-storm;90;74;ENE;6;75%;74%;12

Houston Hooks;A shower or t-storm;90;72;ESE;4;75%;75%;12

Houston Hull;A shower or t-storm;92;74;E;7;68%;74%;12

Houston Intercontinental;A shower or t-storm;90;74;E;6;76%;75%;12

Huntsville;A shower or t-storm;92;73;ESE;4;67%;73%;11

Ingleside;A t-storm in spots;88;74;E;6;70%;58%;8

Jacksonville;A shower or t-storm;93;74;ENE;5;64%;80%;11

Jasper;Some sun, a t-storm;91;73;SSE;4;71%;73%;12

Junction;Partial sunshine;91;71;ENE;7;60%;44%;9

Kellyusa Airport;A t-storm around;92;74;E;7;62%;55%;6

Kerrville;A t-storm around;90;69;ESE;6;62%;55%;9

Killeen;A t-storm around;95;74;ENE;8;58%;50%;8

Killeen/Ft Hood;A t-storm around;95;73;NE;7;63%;50%;8

Kingsville Nas;A t-storm in spots;90;70;E;5;72%;57%;7

La Grange;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;73;S;4;69%;55%;7

Lago Vista;A t-storm around;93;74;ENE;5;61%;55%;12

Lancaster;A t-storm around;96;75;E;7;52%;73%;11

Laredo;Partly sunny;93;74;E;6;57%;66%;6

Llano;A t-storm around;94;72;ESE;6;56%;55%;8

Longview;Periods of sun;94;75;ENE;6;65%;66%;11

Lubbock;Sunshine, pleasant;88;68;E;8;55%;30%;12

Lufkin;A shower or t-storm;93;72;W;7;68%;73%;12

Mcallen;A t-storm in spots;91;74;SE;5;70%;57%;9

Mcgregor;A t-storm around;97;72;ENE;8;59%;52%;11

Mckinney;A t-storm around;95;74;ENE;9;62%;74%;12

Mesquite;A t-storm around;96;75;ENE;7;53%;74%;11

Midland;Mostly sunny;93;72;E;6;55%;35%;10

Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny;93;72;E;6;55%;35%;10

Midlothian;A t-storm around;97;73;SE;6;59%;73%;11

Mineola;A shower or t-storm;93;74;ESE;5;68%;81%;11

Mineral Wells;Partly sunny;96;72;ENE;8;55%;67%;11

Mount Pleasant;Clouds and sun;94;73;ENE;6;60%;66%;11

Nacogdoches;A shower or t-storm;93;72;NE;6;68%;73%;12

New Braunfels;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;72;SSE;7;62%;55%;12

Odessa;Mostly sunny;89;70;ENE;7;50%;22%;11

Orange;A shower or t-storm;88;72;S;6;73%;74%;12

Palacios;A t-storm in spots;88;75;NE;7;81%;68%;11

Palestine;A shower or t-storm;93;74;E;6;63%;73%;12

Pampa;Sunshine, pleasant;89;67;ESE;8;50%;30%;12

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunshine and nice;89;67;ESE;4;53%;18%;12

Paris;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;73;NE;7;64%;65%;12

Pecos;Mostly sunny;90;69;E;7;50%;21%;11

Perryton;Mostly sunny;91;69;SE;8;48%;15%;11

Plainview;Mostly sunny;86;65;E;8;58%;22%;12

Pleasanton;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;73;SE;5;67%;60%;6

Port Aransas;A t-storm in spots;86;77;ESE;6;76%;58%;8

Port Isabel;A t-storm in spots;88;75;SE;7;71%;55%;12

Port Lavaca;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;73;SE;6;78%;66%;8

Randolph AFB;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;73;SSW;7;66%;59%;6

Robstown;A t-storm in spots;87;70;E;4;79%;58%;8

Rockport;A t-storm in spots;87;75;ESE;6;74%;60%;9

Rocksprings;Partly sunny;88;70;E;8;56%;44%;9

San Angelo;Mostly sunny;95;70;E;7;53%;41%;12

San Antonio;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;74;SSE;6;63%;56%;6

San Antonio Stinson;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;76;NNE;6;63%;56%;11

San Marcos;A t-storm around;92;72;S;7;61%;54%;7

Seminole;Sunshine and nice;86;66;E;7;52%;35%;12

Sherman-Denison;Partial sunshine;95;74;ENE;8;58%;69%;12

Snyder;Mostly sunny;90;71;E;8;52%;32%;12

Sonora;Mostly sunny;89;70;E;8;52%;44%;10

Stephenville;Partly sunny;95;71;ESE;6;55%;44%;9

Sulphur Springs;A shower or t-storm;95;74;ENE;6;59%;80%;11

Sweetwater;Partly sunny;91;70;E;7;50%;36%;10

Temple;A p.m. t-storm;95;72;NE;9;62%;59%;8

Terrell;A t-storm around;96;74;E;8;57%;74%;11

Tyler;A shower or t-storm;94;75;E;7;65%;80%;11

Uvalde;A t-storm in spots;89;72;SE;6;65%;57%;9

Vernon;Sunshine and warm;97;74;E;9;44%;44%;12

Victoria;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;73;SE;6;76%;58%;8

Waco;A stray p.m. t-storm;98;75;E;9;55%;56%;9

Weslaco;A t-storm in spots;90;73;SE;5;67%;56%;9

Wharton;A shower or t-storm;89;71;SSE;5;73%;74%;12

Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny;96;73;ENE;8;54%;44%;12

Wink;Mostly sunny;89;69;ESE;7;59%;35%;11

Zapata;A t-storm in spots;91;72;ESE;4;66%;60%;8

