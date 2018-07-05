TX Forecast for Friday, July 6, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Partly sunny;92;71;ESE;10;60%;32%;11

Abilene Dyess;Partial sunshine;93;69;ESE;11;51%;15%;11

Alice;A shower or t-storm;92;72;E;8;69%;69%;8

Alpine;Not as warm;80;60;E;8;65%;50%;7

Amarillo;Mostly cloudy;90;67;ESE;10;51%;32%;9

Angleton;A p.m. t-storm;88;71;N;5;75%;78%;7

Arlington;Partly sunny;96;78;ENE;6;53%;25%;12

Austin;A p.m. t-storm;95;76;SSE;3;62%;66%;12

Austin Bergstrom;A p.m. t-storm;94;74;SE;7;65%;66%;12

Bay;A p.m. t-storm;88;73;SW;4;79%;75%;11

Beaumont;A p.m. t-storm;90;73;ENE;7;75%;75%;12

Beeville;Showers and t-storms;90;73;ESE;7;75%;72%;10

Borger;Partly sunny;92;70;ESE;8;51%;17%;12

Bowie;Mostly sunny;91;72;E;4;61%;22%;12

Breckenridge;Mostly sunny;95;74;E;7;51%;19%;12

Brenham;A p.m. t-storm;91;74;S;4;70%;80%;7

Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;94;74;ENE;4;52%;21%;12

Brownsville;A shower or t-storm;93;75;E;10;67%;78%;10

Brownwood;Partly sunny;92;71;SE;7;55%;21%;11

Burnet;A p.m. t-storm;91;73;SE;6;55%;64%;12

Canadian;Partly sunny;92;68;ESE;7;60%;32%;12

Castroville;A shower or t-storm;92;73;E;7;62%;66%;6

Childress;Mostly sunny;92;72;ESE;10;55%;20%;12

Cleburne;Partly sunny, humid;95;76;E;7;57%;42%;12

College Station;A p.m. t-storm;92;75;S;6;71%;80%;12

Comanche;Partly sunny;92;73;ESE;8;57%;24%;12

Conroe;A p.m. t-storm;90;72;E;4;72%;82%;8

Corpus Christi;A shower or t-storm;89;74;ESE;8;80%;67%;10

Corsicana;Partly sunny;95;76;ENE;6;58%;44%;12

Cotulla;Showers and t-storms;92;73;E;8;68%;71%;6

Dalhart;Sunny intervals;90;63;ESE;9;54%;10%;11

Dallas Love;Partly sunny, warm;96;79;ENE;6;57%;27%;8

Dallas Redbird;Warm with some sun;97;78;ENE;6;55%;29%;12

Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny;95;77;ENE;7;58%;25%;11

Decatur;Mostly sunny;94;75;ENE;6;51%;34%;12

Del Rio;Showers and t-storms;92;74;SE;10;73%;70%;4

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Showers and t-storms;91;74;ESE;11;68%;70%;4

Denton;Partly sunny;95;75;NE;7;57%;22%;11

Dryden;A t-storm, cooler;86;70;ESE;9;67%;68%;4

Dumas;Partly sunny;88;65;SE;8;56%;44%;12

Edinburg;A thunderstorm;93;75;E;8;64%;69%;9

El Paso;Partly sunny;96;73;ESE;11;26%;3%;13

Ellington;A p.m. t-storm;90;75;N;5;76%;78%;7

Falfurrias;A shower or t-storm;92;72;ESE;7;70%;70%;9

Fort Hood;Sun and some clouds;93;75;ENE;5;58%;29%;12

Fort Worth;Mostly sunny;97;79;ENE;7;48%;33%;12

Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny, warm;96;76;ENE;8;54%;23%;12

Fort Worth Nas;Sunshine and warm;98;77;ENE;6;49%;32%;12

Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny;97;77;ENE;3;51%;32%;12

Fredericksburg;A morning t-storm;88;69;SE;6;60%;64%;6

Gainesville;Mostly sunny;93;74;NE;6;60%;29%;9

Galveston;A p.m. t-storm;88;77;E;7;78%;79%;10

Gatesville;Partly sunny;93;74;SE;6;55%;28%;12

Georgetown;A p.m. t-storm;93;74;SSE;6;56%;66%;11

Giddings;A p.m. t-storm;89;72;SSE;5;65%;78%;7

Gilmer;A t-storm around;91;74;NE;5;70%;55%;12

Graham;Mostly sunny;96;73;ENE;6;51%;20%;12

Granbury;Sun and some clouds;96;76;ENE;7;49%;29%;12

Grand Prairie;Partly sunny;96;78;ENE;6;53%;26%;12

Greenville;Some sun;95;77;ENE;5;54%;31%;8

Guadalupe Pass;Showers and t-storms;83;63;E;25;47%;70%;12

Hamilton;Some sun;93;73;ESE;7;56%;33%;12

Harlingen;A shower or t-storm;92;74;E;10;70%;82%;9

Hearne;Partly sunny, humid;92;74;SSE;5;66%;63%;11

Hebbronville;A shower or t-storm;90;72;ESE;8;63%;81%;10

Henderson;A t-storm around;92;75;ESE;5;69%;55%;11

Hereford;Partly sunny;90;66;ESE;9;51%;15%;12

Hillsboro;Partial sunshine;95;76;E;6;53%;30%;12

Hondo;Showers and t-storms;93;74;E;8;66%;69%;6

Houston;A p.m. t-storm;90;75;SSE;5;73%;80%;7

Houston (Hobby Airport);A p.m. t-storm;89;75;S;5;80%;82%;6

Houston / Dunn Helistop;A p.m. t-storm;91;76;SW;2;68%;84%;8

Houston / Southwest Airport;A p.m. t-storm;88;70;WSW;2;79%;78%;11

Houston Clover;A p.m. t-storm;89;73;N;5;79%;80%;11

Houston Hooks;A p.m. t-storm;90;73;SSE;3;75%;82%;12

Houston Hull;A p.m. t-storm;90;74;SSE;6;72%;79%;11

Houston Intercontinental;A p.m. t-storm;90;74;S;5;76%;82%;8

Huntsville;A p.m. t-storm;92;74;ESE;4;69%;78%;8

Ingleside;A shower or t-storm;90;77;E;9;71%;80%;9

Jacksonville;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;74;E;5;70%;56%;12

Jasper;A p.m. t-storm;90;71;NE;4;76%;74%;8

Junction;Showers and t-storms;88;72;S;7;71%;65%;4

Kellyusa Airport;Showers and t-storms;93;75;E;8;64%;69%;6

Kerrville;Showers and t-storms;88;69;ESE;7;66%;68%;5

Killeen;Sun and some clouds;93;75;ENE;5;58%;29%;12

Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly sunny;93;75;ENE;5;62%;29%;12

Kingsville Nas;A shower or t-storm;92;72;ENE;9;71%;80%;10

La Grange;A p.m. t-storm;92;74;SSW;4;72%;78%;6

Lago Vista;A p.m. t-storm;92;75;SE;5;63%;66%;12

Lancaster;Partly sunny;95;76;ENE;6;56%;41%;12

Laredo;Showers and t-storms;95;75;ESE;10;53%;82%;8

Llano;A shower or t-storm;93;72;SE;6;57%;62%;11

Longview;A t-storm around;92;76;ENE;5;67%;55%;11

Lubbock;Clouds and sun;89;68;ESE;11;56%;13%;12

Lufkin;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;72;SSE;5;72%;58%;11

Mcallen;A shower or t-storm;94;75;E;9;68%;68%;11

Mcgregor;Partly sunny;96;76;ENE;5;56%;30%;12

Mckinney;Sun and some clouds;93;75;NE;5;63%;26%;12

Mesquite;Partly sunny;95;77;ENE;6;57%;29%;8

Midland;Not as hot;90;72;ESE;12;61%;28%;7

Midland Airpark;Not as hot;90;72;ESE;12;61%;28%;7

Midlothian;Partly sunny;96;76;ENE;3;58%;30%;12

Mineola;A t-storm around;92;75;NE;5;67%;55%;12

Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny;95;75;ENE;7;52%;27%;12

Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny;93;74;NNE;5;65%;42%;9

Nacogdoches;A t-storm around;92;72;NE;5;71%;55%;11

New Braunfels;A p.m. t-storm;92;74;SE;8;61%;66%;12

Odessa;Cooler but pleasant;86;69;SE;11;58%;28%;12

Orange;A p.m. t-storm;88;72;NE;5;76%;84%;12

Palacios;A p.m. t-storm;89;74;E;7;78%;76%;6

Palestine;Partly sunny;92;74;E;5;64%;44%;12

Pampa;Partly sunny;90;67;ESE;10;53%;17%;12

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly sunny;91;66;SE;5;53%;15%;12

Paris;A thunderstorm;92;75;NE;6;64%;57%;8

Pecos;Partly sunny, cooler;89;67;SE;11;47%;28%;7

Perryton;Partly sunny;92;68;SE;9;50%;12%;12

Plainview;Partly sunny, nice;87;65;ESE;10;57%;44%;12

Pleasanton;Showers and t-storms;92;74;ESE;6;64%;70%;9

Port Aransas;A shower or t-storm;87;78;E;8;74%;80%;6

Port Isabel;A shower or t-storm;89;77;E;10;70%;78%;10

Port Lavaca;A p.m. t-storm;87;74;SE;7;76%;82%;10

Randolph AFB;A p.m. t-storm;92;74;ESE;8;65%;66%;6

Robstown;A shower or t-storm;89;74;E;7;75%;68%;10

Rockport;A shower or t-storm;89;77;ESE;8;69%;78%;11

Rocksprings;Showers and t-storms;85;69;SE;9;69%;67%;4

San Angelo;Not as hot;91;70;S;9;60%;30%;11

San Antonio;A p.m. t-storm;93;75;ESE;7;60%;66%;6

San Antonio Stinson;Showers and t-storms;93;76;E;8;65%;70%;12

San Marcos;A p.m. t-storm;92;73;SSE;7;57%;66%;8

Seminole;Not as warm;87;65;ESE;10;53%;11%;12

Sherman-Denison;Sun and some clouds;92;74;NE;6;61%;29%;8

Snyder;Not as hot;90;71;ESE;10;57%;12%;9

Sonora;A shower or t-storm;86;68;S;9;65%;66%;6

Stephenville;Partly sunny;94;73;E;5;54%;28%;12

Sulphur Springs;A t-storm around;92;76;NE;6;63%;51%;8

Sweetwater;Not as hot;90;71;ESE;8;58%;14%;9

Temple;Partly sunny;94;74;ENE;7;62%;29%;12

Terrell;Partial sunshine;94;76;NE;6;61%;36%;12

Tyler;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;75;NE;6;68%;56%;11

Uvalde;Showers and t-storms;89;73;ENE;8;70%;68%;6

Vernon;Mostly sunny;97;74;E;9;45%;15%;12

Victoria;A p.m. t-storm;89;73;ESE;7;75%;81%;10

Waco;Partly sunny;97;76;ENE;6;52%;44%;12

Weslaco;A shower or t-storm;92;74;E;8;62%;82%;9

Wharton;A p.m. t-storm;88;72;SSE;5;77%;83%;8

Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny;95;75;E;7;54%;14%;12

Wink;Not as warm;88;68;SE;16;58%;27%;8

Zapata;A shower or t-storm;95;73;ESE;7;56%;65%;10

